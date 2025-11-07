Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Thursday. November 6th. It’s day 154.

The number of verified reports is growing each day. Today, there are 23 verified incidents with more than 30 people taken across the southland. Most of that was targeted around Santa Ana, where at least 25 people were taken in 18 verified incidents.

We are starting to see a new pattern and strategy from Border Patrol crews here in the Southland: intensifying their operations and targeting specific neighborhoods, rather than having crews roam random parts of the city.

We’re seeing the same squad of masked male agents, one unmasked, with a couple of masked female agents doing most of the racial profiling and kidnapping. They’re still targeting open spaces like Home Depot parking lots and car washes, but now focusing more on people walking the streets, especially daytime street vendors.

Meanwhile, a van or two filled with their fully uniformed and armed tactical special response teams, known as SRT for short, armed with assault rifles, stay in nearby areas, ready to offer backup, especially if they raid a car wash or Home Depot, where they’ll accompany them. The SRT is usually the group to step in and arrest a U.S. Citizen who gets too close, punches a car, throws an object, or pisses off an agent.

On Tuesday, for example, we saw SRT arrest the citizen-father accused of throwing rocks at agents during the Cypress Park Home Depot raid, where the agents drove off in his car with his toddler in the back.

We saw this yesterday at the Westlake Home Depot, where Luis Bautista, a citizen, was arrested for “obstructing and punching a law enforcement vehicle. After several verbal commands were ignored, agents placed the man under arrest,” according to a comment we received from DHS regarding this matter. Video shows Bautista flipping off the agents and bumping the corner of their SUV with the back of his fist as they drove off. That’s why he was arrested.

Meanwhile, ICE and ERO are focusing their energy on targeted arrests and looking for specific people, like asylum seekers whose cases were dismissed or those who missed a hearing, for example. They’re looking for these individuals at their homes or work. Not that they don’t also involve themselves in an occasional case of racial profiling, we haven’t ruled that out yet. But so far, this seems to be the general approach we’re seeing.

Today, for example, in Los Angeles: On Hill and 2nd at 8:44 a.m. ICE agents went into an office building and took a man away. It is unclear whether the man worked in the building. Witnesses then reported that ICE went all the way up to the sixth floor looking for the people who recorded them while unmasked and putting the man in an SUV. The community observers who recorded them locked themselves in their offices before ICE gave up and left.

So instead of 10 sporadic incidents spread across different areas, we’re seeing an average of 15 incidents concentrated in the same area. If you look at the recent Daily Memos, you’ll see this pattern emerge more consistently. We saw this clearly yesterday when they moved through the Salvadoran Corridor up to the Westlake Home Depot. Today, their target was once again Santa Ana with more than 18 incidents reported.

The Orange County Rapid Responders estimate that around 20 of the total people taken today were Mexican Nationals, according to the Mexican Embassy.

TODAY’S ICE RAIDS

AT L.A. TACO

Dennis Quinonez, the U.S. Citizen who was detained by U.S. Border Patrol Agents and separated from his young child during a raid at the Cypress Park Home Depot, was released on bond and has reunited with his family. Quinonez’s family was in the courtroom. During the hearing, the judge said his family’s presence moved him and, for that reason, would allow him to post bail. According to a criminal complaint, he is accused of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a person previously convicted of domestic violence.

In a court hearing today, a judge reviewed the release order of Richard Parias, known as Richard L.A. The judge decided to keep the stay in place. He remains in federal custody, unable to post bond at this time.

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

