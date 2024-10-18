Tacos and THC. Has there ever been a partnership more natural, blissful, and life-affirming?

If so, we don't wanna hear about it.

What we do want to do is set you on a course to enjoy both together through Eagle Rock, which holds its own in northeast Los Angeles on both the food and dispensary front, if you know where to look.

Fortunately, we do know where to look. So, working with the City of Los Angeles Department of Cannabis Regulation, we went on a taco crawl to some of our favorite spots and of course, consulted their incredibly useful map of L.A.'s licensed cannabis retailers to enhance the flavor and feels of our grand adventure.

We barreled straight for Velvet Cannabis Weed Dispensary Eagle Rock, due to its proximity to one of the star taquerías on our crawl, which has incredible deals and a vast selection of goodies.

After a visit with its friendly staff, we were ready to take on some tacos. Let's go!

Photo via Velvet.

A plate at Ave 26 Tacos. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Ave 26 Tacos are perhaps L.A.'s most crowd-pleasing taqueros, known for selling tacos that satisfy your genuine street-taco cravings. The stand first gained legend in Lincoln Heights and today, this enormous, tour-bus-sized taco truck in Eagle Rock makes their rib-sticking tacos the same way.

Each taco—whether you get al pastor, asada, chorizo—is a textbook-perfect example of a true, L.A.-style, two-bite taco, where they pile on the meat and it's very easy to lose track of how many of the little guys you eat. Only now Ave 26 offers smoked pork ribs and other barbecued meats, smoked on their Santa Maria-style smoker, spreading delicious fumes that are so potent, they'll find their way into your car and follow you home as you pass by. Even if your windows are closed.

1033 Neola St. Los Angeles, CA 90041

Duck carnitas taco on kernel of truth organic's blue corn tortilla. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

These are some of the most underappreciated tacos in all of Los Angeles, but Eagle Rockers have long known about this long-standing, home-grown community gem specializing in a wide variety of creative tacos and other antojitos.

There’s nothing quacky about their star serving, in which duck carnitas are served on Kernel of Truth Organic's tortillas, which feature American-grown blue corn that is nixtamalized in Boyle Heights. The taco is fluffy, light, and juicy. The tortilla is astonishingly pillowy, and the duck falls apart because it is so tender.

You'll be ready to let out a slight “holy duck” with your first bite. But don't.

1576 Colorado Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90041

Tacos al pastor at Angel's Tijuana Tacos. Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.

If you don’t currently have an Angel’s within spitting distance of your place, just wait. This workhorse of a Tijuana taqueria has stands spread widely throughout the city, from Chatsworth to West Covina, and into the Inland Empire, and even O.C. But its location in Eagle Rock stands out.

If there is a wait, it's always worth it for their thick, handmade corn tortillas topped with charcoal-grilled asada. Angel's al pastor is always consistent, consisting of thinly shaved, well-seasoned pork packed with crispy-edged angles.

The guacamole is never watered down, a decision that deserves praise in this economy. With a generous spoonful of salsa, it's delicious enough to hold you over until your next visit to Tacos Franc in T.J. For advanced taco eaters, we recommend their buttery cabeza full of collagen and ethereal cheek meat.

4211 Eagle Rock Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90065

But you don't have to limit your adventures to any one neighborhood. Find your closest legal, local dispensaries with LADCR's map.