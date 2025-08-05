Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We want you to become a member!
News

DAILY MEMO: ICE Raids Are Back Despite the Temporary Restraining Order Upheld by Federal Courts on Friday  

Despite the Ninth Circuit Court denying the federal government's attempt to suspend protections against unlawful immigration raids in L.A., affirming the constitutional violations involving racial profiling, unlawful detentions, and warrantless phone seizures, ICE and Border Patrol agents conducted aggressive raids across Southern California, targeting locations like car washes, Home Depot parking lots, and public streets in cities including Lakewood, Anaheim, Paramount, Lynwood, and Hollywood. Witnesses reported multiple detentions—including U.S. citizens—often involving undercover vehicles, broken windows, and confrontational tactics; in one case, Home Depot staff in Hollywood blocked agents from entering the store.

7:48 PM PDT on August 4, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
It’s day 60. 

ICE RAIDS

August 2nd:

  • Lakewood Car Wash was raided, taking multiple people. Agents were seen with their hands on their side arms while people yelled that one of the people being violently detained was a U.S. Citizen. 
  • Anaheim, Brookhurst Home Depot. One witness says they didn’t take anyone, but were looking for someone.  
  • Santa Maria: According to neighbors, this man was simply walking down the street when a grey Ford Fusion and black Ford Expedition stopped, parked, surrounded the man, and just took him.

August 3rd: 

August 4th

OTHER NEWS

  • Fontana man, Roberto Jose Reyes Castro, has been hiding in his home for the last 5 days after folks dressed as agents crashed into his vehicle attempting to stop and arrest him. Security cam footage shows a man wearing a police vest attempting to kick the door down. They haven’t provided an arrest warrant; instead, they took his truck, which contained his keys, wallet, and passport. Castro and his family are living under siege at the moment. 
  • The Ninth Circuit just denied the federal government’s attempt to pause key protections in our case challenging unlawful immigration raids in Los Angeles.

Share the taco:

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Crime

‘Group of Almost 30 Men’ Rob Taco Truck and Assault Its 13 Workers

The Tijuana-style asada specialist, a staple in the South Central for nearly 15 years, has never experienced an incident of this magnitude. The incident was caught on video and the taqueros say the perpetrators live-streamed it.

August 4, 2025
News

What Happens When a Waymo Gets Pulled Over in Los Angeles?

Until the laws regulating AI-driven technology catch up, self-driving cars currently operate as part of a new, privileged class of pseudo-citizens immune to rules of the road.

August 4, 2025
We want you to become a member!

Support L.A. TACO

Protests

United Farm Workers Protest $30 Million Dollar Wonderful Company Donation to UCLA’s Hammer Museum

Wonderful Company employees and union members protested low wages, lack of health coverage and intimidating union-busting tactics at the Resnick-owned company.

August 2, 2025
News

DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol Is Seen Stopping Latino Men at Home Depot to Ask for IDs, We Catch Up With Adrian Andrew Martinez, and More

ICE and Border Patrol hit several SoCal locations including Garden Grove, Gardena, and Orange, while protests continue in L.A. and across the country. A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from fast-tracking deportations, and 12 members of Congress are suing for access to detention centers. Meanwhile, detainees in Florida are on a hunger strike, and Dolores Huerta is fighting a massive ICE expansion in Kern County. We also caught up with the 20-year-old citizen that was beaten and arrested by Border Patrol agents at Walmart in Pico Rivera.

August 1, 2025
Food

A Summer of Caldos: The Best 10 Mexican Stews, Ranked

Along with how to prepare them at home and feed large numbers of people. Let's get ready to rumble ... and eat all the caldo on the hottest of days.

August 1, 2025
Media

Why Are Telemundo and Univison Airing the Trump Administration’s Racist Deportation Ads?

“It is so sinister that the channel for Latinos in the U.S. would agree to have these ads run,” wrote a lifetime watcher of Univision. "I can’t imagine the fear a lot of their viewers must feel as they are being told they will literally be hunted down."

August 1, 2025
See all posts