DAILY MEMO: Bell Gardens Mayor Gets an ICE Agent’s Badge Number and More

Bell Gardens mayor confronts ICE personally, Chaos erupts at the Van Nuys Home Depot, the County and City of Los Angeles join forces and more.

10:21 PM PDT on July 8, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. 

ICE RAIDS

In San Francisco, masked protesters faced off with masked ICE agents to prevent a courthouse abduction. 

Downey considers $100k relief for immigrants is being considered.

Mayor of LA announces and County of Los Angeles announce class action lawsuit against Trump.

Because of the recent incident of an ICE detainee at Glendale hospital, a new bill, SB81 is being considered to protect patients from ICE.

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

