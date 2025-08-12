Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
It’s day 67.
Masked Agents have a new target as summer ends and schools start up again. Yes, it is our schools, taking a mother from the drop-off lane, holding a student at gunpoint during orientation day, and taking another student while he was walking his dog just days before starting his senior year.
ICE RAIDS
Saturday, August 9th:
- A recently turned 18-year-old High School student in Van Nuy, about to start his senior year at Reseda High, was abducted while walking his dog by four agents outside in 3 black SUVs. A witness tells the story of how ICE let the dog run loose in the street while they abducted him.
- Cypress Park Home Depot: Agents raided and took several people. At least one truck was left abandoned.
- Marina Del Rey Home Depot: Witnesses estimate around eight people were taken, including street vendors.
Sunday, August 10th:
- ICE was seen at the old zoo in Griffith Park, possibly staging. (Original submitted footage)
Monday, August 11th:
- Arleta High School: Where school starts this Thursday, the 14th. Unidentified agents handcuffed, detained, and drew their guns on a student outside of Arleta High School during orientation day. LAUSD recovered live ammunition that agents dropped and left behind on the street in front of the school. When LAUSD called the federal agencies to pick up the bullets they left behind, they replied that they can keep them use them for target practice at the range.
- North Hollywood Home Depot on Sherman Way: Agents were seeing abducting people on the street across from the Home Depot and in the parking lot. One work truck was found abandoned in the parking lot.
OTHER NEWS
- Amanda Trebach, the nurse detained at Terminal Island for filming ICE activity, was released Saturday, August 9th, without charges after thousands called the Federal Detention Center and showed up to protest Friday and Saturday.
- Musical Festival 2025 is now trending on TikTok to beat the algorithm, which is being accused of suppressing content.
- Old videos of ICE raids are popping up with recent dates. We’re unclear why, but be aware.
- Union del Barrio is holding a training session for teachers to learn how to defend their students.
- Agents abducted a mother in the school drop-off line in Chula Vista on Wednesday, August 6th. The kids were left in the car and the father was contacted to go pick them up.
- “L.A.’s 24-hour Community Stoppage” is being organized over immigration raids for Tuesday, August 12th.
- The Summer of Resistance Coalition — a group of unions, community organizations, nonprofits, and faith groups — is planning a 24-hour ‘Community Stoppage’ across Los Angeles on Tuesday, Aug. 12. The group is asking LA residents to participate in a boycott to draw attention to the thousands of Angelenos swept up in the past two months of immigration raids.