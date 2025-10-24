Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: About 30 Community Members Escort Family Home After Being Chased By Feds Into Long Beach Ross

Community members continue to step in and force federal agents out of their communities, thwarting kidnappings, confronting scouts, and even escorting families safely back home.

9:58 PM PDT on October 23, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Thursday. October 23rd. It’s day 140. 

TODAY’S ICE RAIDS

  • Yesterday, Wednesday, October 22nd, Long Beach, Signal Hill: Ross from 8:15 p.m. to approximately 10:00 p.m. Rapid responders were alerted that a family, a mother and son, were followed inside a Ross by two sketchy individuals they believed were ICE agents. They were not masked or had any badges or vests. As community members arrived, at least two more plainclothed agents appeared, one wearing sunglasses at night. About 30 community members came out to protect the family and pressure the men who refused to identify themselves to leave. They would circle the parking lot, recording them before they eventually did leave, and the family was escorted back home. 
  • Chino: On 9 St and B St, around 5:53 a.m. ICE agents attempted to kidnap two gardeners in the area. They got a hold of one, the other gardener ran off and was later grabbed at the Chevron gas station on Central Dr and Riverside Dr by 5:55 a.m.
  • Chino: At the same Chevron on Riverside Dr and Central Ave, around 6:03 a.m. A man in the area was also seen being grabbed by ICE.
  • Chino: At the McFerran Home Furnishings, on Eucalyptus Ave and Monte Vista Ave, around 2:05 p.m. An ICE vehicle was outside of the store, the owner locked up and requested help from community watch teams, who soon arrived and pressured the scout to leave.
  • San Bernardino: In the area of the San Bernardino Courthouse on N Arrowhead Ave, around 10:00 a.m. An ICE scout was seen driving around the block. No kidnappings were confirmed. ICE was still seen lingering around the San Bernardino area to the early evening on N Mt. Vernon Ave and W 16th St.
  • El Cajon: Behind a Post Office on W Lexington Ave and Van Houten Ave, around 8:30 a.m. A community watch member approached suspicious vehicles in a lot and witnessed an HSI agent alongside an individual with a police vest. The community watch member asked if they were ICE, but they refused to answer. She recorded one of the males removing the police vest and leaving the area.
  • San Diego: In Logan Heights on Main St, around 7:20 a.m. Community watch teams responded to notifications of potential ICE agents in the area. They encountered an agent scouting the area who attempted to pull over a driver but was pressured to leave by the watch team, which alerted the community to the agent’s presence. 
  • San Diego: In City Heights on Whiteman and Marborough, around 9:47 a.m. Community watch teams in the area encountered the end of an active raid. Three individuals were confirmed to be kidnapped by agents. The watch team arrived on scene and stated that one of the ICE vehicles was being ticketed while the agent was still inside.
  • San Diego: In North Park on El Cajon Blvd, around 3:00 p.m. Immigration Enforcement were seen attempting to kidnap construction workers outside of a residence. One individual was confirmed kidnapped.
  • Camarillo: At Cortez Cir, around 8:00 a.m. Two known ICE vehicles were seen leaving the area. No kidnappings were reported.
  • Ventura: At the County of Ventura Government Center on Victoria and Telegraph, around 8:54 a.m. Community watch teams spotted a known ICE vehicle. They documented the car and followed it towards the 101 S. No kidnappings were made.
  • Hawthorne: At a Tj Maxx parking lot on 14603 Ocean Gate Blvd, around 10:30 a.m. Community watch teams verified the presence of an ICE vehicle near the store, just a few feet from Home Depot.
  • Carson: At the Carson Town Center on S Figueroa St and W Torrance Blvd, around 12:00 p.m. Community watch teams approached what appeared to be some sort of law enforcement operation involving regular vehicles, they were told by the agents that they were Orange County Sheriffs. L.A. Taco reached out to a watch commander for the Orange County Sheriffs and we were told by dispatch that the watch commander could not speak to us right now, but are currently unaware of an operation in Carson.

AT L.A. TACO

  • L.A. TACO spoke with one of the students who walked out today at Santee High School to protest the interim principal's poor handling of a lockdown during the chaotic situation that unfolded in front of their school that resulted in the shooting of TikToker Richard L.A. and a U.S. Marshal by ICE.

