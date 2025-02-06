Opinion: Why Downtown’s 100-Year-Old Original Pantry Cafe Needs to Stay Open
The Pantry is not a struggling business. There are lines out the door every hour it’s open these days. A lifer there, a dishwasher, has worked there for 45 years. The Riordan Trust has the right to do what it wishes with its property. But maybe the law isn’t all that matters in shaping what makes a city and a culture like Los Angeles what it is.
Weekend Eats: Sri Lankan Micheladas, Tinga Masala, Iftar Meals, and the ‘Benihana of Tacos’
Here's where to find "cebada curd" Mexican French toast, a promising new Korean tofu stew, and a feast in Hawaiian Gardens to break your Ramadan fasting.
‘Uber With Guns:’ You Can Now Hire An Off-Duty LAPD SWAT Officer As a Personal Bodyguard
Are you a high-profile Angeleno, a nervous healthcare executive, or simply worried about running errands in the city and needing your next ride-share to come with a bit of armed protection? Now, there’s an app for that.
Pasadena Mariscos Restaurant Fights Eviction to Stay Open After Wildfires
Despite working seven days a week as the restaurant’s only employee to pay off back rent going all the way to the pandemic, Mario Velásquez is fighting a court eviction issued just days after the start of nearby wildfires: "How could I just hand over 20 years of my life, a life of hard work and sacrifice?”
Why Waving a Mexican Flag at a Protest in the U.S. Is a Form of Resistance
Raising Mexican flags is not an act of anti-Americanism. Quite the opposite—it is an expression of cultural pride, dignity, and resistance in the face of racism and intolerance. In the United States, waving the Mexican flag—or any national flag—can be an act of defiance against oppression, a declaration of one’s humanity and rights in response to relentless denigration by movements like MAGA that seek to marginalize entire communities. Even Trump would agree...
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
Tens of Thousands of Angelenos Flock to L.A.’s Flower District for a Valentine’s Day Flower Free-For-All
Tens of thousands made their way to the city's wholesale flower capital, jamming the streets and sidewalks with countless flowers and people. L.A. TACO'S contributing photographer Kemal Cilengir was there to capture it all, including street vendors getting fined and the dystopian-like flower free-for-all being had by lovestruck customers and hustling vendors eager to offload their prized plants.
Self-Defense Against ICE: Community Groups In L.A. Are Uniting to Protect Themselves
More than 50 organizations have joined the call to join this coalition, making it one of Southern California's largest immigrant rights coalitions. The group aims to extend from the San Fernando Valley to the U.S./Mexico border. The coalition is organizing training sessions to prepare its members for community tactics to defend their neighbors from ICE raids and deportations. Their first mass protest is taking place on Monday.
Tacos Before Vatos: 13 Tacos In L.A. That Will Make You Forget About Him
For L.A. TACO, love is always in the air, and it smells like charcoal burning on a sunny day under carne asada and tortillas hot off the comal, with vibrant salsas, caramelized onions, and thick guacamole. Forget him, and spend time with things that matter in life: tacos, forever.
Unmatched Hustle: Immigrant from Michoacán’s Tierra Caliente Creates Innovative Tortillería on Wheels…In Bakersfield
Many come and buy pounds and pounds to share with their family members as soon as they taste a warm “taco de sal,” a tortilla sprinkled simply with salt and rolled up like a thin flauta. It’s common to eat tacos de sal while waiting in line at a tortillería in Mexico, but not so much in the U.S.
No AI. No Algorithms. No Billionaires: JOIN OUR MISSION AT L.A. TACO TODAY!!
Just L.A. people supporting real street-level journalism. Become an L.A. TACO Member today.
Halal Beef Chorizo, Pastor-Spiced Chicken Shawarma, and Tahini Salsa at Lincoln Heights’ Brand New Mediterranean-Mexican Spot
The restaurant is barely a month old. The owner is the daughter of an Egyptian father and mother from Mexico City, so having guacamole and salsa with her kebabs was a natural thing for her. “I grew up with the privilege of having both of them in the same household,” she says.
