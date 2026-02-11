Sex work is often called the world’s oldest profession, yet it remains one of the most misunderstood.

In Los Angeles, sex workers are artists, caretakers, and deeply embedded members of their communities, some of the city’s most open-minded creatives. From dominatrixes to adult entertainers, we asked several sex workers to take us out to eat, sharing the taco spots that keep them fed across L.A.

This isn’t a listicle.

It’s a map of memory: parking lots and bus stops, midnight hunger, foil-wrapped comfort, and taco stands that stay put even as everything around them changes.

Sex workers move through the city at hours most people don’t see. Their Los Angeles exists after last call, between shifts, in the quiet stretch of night when streets empty out, and taco stands glow under bare bulbs. They are regulars, not because it’s trendy, but because these places are reliable, open late, generous, and familiar.

Over time, these stands become part of a routine; vendors learn faces and orders. There’s comfort in being recognized without explanation, in being fed without judgment. In a city that often demands performance, these moments offer something rare: ease.

These taquerías aren’t just places to refuel; they’re small constants, anchoring people to neighborhoods, memories, and each other.

Kazumi poses with Jollibee. Photo courtesy of Kazumi.

KAZUMI ~ TACOS L.A. 26 ~ LITTLE TOKYO

“After the most hardcore scenes of my life–especially anal–I would break my fast and celebrate at Tacos L.A. 26. It’s just in a parking lot set up with tarps. Two buche, two cabeza, and one al pastor, [with] onions, cilantro, salsa verde, and lime. I absolutely want to destroy my sexy lil’ body after preparing for my scene for like a day before, like a turkey ready for Thanksgiving—haha.”

Instagram: @kazumisworld

353 S. Alameda St. Los Angeles, CA 90013

Photo courtesy of Beverly.

BEVERLY ~ EL PIQUE ~ HIGHLAND PARK

“Born and raised in L.A., I started going to El Pique when I was about 15 or 16. After school, I’d either be riding dirty in my girlfriend and boyfriend’s old gold Chevy Malibu, heading straight to Highland Park, or I’d take the Metro from Glendale to Eagle Rock, then take the Dash all the way over Townsend Hill. Hopped off on York and Avenue 53 to go and kick it with my friends who lived right next to my favorite taco truck in L.A. We were a mix of punks, Magic the Gathering nerds, and trappers.

I spent years going over there, and luckily, right across the street was the beloved taco truck El Pique. Located on the corner in front of the DIY car wash and the Dash bus stop. Throughout my teenage years, El Pique kept me fed with my go-to: carne asada and pollo tacos with cilantro, onion, lime, radish, and some green salsa, either served on a plate or you can get it wrapped up in some foil and placed in the most perfect sized paper bag and grab a crisp Jarritos you can pop open on the truck itself. It’s just gotta be one of the best, most classic L.A. taco trucks you can find. The food is absolutely delicious.

If you are also local, you know how much gentrification has changed Highland Park, but El Pique has been holding it down for a long time. It’s a family-run business that’s been in the same spot for 20 years, and it’s not going anywhere. Even when I moved out of L.A. for a while, I would always make it back to Yorkside to make sure that I got some grub every time I was in town. I was gone for a while—but El Piqué stayed.

I just moved back home two years ago, and now I stop by and grab the same thing I did over a decade ago. It even has the same bent metal bench chained to the billboard that it has for the last 12 years. Sometimes I like to stop by before I head to a midnight ballerina shift at the strip club on Sunset. Nothing like having some comfort food before I go make a couple bands.

Support local Chicano and Latino businesses. L.A. would be nothing without them. “

Instagram: @babygirlbev

Wishlist: $babyonbeverly

5305 York Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90042

Photo courtesy of Emma.

EMMA MAGNOLIA ~ VILLA'S TACOS ~ HIGHLAND PARK

“My favorite taco spot in L.A. is Villa's Tacos in Highland Park. It’s soooooo flavorful, and the tortillas are so pretty and handmade, and they’re really hard to beat. This spot was a street vendor when I first moved to L.A., and now they have a couple of brick-and-mortar locations. They’ve always been the perfect spot to take a friend you want to impress or maybe a date that calls for something more down-to-earth. There’s always a line, but it’s so worth it.

My order is always the quesataco trio because I’m obsessed with the chorizo potato taco.

My close second is the shrimp tacos dorados at Mariscos Jalisco.”

