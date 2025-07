Trump’s top federal prosecutor in L.A. struggles to secure indictments in protest cases. The grand jury had just refused to indict someone accused of attacking federal law enforcement officers during protests against the recent immigration raids throughout Southern California. Legal experts and some of Essayli’s prosecutors say he’s stretching legal limits to serve as President Trump’s attack dog in L.A. Bill Essayli, Trump's appointee, could be heard yelling through the speakerphone at his prosecutor outside the grand jury room.