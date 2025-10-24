Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Thursday. October 23rd. It’s day 140.

Yesterday, Wednesday, October 22nd, Long Beach, Signal Hill: Ross from 8:15 p.m. to approximately 10:00 p.m. Rapid responders were alerted that a family, a mother and son, were followed inside a Ross by two sketchy individuals they believed were ICE agents. They were not masked or had any badges or vests. As community members arrived, at least two more plainclothed agents appeared, one wearing sunglasses at night. About 30 community members came out to protect the family and pressure the men who refused to identify themselves to leave. They would circle the parking lot, recording them before they eventually did leave, and the family was escorted back home.

Chino: On 9 St and B St, around 5:53 a.m. ICE agents attempted to kidnap two gardeners in the area. They got a hold of one, the other gardener ran off and was later grabbed at the Chevron gas station on Central Dr and Riverside Dr by 5:55 a.m.

Chino: At the McFerran Home Furnishings, on Eucalyptus Ave and Monte Vista Ave, around 2:05 p.m. An ICE vehicle was outside of the store, the owner locked up and requested help from community watch teams, who soon arrived and pressured the scout to leave.

El Cajon: Behind a Post Office on W Lexington Ave and Van Houten Ave, around 8:30 a.m. A community watch member approached suspicious vehicles in a lot and witnessed an HSI agent alongside an individual with a police vest. The community watch member asked if they were ICE, but they refused to answer. She recorded one of the males removing the police vest and leaving the area.

San Diego: In In Logan Heights on Main St, around 7:20 a.m. Community watch teams responded to notifications of potential ICE agents in the area. They encountered an agent scouting the area who attempted to pull over a driver but was pressured to leave by the watch team, which alerted the community to the agent’s presence.

San Diego: In City Heights on Whiteman and Marborough, around 9:47 a.m. Community watch teams in the area encountered the end of an active raid. Three individuals were confirmed to be kidnapped by agents. The watch team arrived on scene and stated that one of the ICE vehicles was being ticketed while the agent was still inside.

San Diego: In North Park on El Cajon Blvd, around 3:00 p.m. Immigration Enforcement were seen attempting to kidnap construction workers outside of a residence. One individual was confirmed kidnapped.

Camarillo: At Cortez Cir, around 8:00 a.m. Two known ICE vehicles were seen leaving the area. No kidnappings were reported.

Ventura: At the County of Ventura Government Center on Victoria and Telegraph, around 8:54 a.m. Community watch teams spotted a known ICE vehicle. They documented the car and followed it towards the 101 S. No kidnappings were made.

Hawthorne: At a Tj Maxx parking lot on 14603 Ocean Gate Blvd, around 10:30 a.m. Community watch teams verified the presence of an ICE vehicle near the store, just a few feet from Home Depot.