ICE

ICE Had to Take Her to E.R. After Detaining Her, And Now They Wait Outside to Re-Detain Her

Family and friends are rallying to protect the victim from detainment.

5:08 PM PDT on July 4, 2025

Glendale Memorial Hospital

A woman from Sherman Oaks is being treated at Glendale Memorial Hospital for unspecified injuries after being detained by immigration authorities late last night.

According to tips and reports to L.A. TACO from various sources, a woman was detained by immigration agents last night outside of an apartment complex in Sherman Oaks. Agents then took her to Glendale Memorial Hospital after she suffered an unspecified medical emergency.

An image shared by a community member and taken at 2:28 am shows a clipboard with the names of ICE agents who arrived at the hospital. It is currently unclear if these agents are the same ones who detained and/or brought the woman to the hospital.

Footage on social media also shows detention officers in the hospital’s public lobby earlier today. Other images purport to show vehicles parked in the hospital’s parking lot, possibly used by immigration authorities. One such vehicle had its tires slashed.

Information from a community member claims that ICE does not have a warrant for her arrest.

Video shot by Tina-Desiree Berg shows State Senator Sasha Renée Pérez speaking with the public outside the hospital. The senator confirmed that the victim spoke with family last night and that they were able to allow a family member to join her in her room.

Dozens of community members, including the woman’s family and friends, arrived at the hospital last night to keep watch over the authorities and to assist the family and friends of the woman in recovery. Family and friends are calling for a peaceful rally at Glendale Memorial to support her release without detainment.

L.A. TACO will update this story if more information becomes available.

Ivan Fernandez
@afroxander
A.k.a. Afroxander, an L.A.-born Jalisciense getting his Juan Rulfo on as the curly-haired link between music, art, history, sports in English y Español.

Support L.A. TACO

