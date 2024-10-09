Skip to Content
Watch The Video For Marinero’s “Taquero,” Where Street Vending Meets Kill Bill

Spy Vs. Spy meets El Mariachi in defense of a hard-to-kill taquero in the new video by California artist Marinero.

12:28 PM PDT on October 9, 2024

This taquero is hard to kill in Marinero’s new video. Photo via Marinero/YouTube.

The video for "Taquero," a 60's-inspired pop ballad by Bay Area-cum-L.A. artist Marinero, is kinda like Spy Vs. Spy set in the world of El Mariachi, with gory tacos de ojos, splattering salsa roja, deadly hot dogs, erotic interludes with a hunka-hunka burning queso, and the baddest defender of street vendors around since Edin Enamorado was railroaded. The fun video should be relatable to anyone who ever felt a deep love for, nay, would kill for, their favorite taquero.

Take a look at Marinero's video for Taquero, below, in which Marinero himself plays the time-honored defender of a scared taquero.

Hadley Tomicki

One of L.A. TACO's co-founders, Hadley Tomicki is a critic and journalist whose work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine, and many other places.

Support L.A. TACO

