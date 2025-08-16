Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: ICE Brutalizes and Sends High-Profile Female TikToker Who Documents Raids to Hospital

In Downtown L.A., Colombian TikToker Tatiana Martinez was violently dragged from her car, pinned to the ground. She eventually passed out, was hospitalized, and later transferred to the downtown detention center. Across the region, ICE and Border Patrol carried out multiple raids—detaining street vendors, workers, and community members in Pasadena, Montebello, Rancho Cucamonga, Whittier, and Van Nuys—while the community in Monrovia mourned Carlos Montoya, who died fleeing a raid.

9:34 PM PDT on August 15, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

It’s day 71. 

ICE RAIDS

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