Instagram: @theemmamag

Villa’s Tacos ~ 5455 N. Figueroa St. Los Angeles, CA 90042

Mariscos Jalisco ~ 3040 E. Olympic Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90023

Photo courtesy of Mistress Veronica Vixen.

MISTRESS VERONICA VIXEN ~ TACOS GUELAGUETZA ~ HOLLYWOOD

“Tacos Guelaguetza is a taco stand in a Pavilion's parking lot that easily encapsulates the L.A. taco experience. They have top-tier carnitas and a wide range of delicious salsas. They also don't skimp on the meat.

I order one al pastor, one carne asada, and two carnitas tacos with a side of grilled onions and a roasted jalapeno. I then stuff every salsa, cilantro, pickled onions, and heavy limes on top.”

Instagram: @dumpsterbaby

5848 Melrose Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90038

Photo courtesy of Violet Myers.

VIOLET MYERS ~ LOS 5 PUNTOS ~ BOYLE HEIGHTS

“I grew up in East L.A. half my life, so we’d go there a few times as kids. We would go to Los 5 Puntos, then go to the Mercado and get esquites and ice cream, since it was right there. My order is the carnitas tacos; two tacos, because they’re pretty heavy. I usually ask for it mixed so it’s half crunch, half soft.”

Instagram: @waifuviolet

Wishlist: @violetm_

3300 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90063

Photo courtesy of Arabelle Raphael.

ARABELLE RAPHAEL ~ LOS 5 PUNTOS ~ BOYLE HEIGHTS

“Favorite spot is Los 5 Puntos. Carnitas all day lol. The salsas are amazing, the carnitas are juicy! Feels like being in someone’s uncle's backyard. Plus, if you’re about that goth life can walk to the cemetery and eat with the resting.”

Instagram: @arabelleraphael

3300 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90063

Seraphine Sunset poses next to the gravestone belonging to Mel Blanc, the original voice of Looney Tunes' Bugs Bunny. Photo courtesy of Seraphine Sunset.

SERAPHINE SUNSET ~ TACOS LA ESTRELLA ~ HIGHLAND PARK

“Tacos La Estrella on York and Avenue 54. Been eating here since my teens, and I still hit it up a couple times a month. It’s a toss-up between their veggie burrito and their asada and pastor tacos, drenched in lime and salsa roja. When I get that urge, my mind begins to stir, my tongue releases mist, and I’m there in a flash.

My all-time favorite spot was the 24-hour El Gran Burrito next to LACC. The dreamy taste of their food is etched into my memory. Still chasing it. Forever missed.

Wishlist: Although I don’t have a cash app to plug, I do want to encourage baddies and sugar daddies to buy and support @wickedcityltd, my leather business specializing in fetish lingerie and intimates.”

Instagram: @seraphinesunset

La Estrella ~ 5325 York Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90042

Photo courtesy of Scarlett.

SCARLETT BLOOM ~ TACOS CHIDOS ~ VENICE

“My favorite spot is a stand in Venice called Tacos Chidos. I get the al pastor tacos, which they shave right in front of you off the rotisserie. They’ll slice you some fresh pineapple to pair before you move on to the smorgasbord of garnishes. There’s fresh cucumber, habanero peppers, jalapeños, pickled onions, and the like, to mound on top of your plate or take in a little baggie.”

Instagram: @scarlettinbloom

Wishlist: Venmo is @scarlettbloom

225 Lincoln Blvd. Venice, CA 90291

Photo courtesy of Venus.

VENUS ~ HOMESTATE AND LA ESTRELLA ~ HIGHLAND PARK

“I’ll never forget when my friends took me to Homestate for the first time. It’s a cozy little shop in Highland Park with a lovely outdoor patio that is pupper-friendly. They have vegan options, which is different from your usual taco shop. As much as I love street tacos, my order here is three Emo’s tacos (which are just beans, guac, pickled red onions, I don’t get cabbage) on flour tortillas.

A side of chips and guacamole. If I’m feeling extra frisky, I’ll get the tater tots with queso dip on the side. Of course, a delicious hibiscus limeade that you get free refills on.

If I’m in the mood for something late at night, I would head over to La Estrella Taco Truck on York Avenue. I used to ride over there after midnight on my little motorized bike from working a shift at the sex shop to pick up three carne asada tacos, with a side of lime with green salsa and a Sprite. Then [I’ll] get ready to go out to the underground BDSM after hours in L.A.”

Instagram: @littlegrudge

Homestate ~ 5611 N Figueroa St. #1. Los Angeles, CA 90042

La Estrella ~ 5325 York Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90042

Photo courtesy of Katie.

