There's good news if you enjoyed this week's L.A. TACO guide to the best 69 tacos in L.A.! You can try two of the included vendors, our #5 pick Mochomitos and #7 La Carreta, at tonight's First Friday party from I Love Micheladas at The Beehive in Florence!

But still, we can't be stopped, so we're giving you six more things you've got to try in the next few days, including saucy wings from Jalisco, woodfired pizzas with unbeatable views, Oktoberfest-ready blood sausage gyoza, and weed-infused Halloween candy that will only make you want more candy!!

Caguamera and OG BBQ wings at Alitas Jalisco. Photo via Alitas Jalisco/Instagram.

Alitas Jalisco ~ Whittier

Alitas Jalisco, which makes Mexican-style Buffalo wings, begins a weekly Friday night pop-up tonight at The Cellar Bottle Shop in Whittier. Flavors include jerk, mojo de ajo, caguamera, and original barbecue, and the pop-up is also known to serve tacos dorados and papas "moe-jo."

Caguamera wings come from Los Volcanes, Jalisco, and include a zesty spicy garlic sauce made by mixing lime, ajo, and chile de árbol. The blend was originally meant for shrimp before it became a local sensation on wings, which made people want to reach for a caguama of beer after eating them. This recipe comes from one of the pop-up's partners, Neyda Anaya.

If you miss it in Whittier, Alitas Jalisco will be in Hawthorne tomorrow evening at L.A. Ale Works.

Friday, 7 -11 pm, 6531 Greenleaf Ave. Whittier, CA 90601

Saturday, 5 pm -12 am, 12918 Cerise Ave. Hawthorne, CA 90250

The Gialla pizza with pesto genovese, stracciatelle, squash blossom, and lemon zest. Photo via Dante.

Dante ~ Beverly Hills

There may be no better perch for a beautiful celebratory weekend brunch right now than at Dante in Beverly Hills, which just launched a new daytime menu to enjoy on Saturdays and Sundays under the hand-painted ceiling of this rooftop restaurant with live music and gob-smacking views of the city and Hollywood Hills.

The new brunch menu starts with housemade banana bread from owner Nathalie Hudson's recipe, and breakfast burrata served with ingredients like burnt honey, apple butter, roasted squash, sage, and pomegranate seeds. There's also a woodfire-grilled flatiron steak and eggs, live oysters shucked to order, a delicata squash and endive salad, bucatini al pomodoro, pizzas from a wood-fired oven like the "Rosa" with mortadella, stracciatella, pistachio, and rosemary, and morning cocktails such as seasonal Bellinis and a mini bloody "Maria," with Codigo Tequila, cold pressed vegetables, fennel salt, and pickles.

10 am - 4 pm, Sat. & Sun. ~ 225 North Canon Dr. Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Tamales Olmeca ~ Venice

Sesy's Beloved with pork carnitas at Tamales Olmeca. Photo via Tamales Olmeca.

For the first time, Yunia Funes Mata is bringing her celebrated tamal cart, Tamales Olmeca, to the First Friday festival on Abbot Kinney in Venice tonight. Funes Mata, who also works in the kitchen at Bestia, will be selling her unique salsa-and-crema smothered tamales at Venice's venerated 27-year-old interior design and home-goods store Tumbleweed & Dandelion.

Her tamales include "A La Bestia" with duck and Bestia chef Ori Menashe's mole, "Chicken Little" with Jidori chicken and salsa guajillo, a tamal with short ribs and jocoque, one with carnitas and salsa verde, a tamal with beef birria and cheese, and more.

5 p.m., 1502 Abbot Kinney Blvd. Venice, CA 90291

A horror-themed cocktail to go with your scary movie at The Godfrey Hotel. Photo via The Godfrey Hotel.

I/O Rooftop ~ Hollywood

Starting this Wednesday, Hollywood's Godfrey Hotel will begin showing horror films for both guests and locals at its I/O Rooftop bar, beginning with A Nightmare on Elm Street. Then there will be Dawn of the Dead on October 16th, Death House on October 26th, and Insidious on October 30th.

Entry to the movies requires a minimum food and drink spend of $40, which includes valet parking and a menu with themed drinks, such as the vampire-friendly concoction in an I.V. bag you see above.

October Wednesdays, 1400 N. Cahuenga Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028

Chef Bernhard Maingher getting down at Lustig. Photo via Lustig.

Lustig's Oktoberfest ~ Culver City

Starting October 7, Austrian chef Bernhard Maingher's Lustig will offer a menu of traditional and modern Oktoberfest classics at his Culver City restaurant through October 20. Dishes will include blood sausage gyoza, venison tenderloin, poached weisswurst, and beef bone marrow, served with cheesy pretzel dumpling bites, bone marrow, and chives.

