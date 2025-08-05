Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
It’s day 60.
ICE RAIDS
August 2nd:
- Lakewood Car Wash was raided, taking multiple people. Agents were seen with their hands on their side arms while people yelled that one of the people being violently detained was a U.S. Citizen.
- Anaheim, Brookhurst Home Depot. One witness says they didn’t take anyone, but were looking for someone.
- Santa Maria: According to neighbors, this man was simply walking down the street when a grey Ford Fusion and black Ford Expedition stopped, parked, surrounded the man, and just took him.
August 3rd:
- Increased activity seen at Terminal Island as more raids are seen across L.A. and O.C. Counties.
- Paramount Home Depot: The parking lot was raided. Witnesses say they did detain a U.S. Citizen briefly, eventually releasing him, but did take a 25-year-old.
- Lynwood La Superior was raided on Bullis Rd and MLK.
- Witnesses reported seeing 4 Regular undercover ICE vehicles banging on the blue car window. Witnesses confirmed one person was taken. The ICE officers broke the window to take the person.
- Commerce: Agents took a man from his vehicle.
August 4th
- Hollywood Home Depot: Day laborers report that they ran into the store, and this time the Home Depot staff closed the doors on agents and denied them entry as they raided the parking lot. Witnesses claim agents took up to 10 people.
- Buena Park.
- Anaheim near Ball Rd: Agents were pulling people from buses.
OTHER NEWS
- Fontana man, Roberto Jose Reyes Castro, has been hiding in his home for the last 5 days after folks dressed as agents crashed into his vehicle attempting to stop and arrest him. Security cam footage shows a man wearing a police vest attempting to kick the door down. They haven’t provided an arrest warrant; instead, they took his truck, which contained his keys, wallet, and passport. Castro and his family are living under siege at the moment.
- The Ninth Circuit just denied the federal government’s attempt to pause key protections in our case challenging unlawful immigration raids in Los Angeles.