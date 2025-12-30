Memo Torres has broken down ICE-related news in Southern California everyday since the siege began in June, documenting federal agents' inhumane actions. Beyond Torres's well-known videos on social media, he also compiles links and references to everything discussed onscreen, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Nearly three months ago, Aisha Wallace-Palomares and Izzy Ramirez joined L.A. TACO and have since assisted with producing Daily Memos while conducting their own reporting covering ICE.

Below are the top 10 most-read Daily Memo articles from 2025.

1. DAILY MEMO: ICE Brutalizes and Sends High-Profile Female TikToker Who Documents Raids to Hospital by Memo Torres

Posted August 15, Day 71. In Downtown L.A., Tatiana Martinez, a Colombian TikToker reporting on ICE raids was violently dragged out of her car. She was leaving the parking garage from her home and pinned to the ground with a knee over her head and neck. She ultimately passed out, needing medical attention, and she was sent to White Memorial Hospital for treatment before being sent to a detention center.

2. Daily Memo: ICE Waits Inside a Glendale Hospital to Arrest a Patient and More by Memo Torres

Posted July 4. Protesters returned to the federal building in Downtown L.A., where they were eventually given dispersal orders by LAPD, who celebrated Independence Day by chasing people down the street and violently arresting them on the hood of bystanders' vehicles.

We looked into reports of a woman who was detained outside her Sherman Oaks apartment and was taken to a Glendale hospital for an undisclosed medical emergency. We confirmed reports that ICE agents are there waiting for her to be discharged to re-arrest her.

3. DAILY MEMO: Masked Agents Draw Guns on Student in Front of High School, Leave Live Ammunition in the Street and More by Memo Torres

Posted August 11, Day 67. Between August 9-11, ICE raids across Los Angeles targeted students, street vendors, and workers, with incidents including the abduction of an 18-year-old walking his dog in Van Nuys, a student detained at Arleta High School where agents dropped live ammunition, and multiple arrests at Home Depots in Cypress Park, Marina Del Rey, and North Hollywood.

Posted July 23, Day 48. ICE and ATF held an operation at a home in Santa Ana where several women and children were seen sitting on the curb with agents holding rifles in front of them. Agents were also spotted in different areas of L.A.

5. DAILY MEMO: After No Kings Protests, Feds Wreak Havoc in Santa Ana and O.C. by Memo Torres and Izzy Ramirez

The weekend of October 18, the second wave of No Kings Protests. Raids continued during the marches on Saturday. On Sunday, agents were completely unhinged raiding all of Santa Ana grabbing people while they walked, were riding bikes, causing hit-and-runs, and driving while pointing an assault rifle at other drivers through their dashboard. There’s over 30 incidents to report from Saturday through today, Monday, that include at least 30 kidnappings. That number could have easily been higher if not for community watch members shouting through megaphones on bikes, from their cars, and alerting car washes.

6. DAILY MEMO: ICE Raids Are Back Despite the Temporary Restraining Order Upheld by Federal Courts on Friday by Memo Torres

Posted August 4, Day 60. Despite the Ninth Circuit Court denying the federal government's attempt to suspend protections against unlawful immigration raids in L.A., ICE, and Border Patrol agents conducted aggressive raids across Southern California.

7. DAILY MEMO: Bell Gardens Mayor Gets an ICE Agent’s Badge Number and More by Memo Torres

Posted July 8. Mayor of Bell Gardens, Jorgel Chavez, confronted ICE personally, chaos erupted at the Van Nuys Home Depot, the County and City of Los Angeles joined forces, and more.

8. DAILY MEMO: About 30 Community Members Escort Family Home After Being Chased By Feds Into Long Beach Ross by Memo Torres and Izzy Ramirez

Posted October 23rd, Day 140. Community members continued to step in and force federal agents out of their communities, thwarting kidnappings, confronting scouts, and even escorting families safely back home.

9. DAILY MEMO: 25 People Taken In Hectic Santa Ana Raids and More by Memo Torres, Izzy Ramirez, and Aisha Wallace-Palomares

Posted November 6th, Day 154. L.A. TACO's ICE coverage team noticed a new pattern and strategy from Border Patrol crews in the Southland: intensifying their operations and targeting specific neighborhoods, rather than having crews roam random parts of the city. Federal agents were spotted all over: They were spotted in Santa Ana, around 2:30 pm, they drove around Fountain Valley, and then went to Euclid and Talbert. They have heavily targeted OC since the raids began. However, Santa Ana community organizers have established effective patrols and safety plans, which have helped save people from violence and detainment.

10. DAILY MEMO: Agents Raid Mexican Consulate on Mexico’s Independence Day and More by Memo Torres

Posted September 16, Day 103. Federal immigration agents were spotted across Southern California, where multiple people were detained, and rapid response patrols deterred some operations. Border Patrol expanded to Chicago, L.A. County approved $30 million in rent relief for victims of fire and ICE, Senate Democrats raised concerns about the Pentagon sending military lawyers as temporary immigration judges, and California lawmakers advanced SB 627, the “No Vigilantes Act,” to ban extreme masking by law enforcement.