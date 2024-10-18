Skip to Content
L.A. TACO Investigative Reporter ‘Detained’ While Filming Encampment ‘Sweep,’ Released Without Charges

Ray was released by LAPD Sergeant Delano Hutchins without being cited or charged. Upon releasing Ray, Hutchins explained that our reporter was “detained” and not “arrested” because Hutchins determined he had not violated the law, due to Ray’s “media first amendment status.”

11:40 AM PDT on October 18, 2024

L.A. TACO Staff Investigative Reporter Lexis-Olivier Ray, is handcuffed while filming a sanitation "sweep." Officers are surrounding Ray and two officers are holding his arms and placing cuffs on him
Adam Smith|

L.A. TACO Staff Investigative Reporter Lexis-Olivier Ray, is handcuffed while filming a sanitation “sweep.”

Yesterday morning, L.A. TACO Investigative Reporter Lexis-Olivier Ray was handcuffed and detained in the back of a Los Angeles Police Department (LADP) patrol car for almost an hour. Ray was in the process of documenting a homeless encampment clearing on 6th Street, between Stanford and Towne avenues, in Skid Row.

Ray was released by LAPD Sergeant Delano Hutchins without being cited or charged. Upon releasing Ray, Hutchins explained that our reporter was “detained” and not “arrested” because Hutchins determined he had not violated the law, due to Ray’s “media first amendment status.” However, our reporter was told that if he crossed the yellow tape again, he could be arrested or detained all over again.

At no point did Ray obstruct or delay a city sanitation operation. His reason for being at these operations is to document them as a journalist and reporter on assignment.

We want to thank Adam Smith, community organizer for the Los Angeles Community Action Network (LACAN), for first reporting Lexis’ arrest and staying with him as the situation unfolded.

L.A. TACO remains steadfast in defense of our reporters and demands that the City of Los Angeles protects journalists’ rights.

