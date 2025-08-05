DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol Is Seen Stopping Latino Men at Home Depot to Ask for IDs, We Catch Up With Adrian Andrew Martinez, and More

ICE and Border Patrol hit several SoCal locations including Garden Grove, Gardena, and Orange, while protests continue in L.A. and across the country. A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from fast-tracking deportations, and 12 members of Congress are suing for access to detention centers. Meanwhile, detainees in Florida are on a hunger strike, and Dolores Huerta is fighting a massive ICE expansion in Kern County. We also caught up with the 20-year-old citizen that was beaten and arrested by Border Patrol agents at Walmart in Pico Rivera.