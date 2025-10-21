Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
TODAY’S ICE RAIDS
Saturday, October 18th. Day 135.
- Pomona: At the Caridad Market on Grand and Pipeline, around 7:10 a.m. Two kidnappings were confirmed.
- Cerritos: At the Home Depot on Alondra and Studebaker, around 10:30 a.m. Video footage shows at least three people being kidnapped.
- San Bernardino: At the Guatemela Consulate on E and Second, around 10:30 a.m. Verified ICE vehicles were seen scouting the lot, no kidnappings were reported.
- Ontario: On Holt and Grove, around 10:30 a.m. Masked agents were seen apprehending and kidnapping an individual.
- San Bernardino: On Mayflower and Valley, around 10:30 a.m. Three masked agents in a red Hyundai Sonora were seen kidnapping an individual.
- San Bernardino: At the Home Depot on W 21st St and N Lincoln Dr, ICE pulled into the lot and kidnapped at least one individual.
Sunday, October 19th. Day 136.
- Tustin: At a bus stop on Yorba and 1st St, around 8:34 a.m. Nine officers approached a man waiting for the bus, they pinned him to the ground and he was heard screaming out for help.
- Santa Ana: At the Home Depot on E Edinger Ave and S Elk Ln, in the early morning, community watch teams verified the kidnapping of one individual.
- Santa Ana: At the Smart & Final on Bristol and Edinger, around 9:20 a.m. ICE agents pulled into the parking lot of the grocery store and kidnapped an individual, this was the beginning of a four-hour-long operation all over the city of Santa Ana.
- Santa Ana: At the intersection of Plaza and Sunflower, around 9:30 a.m. One individual was taken by three agents, two masked and one unmasked. He was seen in video footage pinned to the ground while screaming out of pain.
- Santa Ana: At the car wash on Bristol and Warner, around 9:35 a.m. ICE agents were seen headed in the direction of the car, community watch teams anticipated the raid and arrived at the car wash before the agents did. They guided all the workers indoors and nobody was kidnapped. This is at least the fifth attempt at this car wash that was foiled by alert watch teams.
- Santa Ana: On 1st and McClay, around 11:09 a.m. Two ICE agents in a black van were seen colliding into the vehicle of an older male. The ICE agents left the scene, the old man was injured, but is currently okay.
- Santa Ana: By a bus stop on 6th and Flower, around 11:10 a.m. Two people were seen kidnapped.
- Santa Ana: On Main and Goetz, around 11:15 a.m. Two kidnappings.
- Santa Ana: At a Gas Station on Main and Edinger, also around 11:15 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped four individuals. In video footage we can see someone being questioned by a masked female agent as another masked agent wraps his arm around another man from the back and tosses him onto the floor.
- Santa Ana: On Main and Warner, near the train tracks, around 11:20 a.m. Various ICE agents were seen grabbing unhoused individuals who were on their bikes. Video footage shows at least one male was taken.
- Santa Ana: By a liquor store off Santa Ana and Bristol, around 11:54 a.m. Two men were seen kidnapped.
- Santa Ana: At the OC Recycling on Edinger and King, around 12:30 p.m. 12 to 15 masked agents arrived in three vehicles and swarmed the recycling center. They took three individuals.
- Santa Ana: On 1st and Harbor, one person was confirmed kidnapped.
- Santa Ana: They were also seen driving in various parts of the city. When they were spotted on Harbor and 5th, community members alarmed people with vehicles and even on a bike with a megaphone. Agents were seen on Harbor and 5th running through a strip mall. Outside the Warwick Square Apartments at 780 S Lyon St where they were pressured out by community watch teams, speaking to drivers on Tustin and 17th, and walking through 1st and Jackson by Ace Hardware. Several community watch teams witnessed them not only driving around major intersections, but as well as go into smaller neighborhoods, like Barrio Santanita. A total of at least 17 people were taken from the city.
- Buena Park: At the Home Depot on Valley View and Lincoln, around 9:50 a.m. One person was confirmed kidnapped.
- San Bernardino: On 9th and Bonnie, a male was pulled over by ERO agents. It was confirmed that they ultimately took him.
Monday, October 20th. Day 137.
- San Bernardino: On 9th and Valencia, in the early morning, two ICE scouts were seen driving in the area.
- San Bernardino: On Del Rosa and Pumalo, around 8:05 a.m. Several ICE vehicles surrounded a vehicle, it is unclear if they were taken or not.
- Long Beach/Signal Hill: At the Home Depot on Cherry and WIllow, around 8:10 a.m. Border Patrol agents raided the lot and kidnapped two individuals.
- San Luis Obispo: At the Courthouse on Monterey and Santa Rosa, around 8:30 a.m. Community watch teams spotted an ICE vehicle just outside, it was seen with a placard on the dashboard that read, “Law Enforcement, Official Business.”
- Garden Grove: At a strip mall just outside of a Ross on Harbor Blvd and Garden Grove, around 8:45 a.m. At least four masked Border Patrol agents kidnapped two individuals.
- Long Beach: At the Best Buy on Cherry and Willow, around 8:40 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen behind the Best Buy in the parking lot.
- Big Tujunga Canyon: On Big Tujuga Canyon Rd, around 9:30 a.m. ICE agents alongside local law enforcement were in a join-operation in the arrest of one individual.
- Fountain Valley: At the Magnolia Car Wash on Talbert and Magnolia, around 10:05 a.m. Border Patrol agents attempted to raid the car wash, however the workers were able to get inside the store to safety before they could take anyone. Nobody was kidnapped.
- Huntington Beach: At the Russell Fischer Xpress Car Wash on Beach and Garfield, around 10:55 a.m. ICE agents attempted to raid the car wash but failed, everyone was brought inside to safety right before they arrived.
- Huntington Beach: At the Chevron on Beach and Slater, around 11:33 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen stopping an individual at a gas pump, nobody was taken.
- San Diego: At a Downtown Federal Court House between First Ave and State St, around 10:00 a.m. Masked ICE and ERO agents were inside the courthouse taking people after their hearings. Three were caught on video.
- Fallbrook: On Rice Canyon Rd and CA-76, around 1:30 p.m. Several Border Patrol agents conducted a check point, no confirmed kidnappings.
