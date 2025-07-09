Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
ICE RAIDS
- Fullerton: Abandoned gardening truck.
- Van Nuys HD: Two observers taken.
- Van Nuys HD: detaining
- Van Nuys HD: Scuffle (Original footage)
- Buena Park
- Bell Gardens: Mayor confronts ICE and gets a badge number.
- Big Penny Car wash, Artesia: raided a third time
- Garden Grove: Gold’s Gym staging
- Glendale: Big military truck
- Military caravan: on the 405
- 7th & Hope::
- 7th & Hope 2nd View
- Normandie & Beverly: asked for ID’s and took one person waiting for the bus.
- All over Santa Ana:
- Lakewood: car wash
- Ontario: Advanced Surgical Center abduction.
In San Francisco, masked protesters faced off with masked ICE agents to prevent a courthouse abduction.
Downey considers $100k relief for immigrants is being considered.
Mayor of LA announces and County of Los Angeles announce class action lawsuit against Trump.
Because of the recent incident of an ICE detainee at Glendale hospital, a new bill, SB81 is being considered to protect patients from ICE.