L.A.’s New Legal Taco Cart Is The First Of Its Kind

While the look may be different from what most are used to seeing, this retro cart still allows a vendor to cook some of your favorite street food, from pupusas to tacos and smash burgers. “I'm very proud of what we came up with, and I’m looking forward to seeing it in the streets and hopefully changing people's lives,” said Richard Gómez, the engineer behind it.