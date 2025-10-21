Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Saturday, October 18th. Day 135.

Sunday, October 19th. Day 136.

Tustin: At a bus stop on Yorba and 1st St, around 8:34 a.m. Nine officers approached a man waiting for the bus, they pinned him to the ground and he was heard screaming out for help.

Santa Ana: At the Home Depot on E Edinger Ave and S Elk Ln, in the early morning, community watch teams verified the kidnapping of one individual.

Santa Ana: At the Smart & Final on Bristol and Edinger, around 9:20 a.m. ICE agents pulled into the parking lot of the grocery store and kidnapped an individual, this was the beginning of a four-hour-long operation all over the city of Santa Ana.

Santa Ana: At the intersection of Plaza and Sunflower, around 9:30 a.m. One individual was taken by three agents, two masked and one unmasked. He was seen in video footage pinned to the ground while screaming out of pain.

Santa Ana: At the car wash on Bristol and Warner, around 9:35 a.m. ICE agents were seen headed in the direction of the car, community watch teams anticipated the raid and arrived at the car wash before the agents did. They guided all the workers indoors and nobody was kidnapped. This is at least the fifth attempt at this car wash that was foiled by alert watch teams.

Santa Ana: On 1st and McClay, around 11:09 a.m. Two ICE agents in a black van were seen colliding into the vehicle of an older male. The ICE agents left the scene, the old man was injured, but is currently okay.

Santa Ana: By a bus stop on 6th and Flower, around 11:10 a.m. Two people were seen kidnapped.

Santa Ana: On Main and Goetz, around 11:15 a.m. Two kidnappings.

Santa Ana: At a Gas Station on Main and Edinger, also around 11:15 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped four individuals. In video footage we can see someone being questioned by a masked female agent as another masked agent wraps his arm around another man from the back and tosses him onto the floor.

Santa Ana: On Main and Warner, near the train tracks, around 11:20 a.m. Various ICE agents were seen grabbing unhoused individuals who were on their bikes. Video footage shows at least one male was taken.

Santa Ana: By a liquor store off Santa Ana and Bristol, around 11:54 a.m. Two men were seen kidnapped.

Santa Ana: On 1st and Harbor, one person was confirmed kidnapped.

Buena Park: At the Home Depot on Valley View and Lincoln, around 9:50 a.m. One person was confirmed kidnapped.