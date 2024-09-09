Despite record-breaking temperatures in Southern California this past weekend, with many areas reaching over 100 degrees, thousands still flocked to Anaheim, making their way to the happiest place on earth. In contrast, others made their way to Disneyland to protest in the name of suffering Palestinians.

By 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, the temperature was already 91 degrees, and the crowds entering the theme park quickly multiplied. On average, over 40,000 people attend Disneyland every day, and clearly, no heatwave has the power yet to deter Disney enthusiasts from going into the theme park.

It also wasn’t going to stop a group of Orange County parents and residents from peacefully gathering outside of the park to protest the accused genocide in Gaza.

Equipped with a banner, posters, and big, bright Palestinian flags, the attendees noiselessly stood at an entrance near one of the park's drop-off sections. There was no chanting as the silence of this protest was intended to bring awareness and eyes to what has been happening in Palestine since attacks by Hamas were conducted on October 7th.

Malak Qadeer stood outside the park with her baby wrapped around her chest and Palestine's flag in one hand. She was the first parent to attend the protest, standing firm as people walked by and glanced at the signs they held.

Qadeer explained this was not her first time attending a pro-Palestine protest outside Disneyland. She recalls the first protest, held after Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the company's $2 million donation to organizations providing humanitarian aid to Israel after the Hamas attack on October 7.

“They selectively chose the value of some lives over others, which was insulting and outrageous,” Qadeer told L.A. TACO under the blaring sun.

Besides the donations from Disney to Israel, Qadeer said that holding the protest at Disney was also significant due to the number of people attending the park mirroring the number of deaths in Gaza.

“This month marks the 11th month since the genocide started," Qadeer said. "And the amount of human life that has been lost to this is just absurd and ridiculous. The number is haunting. 40,000 people. And I wanted to conceptualize that for the average American public that isn't aware of how that number materializes around them.”

“That's the same number of people who visit Disneyland on an average day,” she added.

As the day went on and temperatures continued to rise, the crowds swarming into and out of the park peeled their eyes to read the banners being held up. Others looked down at their phones, avoiding eye contact. Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

According to those attending, their idea behind the banner was to put into perspective how many Palestinians have been killed, which mirrors the number of people who attend Disneyland every day. Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

Nearing noon, the temperature in Anaheim was climbing close to 100 degrees, yet Nawal AbuBakar, another parent in attendance, continued to stand outside the theme park alongside others.

AbuBakar's banner read: “The amount of people visiting Disneyland today matches the death toll in Gaza.”

When October's Hamas attack on Israel happened, she was four months pregnant. The soon-to-be mother couldn’t help but compare her situation to that of relatives and people in Gaza.

“I remember spending my entire pregnancy thinking like, 'how am I literally creating a Palestinian in my body who I know will be safe because they are here in this country, but there's a mother just like me over in Palestine who may not even know if she'll be able to breastfeed that baby or worse, the uncertainty of not knowing if you will survive to see your child born,'” she said.

“Being a mom makes you care for all children, and if it doesn’t, then you need to check yourself and ask yourself why you care more about some children than others," she continued. "Regardless of where that child is in the world, they deserve to have specific rights to safety, food, and medical care.”

Since October 7, Israel has killed over 15,000 children in Gaza, and over 40,000 people have been killed overall. For mothers like AbuBakar and Qadeer, standing outside in record-breaking heat, risking heat stroke or dehydration, is worth it to try and bring awareness to what is happening to Palestinians.

Especially in a place like Disneyland, which points to the fact that not all children have a "happily ever after."

“It just made sense as a prime location to educate the general public, spread awareness, and give them an opportunity to stand in solidarity,” Qadeer said. “So that they don't get lost in the magic and the silliness of this place while forgetting that there's a genocide happening simultaneously. And as they are holding their kid’s precious hand, someone else's kid's hand is buried under rubble.”

“Everyone has the right to live," she said. "Everyone has the right to exist; people shouldn't be caged like animals and have their medical supplies, food, water, and electricity cut off. And that is exactly what we’ve seen since October 7 and, frankly, for the past 75 years.”

A select group of parents in O.C. gathered on Saturday morning outside Disneyland Park to protest the ongoing genocide in Gaza.Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

A poster being held up outside Disneyland in Anaheim reads, "Israhell Kills 3 School Buses of Kids Daily." Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

A woman named Kendy, who attended the peaceful protest with her daughter, related how she could not believe how easily people have turned away from what is happening.

Even at that moment, one noticed how some people entering the park would look down at their phones as they walked past the posters and banners while others stopped to read them, and cars passing by honked in support. Others walked straight past the banner, not even taking the slightest glimpse. At some points, you could hear someone make snarky comments to protestors.

“They want a reaction, but that is not what we are here for,” said Kendy, holding an umbrella to block the sun. “We didn’t come to fight. We came to inform the public and let them know it’s important to stand up.”

The protest continued past noon, with more people joining the group as time passed. Most brought their own Palestine flags to wave. One important message the group wanted to convey to the public is the importance of using one's voice when injustices happen. They also provided some advice to those on the fence:

“We understand not everyone is comfortable sharing on social media or shouting at protests, but that's why there are options like this, where you can peacefully stand in solidarity and continue to send a message of right vs. wrong. Because there are two sides here: You're either comfortable with genocide, or you are ready to see an end to it and are ready to do your part.”