KATIE ~ TACOS LA GÜERA ~ KOREATOWN

“Tacos La Güera on Pico in K-Town. I order three tacos with al pastor con piña. The sweetness of the thick slice of pineapple melds with the rich adobo and cuts through the spice for a harmoniously juicy bite.

Much like the neighborhood of Koreatown itself, it is emblematic of L.A.’s multiethnic synergy. Al pastor tacos evolved from the influence of immigrants: Lebanese populations in Mexico. Marinated pork roasted on a spit is a spoil of the labor and capital of cultural collaboration. In our food and in everyday life, immigrants are what make L.A. special.

Wishlist: In place of Venmo, please donate directly to your local street vendor. Buying a food stand out for a day to send workers home to their families is one way you can protect your neighbors in this time of unconscionable abductions.”

Instagram: @katiebigtoys

Pico Blvd & Hobart Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90006

Photo courtesy of Alex Jones.

ALEX JONES ~ PINK TACO ~ UNIVERSITY PARK

“I used to go to this place called Pink Taco in Hollywood on Sunset, but they ended up closing that location. Fortunately, they’re still operating out of a food truck in L.A. and still making great tacos.

They have this deal called “Street Gang” (it used to be called Gangbang lol), which is any three of your favorite tacos for $15. I’m all about variety, so I’m ordering the pink taco (which has chicken), the brisket, and the baja shrimp. I know $15 is a little crazy for three tacos, but they’re pretty damn good.”

Instagram: @alexanderbonesjones

X: @AJonesXXX

Cashapp: $AlexJones100

University Park, Los Angeles, CA 90089

Photo courtesy of Mistress Kimono Rapture.

MISTRESS KIMONO RAPTURE - CHEVILLOS MEXICAN CUISINE - ARTS DISTRICT

“I love most taco places, and it's important to support our street vendors as well as POC-owned restaurants. Diverse food in L.A. makes it an experience more than just eating something. History and culture are found in every plate, made proudly by people who respect history and culture. This is just one of my favorites; it's hard for me to pick.

Chevillos Mexican Cuisine. My order: asada quesadilla and two al pastor tacos, con todo with extra cucumbers, extra grilled onions and jalapeños, and a mineral [water] Jarritos.

We also always feed the homies, too.

It's so fresh, I like the quality and fat ratio of the meat. The tortillas are also so good because they're thicker. The salsas are balanced, and anywhere that has extra grilled jalapeños is great because I love it spicy.”

Instagram: @house.of.rapture (Also, check out @safewordlosangeles, which she is the owner of.)

Cash App: $misskim999

735 E. 3rd St. Los Angeles, CA 90013

Photo courtesy of Isabella Sophia.

ISABELLA SOPHIA ~ TACOS GUADALUPE ~ KOREATOWN

“My favorite taco spot is a street vendor on the corner of 8th and Vermont in Koreatown: Tacos Guadalupe. I love it because it is fresh, authentic, and open late. My order is always two asada tacos, and one al pastor with lots of cilantro and onion, and extra hot salsa roja.”

Instagram: @izzyxsophia

Cash App and Venmo: @masochistmotel

Corner of 8th Street and Vermont Avenue in Koreatown

Photo courtesy of Cherry Jaynexx.

CHERRY JAYNEXX ~ GUISADOS ~ BOYLE HEIGHTS

“My favorite taco shop is Guisados. I love their bistek salsa roja taco, and their quesadillas are so fire. I love it because I have very high standards when it comes to meat, and it’s always 100%, fall-apart meat. Also, the beans are amazing. I love getting these on a night out in L.A.”

Instagram: @cherryjaynexx

Venmo and Cash App: @kaylisage

2100 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90033

Honorable Mention (Orange County):

Photo courtesy of Mariah.

MARIAH ~ EL CAMPEÓN ~ SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO

“My favorite local(ish) taco spot is El Campeón in San Juan Capistrano. My go-to order is two tacos al pastor and one taco de lengua.

There’s an abundance of amazing Mexican food where I grew up, so it was hard to pick, but this place was so good that I ate there daily at one point, and it holds a lot of memories for me. My high school boyfriend lived down the street, and we would go all the time. I got so addicted that I would make any excuse to be nearby just so I could stop in. I remember taking his little sister to the nearby library so she could study, and I’d hang out there for hours just so we could grab their tacos on the way home.”

Instagram: @mariahdrewcarey

Venmo: @mariahmorvant

31921 Camino Capistrano #15, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675