Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
It’s day 103.
ICE RAIDS
- Federal agents were spotted all over. They were spotted in Santa Ana, around 2:30 pm, they drove around Fountain Valley, and then went to Euclid and Talbert. They’ve been hitting OC particularly hard since the raids started. However, Santa Ana community organizers have established effective patrols and safety plans, which have helped save people.
- Santa Ana, Bristol Car Wash: Two days after CBP agents swarmed the business and kidnapped two workers, Federal immigration agents were foiled by rapid responders when they spotted agents parked near the same car wash again, the Bristol car wash. Two Ford Explorers were seen. Nearby businesses closed due to the federal immigration presence. One of the rapid responders walked up to the vehicle and looked inside the window. They were able to deter the operation. No one was taken.
- Anaheim Starbucks on Euclid & Crescent: 1 person was taken from their vehicle while at the drive-thru.
- Highland Park, Rapid Responder tips: “There was more goofball surveillance activity today in HLP with 4 verified ice cars idling in the Food 4 Less lot on York. Another member shared photos of ice parking and getting onto the bus in the late afternoon.”
- City of Industry, Sheriff Station: L.A. Taco confirmed with the Industry Sheriff Station Watch Commander that ICE agents detained a man outside of their facility. We could not verify the exact date of this incident. In the footage, a man who later identifies himself as Jose Casamiro Cruz is brutally pinned down by three plainclothes agents. Cruz yells for help and cries out in pain multiple times throughout the duration of the video. One of the people documenting asks agents repeatedly if there is a warrant. The agent tells the person who is filming that they are interfering with their operation. One person was taken.
- North Hollywood on Bellarie 7 Sherman Way: Possible Scouts were seen around 6 am in a parking lot getting ready.
- Rowland Heights, Colima car wash: Agents were recorded running after people; at least one person fell and hit their head hard on the ground. At least 3 people were taken.
- Baldwin Park, Bess & Frazier, De Anza Elementary area: Several unmarked vehicles and at least half a dozen federal immigration agents appeared to be detaining someone inside a vehicle.
- Statement from Baldwin Park PD: Early this morning, BPPD uniformed officers were requested to assist with traffic control in the 13000 block of Garvey Avenue. Agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and DEA were at the location serving arrest warrants. BPPD officers were not involved in the arrest operation or investigation.
- Pomona, 2707 S Towne Ave, Pomona, CA 91766, Home Depot: 3-5 people confirmed taken, could be more.
- San Bernardino, 2nd and Arrowhead, Mexican Consulate: There were reports of federal immigration agents grabbing people. L.A. Taco has confirmed this through an eyewitness who provided this video. At least one person was taken, possibly more.
- From an eyewitness: “I only know of this person [who was taken]. The other two gardeners ran inside our building and stayed there. There were people at the consulate, but I do not know if they took anyone there. I only heard they were chasing people outside of the consulate. It seems the consulate closed because in the late morning, there was no one there, not even staff.”
- Rancho Santa Margarita, Santa Margarita & Melinda: Two federal immigration vehicles were seen parked on a street in Rancho Santa Margarita. The image shows what seem to be federal immigration agents, but it is too blurry to make out details. One of the agents stands next to two women. The person who took the photo was just passing through and could not confirm if anyone was taken.
- Camarillo, City Hall: A father was taken this morning in front of Camarillo City Hall.
OTHER NEWS
- “Well, Chicago, we’ve arrived!” wrote Border Patrol Chief Bovino in a caption of a promotional video about his operations in Chicago.
- Rent Relief and Eviction Moratorium for Immigrant families: L.A. County Board of Supervisors approved $30 million in rent relief for immigrants and Angelenos impacted by the wildfires. The motion was presented by Lindsay Horvath and Hilda Solis.
- Senate Democrats raise concerns over Pentagon plan to use military lawyers as immigration judges
- Some Democratic senators say they are deeply concerned that a Pentagon plan to allow military lawyers to work as temporary immigration judges will violate a ban on using service members for law enforcement and affect the military justice system.
- The letter, sent to the military services and provided to The Associated Press, comes two weeks after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth approved sending up to 600 military lawyers to the Justice Department to serve as temporary immigration judges.
- SB 627, The No Vigilantes Act, A Bill to Ban Extreme Masking By Local & Federal Law Enforcement Heads to the Governor’s desk waiting for final approval.