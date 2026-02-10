We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

The federal courts today approved a temporary injunction against the No Secret Police Act, the mask ban for law enforcement, finding that because the CHP is exempt, the policy is discriminatory and violates the supremacy clause. Senator Scott Weiner, who authored this legislation, needs to amend it to include all agencies to ensure it has a chance of being upheld by the court at the final hearing.

Senator Weiner is considering this a win because, as he explains in a statement, “Based on communications with the Governor’s office, we removed state police from the bill. Now that the Court has made clear that state officers must be included, I am immediately introducing new legislation to include state officers. I will do everything in my power to expedite passage of this adjustment to the No Secret Police Act.” Meanwhile, SB805, the No Vigilantes Act that requires all law enforcement officers to clearly identify themselves, was upheld in the same case.

It was pretty calm this weekend. There was one horrible situation on Saturday in San Diego, where ICE and Border Patrol agents took a father, leaving behind his wife and two-month-old baby.

ICE is still hitting the Inland Empire hard with about 18 people confirmed taken in the first 8 days of February in that area, and we’re also seeing an escalation in San Diego. Here in the L.A. area, although it's been calm for about a week now, we still expect ICE, but we don’t know when. And as for CBP, we have reports of many returning to San Diego and some seen up in Santa Clara. We still don’t know what Tom Homan is planning.

There are still many questions. We do know that there are record-high numbers of more than 70,000 people currently in ICE detention centers, they’re building more prisons and buying more warehouses, and there are hundreds of children at Dilley detention center in Texas still, some as young as 18 months old.

L.A. County is now accepting applications for rent relief for small landlords and tenants who are victims of the Palisades and Eaton wildfire, as well as the ICE raids. You can visit lacountyrentrelief.com for more info and to apply. The deadline to submit an application is Wednesday, March 11th.

RAIDS

Saturday, Feb 7th. Day 246.

San Diego: ECC Campus , ICE, and Border Patrol agents took a father leaving behind his wife and two-month-old baby. ICE chased down the family as well.

Sunday, Feb 8th. Day 247.

Monday, Feb 9th. Day 248.

AT L.A. TACO

Orange County School Board Member Proposes Resolution to Cooperate with ICE Inside Schools The resolution by Leandra Blades, a retired L.A. county law enforcement officer, advocates for the district to cooperate with and affirm "its support for local law enforcement officers and federal immigration officers."

Update: California Can’t Officially Enforce Mask Ban, Federal Judge Rules Although the court had found that federal agents can do their jobs without wearing masks, the law, as is, does not apply equally to law enforcement officers across the state, the judge cited as cause for her ruling. Snyder found the No Vigilantes act is not in violation of the Supremacy Clause because the legislation “does not treat federal officers differently from state officers, the No Vigilantes Act, does not discriminate against the federal government," according to the judge's decision.



IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS