ICE RAIDS

Also

A day laborer advises other laborers not to run and assert their rights. The moment you run, that’s it. If you stand there calmly and assert your rights, you’ll be ok. He claims to have avoided abductions during several raids this way.



OTHER NEWS

Protesters came back out to the federal building in downtown L.A., where they were eventually given dispersal orders by LAPD, who celebrated Independence Day by chasing people down the street and violently arresting them on the hood of bystanders' vehicles. They chased down the streets of Little Tokyo and showed a tendency to shove peaceful women in particular aggressively. Our reporter, Lexis-Olivier Ray, has been reporting from the ground all day.

Our reporter Marina Watanabe visited Terminal Island to look into reports that ICE is staging there, a place where over 3000 Japanese Americans were once abducted and taken to a prison camp in the desert during World War II. The Japanese community has been gathering with protesters from dawn ‘til dusk. The full report is on LATACO.COM.

We also looked into reports about a woman who was detained outside her Sherman Oaks apartment and was taken to a Glendale hospital for an undisclosed medical emergency. We confirmed reports that ICE agents are there waiting for her to be discharged to re-arrest her. Ivan Fernandez has that full report on our site.

And on the 4th of July, I implore you to read the Declaration of Independence, not just the intro, but the long list of grievances against the King of Britain, and see how many of those astonishingly apply to Trump now.