L.A.’s New Legal Taco Cart Is The First Of Its Kind
While the look may be different from what most are used to seeing, this retro cart still allows a vendor to cook some of your favorite street food, from pupusas to tacos and smash burgers. “I'm very proud of what we came up with, and I’m looking forward to seeing it in the streets and hopefully changing people's lives,” said Richard Gómez, the engineer behind it.
News
A Brief Timeline of L.A. Times Owner Patrick Soon-Shiong’s Transformation Into An Apparent MAGA Influencer
Exhibit A: Soon-Shiong retweets RFK Jr., thanking Donald Trump for “his leadership and courage” while reaffirming his commitment to “Make America Healthy Again.” We look at a year of tweets and controversy that have us scratching our heads.
LAPD Officer Accused of Killing Teen In Hit-And-Run Had Prior Drunk Driving Offense
“The recent hit-and-run was rejected for filing and returned to the Tustin Police Department for further investigation,” Public Information Officer Kimberly Edds wrote in an email to L.A. TACO on February 6. Tustin police will continue to investigate.
Update: Boyle Heights’ Anti-Gentrification Mural Is Whitewashed Again
L.A. TACO has confirmed that as of Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Sergio Robleto's mural against gentrification has been whitewashed again. "It is no surprise they did this," Robleto tells L.A. TACO.
Thousands Marched On Downtown L.A. and Shut Down The 101 Freeway To Protest Trump’s Mass Deportation Threats
Many of those marching were fueled along the way by street vendors selling bacon-wrapped hot dogs, freshly squeezed orange juice, and snacks, as other community members handed out free water bottles to demonstrators.
Guides
The Ten Best N.Y.-Style Pizza Joints in Los Angeles
The myth that you can’t do N.Y.-style pizza outside of New York because of the tap water was debunked by every owner we spoke to for this guide, written by a former New Yorker. The pizza here represents much more than a tasty, convenient slice. They represent New York grit and nostalgia.
The 21 Best Wings In Los Angeles
For Super Bowl week, or any other week. In L.A., you'll find Cambodian, Caribbean, and Thai wings. Al pastor, garam masala, butter chicken, and mole wings. Buffalo, Korean-fried, wood-smoked, and Flamin' Hot Cheeto-dusted wings.
The L.A. TACO Guide to Lunar New Year In Los Angeles: Eating Your Way To Better Luck and a Longer Life
Here’s an unusual rule of thumb for the Lunar New Year: If it sounds lucky, eat it. In Los Angeles, your options are endless.
The 10 Best Pho Spots In Los Angeles and Orange County
A good bowl of pho is the perfect companion to cold-weather, judged on the quality of its broth, which usually takes hours to simmer to a beautiful depth of flavor. Here are 10 spots that are worth seeking out.
Neighborhoods
A Street Punk Band From Whittier Played Inside a McDonald’s in South Central L.A.
"Even the employees came out to record the show on their phones," said the frontman for Knuckleadz, the Whittier street punk band that performed inside McDonald's on Slauson and Central Avenues. More than 100 fans showed up and and there were no reports of any incidents.
These Are Your Rights If a Restaurant Gets Raided By ICE, For Both Customers and Owners
Here are five attorney-vetted ways you can protect yourself and the employees of a restaurant for both customers and restaurant owners.
L.A.’s Modern Mexican Food Scene Shines In the 2025 James Beard Award Semifinalist Announcement
Today's modern Mexican nominees in L.A. and its surrounding areas are being recognized on a national level, sweet vindication against those who express reservations against a taco (or concha) for being delicious, "but a little expensive."
Palisades Taquero Sued By Ralphs Returns To Feed First Responders
Gracias Señor's customers in Pacific Palisades were 70% locals, including many students from the local high school that burned down. On the day the fire started, taquero Rudy Barrientos barely made it out in time to not have to abandon his popular food truck. Through World Central Kitchen, he's been serving the first responders who are working the graveyard shift breakfast burritos. As for the future, he doesn't know where he will set up next.