3273 Helms Ave. Culver City, CA 90232

THC-Infused Halloween Candy

Cannabis-laced riffs on Butterfingers and Milky Way. Photo via Swifts.

Razor blades in Halloween candy? Bad.

Weed in Halloween candy? Good. You know, as long as it stays out of the hands of children and stuff.

Cannabis brand Swifts is riffing off mini Butterfingers and Milky Way with its THC-infused Crunchy Munchies and Stellar Bites. Both come individually wrapped with vegan chocolate and 10mg of THC in each piece.

Perfect for anyone with big plans to go out into the night on October 31, as well as the couple who says "fuck it" and stays in on October 31 to watch a few slasher flicks while occasionally getting up to answer the door for trick-or-treaters. Just don't get your bags confused.

Available at California and Washington dispensaries.

Week of September 23 - 29

Downtown

Making mole with the crew at La Flama at La Feria de Moles. Photo via Feria de Los Moles.

We love mole. You love mole. This weekend is the 17th annual Feria de Los Moles at Downtown's Gloria Molina Grand Park. Held on Saturday and Sunday, this will be your chance to purchase and taste traditional moles made by 13 different chefs and restaurants. In addition, a Poblano chef will make timely chiles en nogada, and a giant mole ofrenda will be served to honor the upcoming Dia de Muertos. You'll also find mole ice cream, a market of vendors selling crafts, art, and different foods, plus a "flying" demonstration by the legendary Voladores de Papantla, and Chinelo Dancers from Morelos. Come through!

200 N. Grand Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90012

Beverly Hills

Ikura-topped Spanish bluefin tuna tgartare handroll at Sushi by Scratch. Photo via Sushi By Scratch.

Michelin-starred L.A. chefs Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee are bringing their awarded, omakase-inspired concept Sushi By Scratch back to SLS Beverly Hills for just 90 days starting October 2. The tasting menu experience is famously immersive, creative, and beautiful, offering 17 courses of nigiri at an intimate, 10-person sushi counter and focused mostly on fish and shellfish flown in biweekly from Tokyo's Toyosu Fish Market. In addition to new dishes, signature Lee sushi dishes like roasted bone marrow nigiri and an ensuing bone marrow fat-fried unagi, plus sourdough breadcrumb-sprinkled sweet corn pudding-painted hamachi, and albacore-wrapped in sake-soaked nori will be served. Three tiers of sake and whiskey pairings from a dedicated sommelier will also be available—reservations available Wednesday to Sunday at 5 pm, 7:15 pm, and 9:30 pm through Tock.

465 La Cienega Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90048

Downtown

Guajillo-marinated chicken tacos at Lost. Photo by Shelby Moore.

Lost, a rooftop taco-and-cocktail bar from Yonnie Hagos and Ajay Relan, the co-founders of Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen, is now open in Downtown. Inspired by the energy of Mexico City, the open-air spot has an Airstream trailer turning out tacos on organic Masienda tortillas, quesadillas, and ceviches from Broken Spanish and Bouchon veteran Geter Atienza. The short food menu features tacos with Berkshire pork carnitas, guajillo-marinated chicken, and carne asada, plus quesadillas with guajillo chicken or forest mushrooms made in the style of carne asada, and a tiger shrimp ceviche with chile serrano and avocado mousse. Drinks include "Lt. Dan" with chamomile-infused bourbon, black pepper honey, and lemon juice, as well as non-alcoholic drinks like the magically delicious "Lucky Charms" with hemp-infused Aplós Calme, apricot puree, pineapple juice, and lime juice.

718 S. Hill St. Los Angeles, CA 90014

North Hollywood

The four pupusas on the menu at Pupusas y Vino from chef Tiana Giron. Photo via Tiana Giron.

Chef Tiana Giron is holding her second Pupusas Y Vino pop-up at Haley's Wine in North Hollywood this Saturday starting at 3 pm. Four pupusas will be offered, including a Peruvian-inspired revuelta filled with chicharrón, mixed cheeses, and Peruvian refried beans with a salsa criolla curtido; a Mexican-inspired pupusa with nopales and elote; and a Salvadoran-inspired pupusa with platanos and frijoles, and another with braised beef shank entomatado with a charred tomato curtido. Wines will be offered at the bar.

5124 Lankershim Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 91601

West Hollywood

A new izakaya and sake spot named Kamado is now open in West Hollywood. The restaurant's specialty is kamameshi, Japanese dishes of soy or mirin-seasoned rice mixed with veggies and meats, and traditionally cooked inside of an iron pot-stove known as a kamado. Kamameshi choices include those with uni-and-wagyu ribeye steak, snow crab, and shrimp, mussels, and squid ink.

Additional offerings include artful sashimi, simmered miso black cod, karaage fried chicken, kanpachi carpaccio, dashi omelets, anchovy butter French fries, and Jidori chicken bleu cheese katsu rolls.

521 N. La Cienega Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90048