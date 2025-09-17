Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: Agents Raid Mexican Consulate on Mexico’s Independence Day and More

Federal immigration agents were spotted across Southern California, where multiple people were detained, and rapid response patrols deterred some operations. In other news, Border Patrol expanded to Chicago, L.A. County approved $30 million in rent relief for victims of fire and ICE, Senate Democrats raised concerns about the Pentagon sending military lawyers as temporary immigration judges, and California lawmakers advanced SB 627, the “No Vigilantes Act,” to ban extreme masking by law enforcement.

10:08 PM PDT on September 16, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

 It’s day 103. 

ICE RAIDS

  • Federal agents were spotted all over. They were spotted in Santa Ana, around 2:30 pm, they drove around Fountain Valley, and then went to Euclid and Talbert. They’ve been hitting OC particularly hard since the raids started. However, Santa Ana community organizers have established effective patrols and safety plans, which have helped save people.
  • Santa Ana, Bristol Car Wash: Two days after CBP agents swarmed the business and kidnapped two workers, Federal immigration agents were foiled by rapid responders when they spotted agents parked near the same car wash again, the Bristol car wash. Two Ford Explorers were seen. Nearby businesses closed due to the federal immigration presence. One of the rapid responders walked up to the vehicle and looked inside the window. They were able to deter the operation. No one was taken. 
  • Anaheim Starbucks on Euclid & Crescent: 1 person was taken from their vehicle while at the drive-thru. 
  • Highland Park, Rapid Responder tips: “There was more goofball surveillance activity today in HLP with 4 verified ice cars idling in the Food 4 Less lot on York. Another member shared photos of ice parking and getting onto the bus in the late afternoon.”
  • City of Industry, Sheriff Station: L.A. Taco confirmed with the Industry Sheriff Station Watch Commander that ICE agents detained a man outside of their facility. We could not verify the exact date of this incident. In the footage, a man who later identifies himself as Jose Casamiro Cruz is brutally pinned down by three plainclothes agents. Cruz yells for help and cries out in pain multiple times throughout the duration of the video. One of the people documenting asks agents repeatedly if there is a warrant. The agent tells the person who is filming that they are interfering with their operation. One person was taken.  
  • North Hollywood on Bellarie 7 Sherman Way: Possible Scouts were seen around 6 am in a parking lot getting ready. 
  • Rowland Heights, Colima car wash: Agents were recorded running after people; at least one person fell and hit their head hard on the ground. At least 3 people were taken. 
  • Baldwin Park, Bess & Frazier, De Anza Elementary area: Several unmarked vehicles and at least half a dozen federal immigration agents appeared to be detaining someone inside a vehicle.
    • Statement from Baldwin Park PD: Early this morning, BPPD uniformed officers were requested to assist with traffic control in the 13000 block of Garvey Avenue. Agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and DEA were at the location serving arrest warrants. BPPD officers were not involved in the arrest operation or investigation. 
  • Pomona, 2707 S Towne Ave, Pomona, CA 91766, Home Depot: 3-5 people confirmed taken, could be more. 
  • San Bernardino, 2nd and Arrowhead, Mexican Consulate: There were reports of federal immigration agents grabbing people. L.A. Taco has confirmed this through an eyewitness who provided this video. At least one person was taken, possibly more.
    • From an eyewitness: “I only know of this person [who was taken]. The other two gardeners ran inside our building and stayed there. There were people at the consulate, but I do not know if they took anyone there. I only heard they were chasing people outside of the consulate.  It seems the consulate closed because in the late morning, there was no one there, not even staff.”
  • Rancho Santa Margarita, Santa Margarita & Melinda: Two federal immigration vehicles were seen parked on a street in Rancho Santa Margarita. The image shows what seem to be federal immigration agents, but it is too blurry to make out details. One of the agents stands next to two women. The person who took the photo was just passing through and could not confirm if anyone was taken. 
  • Camarillo, City Hall: A father was taken this morning in front of Camarillo City Hall. 

OTHER NEWS

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

