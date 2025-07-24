Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
It’s day 48.
ICE ACTIVITY
- Santa Ana First & Birch: ICE agents were spotted early this morning in Santa Ana with streets blocked off in both directions. But it’s unclear at the moment. It appears to be an operation between ICE and ATF. Several children, a baby, and women were sitting on the curb in front of a school with an ICE agent holding a rifle in front of them. There were three men who witnesses say were arrested. As to the other people and children, it’s currently unclear if they were released or not.
- Culver City on Overland and Jefferson:
- Beverly Hills
- Hawthorne Cerise Ave: A person was arrested, and from what the person who recorded it was saying, it sounds like they didn’t show a warrant.
- Whittier area: Residents reported an abandoned flower stand, but a neighbor went to check on it and found the owner well. He had just stepped away for a moment.
- Milagro Portillo’s family put out a statement in which they write: “Anaheim Global Medical Center is part of the Global Medical Center system that holds a contract with DHS, and was recently fined and cited by the California Department of Public Health for patient safety violations so egregious that they ended in multiple deaths. . . . Hospital administration even called the Anaheim Police Department to threaten arrest to Milagro's legal representative, family member and community advocate if they did not leave their seats in the lobby.
- In Palm Beach, Florida, a video caught ICE violently arresting a young U.S. Citizen, laughing about tasing him, calling it “fun,” and then gleefully talking about a $30K bonus.
OTHER NEWS
- Trump’s top federal prosecutor in L.A. struggles to secure indictments in protest cases. The grand jury had just refused to indict someone accused of attacking federal law enforcement officers during protests against the recent immigration raids throughout Southern California. Legal experts and some of Essayli’s prosecutors say he’s stretching legal limits to serve as President Trump’s attack dog in L.A. Bill Essayli, Trump's appointee, could be heard yelling through the speakerphone at his prosecutor outside the grand jury room.
- Edison said it will pay Eaton fire victims (to avoid litigation)
- The Guardian: Migrants at Ice jail in Miami with hands shackled were made to kneel and eat ‘like dogs’, report alleges. This is just one of the abuses reported. Females were confined with men and made to use toilets in full view of them and were denied access to gender-appropriate care, showers or adequate food.
- Vietnamese national died while in ICE custody for seven weeks in Texas.