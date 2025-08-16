News

DAILY MEMO: ICE Brutalizes and Sends High-Profile Female TikToker Who Documents Raids to Hospital

In Downtown L.A., Colombian TikToker Tatiana Martinez was violently dragged from her car, pinned to the ground. She eventually passed out, was hospitalized, and later transferred to the downtown detention center. Across the region, ICE and Border Patrol carried out multiple raids—detaining street vendors, workers, and community members in Pasadena, Montebello, Rancho Cucamonga, Whittier, and Van Nuys—while the community in Monrovia mourned Carlos Montoya, who died fleeing a raid.