Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
Featured

DAILY MEMO: After No Kings Protests, Feds Wreak Havoc in Santa Ana and O.C.

Raids continued during the No Kings marches on Saturday. And on Sunday, agents were completely unhinged raiding all of Santa Ana grabbing people while they walked, were riding bikes, causing hit and runs, and driving while pointing an assault rifle at drivers through their dash board. There’s over 30 incidents to report from Saturday through today, Monday, that include at least 30 kidnappings. That number could have easily been more if not for community watch members shouting through megaphones on bikes, from their cars, and alerting car washes.

10:09 PM PDT on October 20, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

TODAY’S ICE RAIDS

Saturday, October 18th. Day 135.

Sunday, October 19th. Day 136.

  • Tustin: At a bus stop on Yorba and 1st St, around 8:34 a.m. Nine officers approached a man waiting for the bus, they pinned him to the ground and he was heard screaming out for help.  
  • Santa Ana: At the Home Depot on E Edinger Ave and S Elk Ln, in the early morning, community watch teams verified the kidnapping of one individual. 
  • Santa Ana: At the Smart & Final on  Bristol and Edinger, around 9:20 a.m. ICE agents pulled into the parking lot of the grocery store and kidnapped an individual, this was the beginning of a four-hour-long operation all over the city of Santa Ana.
  • Santa Ana: At the intersection of Plaza and Sunflower, around 9:30 a.m. One individual was taken by three agents, two masked and one unmasked. He was seen in video footage pinned to the ground while screaming out of pain.
  • Santa Ana: At the car wash on Bristol and Warner, around 9:35 a.m. ICE agents were seen headed in the direction of the car, community watch teams anticipated the raid and arrived at the car wash before the agents did. They guided all the workers indoors and nobody was kidnapped. This is at least the fifth attempt at this car wash that was foiled by alert watch teams.
  • Santa Ana: On 1st and McClay, around 11:09 a.m. Two ICE agents   in a black van were seen colliding into the vehicle of an older male. The ICE agents left the scene, the old man was injured, but is currently okay. 
  • Santa Ana: By a bus stop on 6th and Flower, around 11:10 a.m. Two people were seen kidnapped.
  • Santa Ana: On Main and Goetz, around 11:15 a.m. Two kidnappings.
  • Santa Ana: At a Gas Station on Main and Edinger, also around 11:15 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped four individuals. In video footage we can see someone being questioned by a masked female agent as another masked agent wraps his arm around another man from the back and tosses him onto the floor. 
  • Santa Ana: On Main and Warner, near the train tracks, around 11:20 a.m. Various ICE agents were seen grabbing unhoused individuals who were on their bikes. Video footage shows at least one male was taken.
  • Santa Ana: By a liquor store off Santa Ana and Bristol, around 11:54 a.m. Two men were seen kidnapped.
  • Santa Ana: At the OC Recycling on Edinger and King, around 12:30 p.m. 12 to 15 masked agents arrived in three vehicles and swarmed the recycling center. They took three individuals.
  • Santa Ana: On 1st and Harbor, one person was confirmed kidnapped.
  • Santa Ana: They were also seen driving in various parts of the city. When they were spotted on Harbor and 5th, community members alarmed people with vehicles and even on a bike with a megaphone. Agents were seen on Harbor and 5th running through a strip mall. Outside the Warwick Square Apartments at 780 S Lyon St where they were pressured out by community watch teams, speaking to drivers on Tustin and 17th, and walking through 1st and Jackson by Ace Hardware. Several community watch teams witnessed them not only driving around major intersections, but as well as go into smaller neighborhoods, like Barrio Santanita. A total of at least 17 people were taken from the city.
  • Buena Park: At the Home Depot on Valley View and Lincoln, around 9:50 a.m. One person was confirmed kidnapped.
  • San Bernardino: On 9th and Bonnie, a male was pulled over by ERO agents. It was confirmed that they ultimately took him.

Monday, October 20th. Day 137.

If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a monthly or yearly member of L.A. TACO, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our documentary fundraiser so we can continue to bring you this vital information. 

Share the taco:

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Site News

Statement Regarding LAPD Targeting and Shooting a Less-Lethal Bullet to One of Our Reporters

L.A. TACO remains committed to our street-level journalism. Rubber bullets or police accusing us of being "fake journalists" are not going to stop our award-winning coverage.

October 20, 2025
Featured

Our Favorite Signs and Scenes From No Kings In Venice, Riverside, Long Beach, Lynwood, and DTLA

L.A. TACO rolled deep all around the greater Los Angeles area. Here are our favorite shots, scenes, moments, and more.

October 20, 2025

Support L.A. TACO

Crime

EXCLUSIVE: Dash Cam Footage Shows ICE Vehicle Rear-Ending Rams Community Observer In Oxnard

Before detaining community advocate Leonardo, ICE was caught on film rear-ending his truck, and L.A. TACO is sharing the dash cam footage for the first time.

October 20, 2025
Sports

‘Ohtani The Great’ — Shohei’s Epic Night Gives Me New Hope That The Dodgers Can Still Unite Los Angeles

"Ohtani on his own is giving me reason to believe in the purity of sports as a uniter. I’m just wondering what a World Series parade would look like in a city that’s nearly 50% Latino."

October 18, 2025
Featured

DAILY MEMO: ICE Raids Santa Monica and More

October 17, 2025
Food

A San Pedro Tamal Vendor Was Deported, Then Locals Showed Up To Help Keep The Family’s Business Alive

Janny Kum, a customer of the San Pedro tamal business formerly run by José Medina, said, "It's important that we all help out in any way we can because that's what makes us human."

October 17, 2025
See all posts