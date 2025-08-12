Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: Masked Agents Draw Guns on Student in Front of High School, Leave Live Ammunition in the Street and More

Between August 9–11, ICE raids across Los Angeles targeted students, street vendors, and workers, with incidents including the abduction of an 18-year-old walking his dog in Van Nuys, a student detained at Arleta High School where agents dropped live ammunition, and multiple arrests at Home Depots in Cypress Park, Marina Del Rey, and North Hollywood.

8:58 PM PDT on August 11, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

It’s day 67. 

Masked Agents have a new target as summer ends and schools start up again. Yes, it is our schools, taking a mother from the drop-off lane, holding a student at gunpoint during orientation day, and taking another student while he was walking his dog just days before starting his senior year.

ICE RAIDS

Saturday, August 9th:

Sunday, August 10th: 

  • ICE was seen at the old zoo in Griffith Park, possibly staging. (Original submitted footage) 

Monday, August 11th: 

OTHER NEWS

  • Amanda Trebach, the nurse detained at Terminal Island for filming ICE activity, was released Saturday, August 9th, without charges after thousands called the Federal Detention Center and showed up to protest Friday and Saturday.
  • Musical Festival 2025 is now trending on TikTok to beat the algorithm, which is being accused of suppressing content.
  • Old videos of ICE raids are popping up with recent dates. We’re unclear why, but be aware. 
  • Union del Barrio is holding a training session for teachers to learn how to defend their students. 
  • Agents abducted a mother in the school drop-off line in Chula Vista on Wednesday, August 6th. The kids were left in the car and the father was contacted to go pick them up. 
  • “L.A.’s 24-hour Community Stoppage” is being organized over immigration raids for Tuesday, August 12th.
    • The Summer of Resistance Coalition — a group of unions, community organizations, nonprofits, and faith groups — is planning a 24-hour ‘Community Stoppage’ across Los Angeles on Tuesday, Aug. 12. The group is asking LA residents to participate in a boycott to draw attention to the thousands of Angelenos swept up in the past two months of immigration raids.

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco.

