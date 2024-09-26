Skip to Content
It’s Almost Time For The L.A. Greek Fest, October 5-6 In Pico-Union

9:44 AM PDT on September 26, 2024

Kids doing traditional Greek dancing at the L.A. Greek Fest, photo via The L.A. Greek Fest

The L.A. Greek Fest is the largest and most iconic Greek food and wine festival in Los Angeles, California bringing over 15,000 attendees together for a weekend of Greek food, wine, traditional Greek dancing and one-of-a-kind cultural experiences. Located at Pico and Normandie on the same grounds of one of L.A.’s most beautiful and well-known Greek Orthodox Cathedrals – Saint Sophia Cathedral, the festival brings together the community of the Byzantine-Latino Quarter, people from all over downtown Los Angeles and Southern California.

The weekend is a must-see full of live music, incredible homemade Greek food, dancing, Cathedral tours and more. There will be gyros, loukoumades, pork souvlaki, and leg of lamb pita sandwiches, live Greek music and mariachi, traditional dancing, a dedicated kid's zone, a market for shopping and gifts, coffee, a taverna-style sports bar, and so much more.

8 members of the Louks crew at L.A. Greek Fest, many wearing orange aprons, photo via L.A. Greek Fest
The Louks crew at L.A. Greek Fest, photo via L.A. Greek Fest

Year after year, the Saint Sophia LA Greek Fest community comes together to support, volunteer and donate their valuable time and money to this amazing celebration of faith, culture, food and dance. All proceeds benefit Saint Sophia Cathedral and its newly built and expansive community center – The Huffington and to help further develop the surrounding community.

Hourly tours of Saint Sophia Cathedral, a religious gem and world-renowned architectural and national landmark, is held throughout the LA Greek Fest weekend.

The LA Greek Fest at Saint Sophia Cathedral, Oct. 5 - 6 ~ 1324 S. Normandie Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90006

Free & secure parking is available nearby and shuttle service will be offered continuously to satellite lots.

