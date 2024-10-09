The video for "Taquero," a 60's-inspired pop ballad by Bay Area-cum-L.A. artist Marinero, is kinda like Spy Vs. Spy set in the world of El Mariachi, with gory tacos de ojos, splattering salsa roja, deadly hot dogs, erotic interludes with a hunka-hunka burning queso, and the baddest defender of street vendors around since Edin Enamorado was railroaded. The fun video should be relatable to anyone who ever felt a deep love for, nay, would kill for, their favorite taquero.

Take a look at Marinero's video for Taquero, below, in which Marinero himself plays the time-honored defender of a scared taquero.