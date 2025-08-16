Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
It’s day 71.
ICE RAIDS
- Downtown L.A.: Tatiana Martinez, a Colombian TikToker who works with Dianalu213, a prominent figure on the Spanish side of TikTok who reports on ICE raids. She was violently dragged out of her car as she was leaving the parking garage from her home and pinned to the ground with a knee over her head and neck. Their eventual treatment of her caused her to pass out, needing medical attention, and she was sent to White Memorial Hospital for treatment. She was released around noon and is now at the downtown detention center.
- Pasadena Home Depot: Unsure how many people were taken. Agents attempted to arrest a rapid responder but ultimately left.
- Pasadena Sierra Madre Villa Station: Border Patrol took a man from inside the parking structure.
- Montebello car wash: 1 person was reportedly kidnapped.
- Rancho Cucamonga: A Person was taken from their car.
- Whittier Pacific Auto Spa: Agents took a couple of people from the car wash, and also a homeless man nearby at the McDonald's.
- Whitter Sorensen Park: A fruit cart street vendor was taken. Witnesses said she had been selling there since COVID.
- Van Nuys Home Depot: A street vendor, who is a single mother of two, was taken.
- Sylmar High School Scare: ICE was not at the school, verified by L.A. TACO.
- Monrovia: The Community came together today to mourn Carlos Montoya, the day laborer who died running from an ICE raid.