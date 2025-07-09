Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

ICE RAIDS

In San Francisco, masked protesters faced off with masked ICE agents to prevent a courthouse abduction.

Downey considers $100k relief for immigrants is being considered.

Mayor of LA announces and County of Los Angeles announce class action lawsuit against Trump.

Because of the recent incident of an ICE detainee at Glendale hospital, a new bill, SB81 is being considered to protect patients from ICE.