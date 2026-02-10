We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.
The federal courts today approved a temporary injunction against the No Secret Police Act, the mask ban for law enforcement, finding that because the CHP is exempt, the policy is discriminatory and violates the supremacy clause. Senator Scott Weiner, who authored this legislation, needs to amend it to include all agencies to ensure it has a chance of being upheld by the court at the final hearing.
Senator Weiner is considering this a win because, as he explains in a statement, “Based on communications with the Governor’s office, we removed state police from the bill. Now that the Court has made clear that state officers must be included, I am immediately introducing new legislation to include state officers. I will do everything in my power to expedite passage of this adjustment to the No Secret Police Act.” Meanwhile, SB805, the No Vigilantes Act that requires all law enforcement officers to clearly identify themselves, was upheld in the same case.
It was pretty calm this weekend. There was one horrible situation on Saturday in San Diego, where ICE and Border Patrol agents took a father, leaving behind his wife and two-month-old baby.
ICE is still hitting the Inland Empire hard with about 18 people confirmed taken in the first 8 days of February in that area, and we’re also seeing an escalation in San Diego. Here in the L.A. area, although it's been calm for about a week now, we still expect ICE, but we don’t know when. And as for CBP, we have reports of many returning to San Diego and some seen up in Santa Clara. We still don’t know what Tom Homan is planning.
There are still many questions. We do know that there are record-high numbers of more than 70,000 people currently in ICE detention centers, they’re building more prisons and buying more warehouses, and there are hundreds of children at Dilley detention center in Texas still, some as young as 18 months old.
L.A. County is now accepting applications for rent relief for small landlords and tenants who are victims of the Palisades and Eaton wildfire, as well as the ICE raids. You can visit lacountyrentrelief.com for more info and to apply. The deadline to submit an application is Wednesday, March 11th.
RAIDS
Saturday, Feb 7th. Day 246.
- San Diego: ECC Campus, ICE, and Border Patrol agents took a father leaving behind his wife and two-month-old baby. ICE chased down the family as well.
Sunday, Feb 8th. Day 247.
- Pomona: East End and Mission Road, 7:15 a.m. A car was surrounded. One person was taken.
- Monclair: Mission Road and Central, 8:16 a.m. Federal agents are seen in the area by community watchers.
Monday, Feb 9th. Day 248.
- Chino: On Roswell Ave and Riverside Dr, around 8:25 a.m. Video shows ICE agents kidnapping a man at gunpoint as he arrives home.
- Mecca: On the Expressway 86 / Freeway 10, time a.m. Three people were confirmed taken.
- Mecca: On 4th St and 2nd St. Local ICE agents had pulled over a vehicle and were seen driving around the neighborhood. We are unsure if anyone was taken at these locations.
- Lake Forest: On El Toro Rd and Trabuco Rd. ICE agents were seen at a parking lot near where day laborers gather. We are unsure if anyone was taken in this location. However, according to rapid responders, one person was kidnapped.
- National City: At the Walmart on Highland Ave and Plaza Blvd. A local ICE vehicle was seen in the parking lot. A community watcher confronted the vehicle and asked the occupant to identify themselves. After announcing to the community that they were a federal immigration agent, the vehicle began to drive away.
- Escondido: At the Home Depot on 1550 W Valley Pkwy, 7:30 a.m. Local ICE agents returned to the hardware store and possibly kidnapped at least one person.
- Carlsbad: On Faraday Ave and El Fuerte St, around 8:30 a.m. Local ICE agents stopped a white truck on the street and kidnapped the male passenger in front of another family member in the vehicle.
- Del Mar: At a strip mall on 2610 Del Mar Heights Rd. Local ICE agents were seen in the parking lot kidnapping at least one person.
AT L.A. TACO
- Orange County School Board Member Proposes Resolution to Cooperate with ICE Inside Schools
- The resolution by Leandra Blades, a retired L.A. county law enforcement officer, advocates for the district to cooperate with and affirm "its support for local law enforcement officers and federal immigration officers."
- Update: California Can’t Officially Enforce Mask Ban, Federal Judge Rules
- Although the court had found that federal agents can do their jobs without wearing masks, the law, as is, does not apply equally to law enforcement officers across the state, the judge cited as cause for her ruling.
- Snyder found the No Vigilantes act is not in violation of the Supremacy Clause because the legislation “does not treat federal officers differently from state officers, the No Vigilantes Act, does not discriminate against the federal government," according to the judge's decision.
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- 02/03/26 - US Military to build massive network of concentration camps. 2nd post ICE Warehouses.
- The Children of Dilley
- 02/06/26 - Pregnant woman detained by ICE on Wednesday in South LA deported to Nicaragua by Friday
- 02/06/26 - Pasadena Student walk-out protesting against ICE.
- 02/06/26 - ICE Agent caught on camera leaving MDC stating she quit her job
- 02/06/26 - Washington Post pub new restrictions for federal immigrant agents.
- 02/06/26 - ICE agents touring Amazon DC to purchase a detention center.
- 02/08/26 - MDC demonstrator who uses a cane was struck by a car.
- LA County’s Rent Relief Program re-opens today
- Less than 14% of those arrested by ICE in Trump's 1st year back in office had violent criminal records, document shows