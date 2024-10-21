There was more than one local champion crowned this weekend. One headed to the World Series, and the other to birria fandom.

Hundreds came out to L.A. TACO's 3rd Annual BirriaMania at Santa Anita Park, where judges Eddie Sanchez (@HungryinLA), Gab Chabrán (LAist's food editor and a former L.A. TACO contributor), and luchador Silver Star Junior unanimously agreed that newcomer Taquería Frontera’s birria was the best at the event.

The runner-up position was awarded to The Drunk Chef. She was a particular highlight for the attendees, locked in a contentious tie with Taqueria Frontera, though eventually falling to second place. Still, Drunk Chef won people over with her beautifully seasoned birria and mom’s green jalapeño salsa.

Basket Taco Co. brought a "birria bread bowl," torta ahogada de birria, and grilled cheese birria with sourdough bread from Gusto Bread in Long Beach. Birria Pa La Cruda clinched third place from our esteemed panel of chefs. On Sunday's day two, Birria Pa La Cruda had some fun wrestling in the ring with Birrieria San Marcos and with a new taco, introducing an "Ohio-Style" birria taco covered in extra mozzarella cheese.

But the real winners were the attendees, who said there was no lousy birria this weekend. Anyone of the chefs could have taken the belt, according to the many L.A. TACO members and attendees we spoke with throughout the weekend.

The event was filled with horse racing and an exceptional group of high-flying luchadors who put on a show so hard-hitting they awed the audience with their back-breaking acrobatics.

Thank you to all of our competing birrierías, and a special shout-out to Santa Anita Park for co-hosting this event alongside L.A. Taco, with their family-friendly hospitality. See you all next year!

Here are some of our favorite moments, in pictures:

The winning taco by Taquería Frontera. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

J.C. Guerra holding his championship belt from BirriaMania 2024. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

2nd place tacos by the Drunk Chef with her mom's signature green salsa. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

The Drunk Chef holding up her birria tacos. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Taco "estilo-Ohio" by 3rd Place, Birria Pa La Cruda. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Carlos of Birria Pa La Cruda climbing the wrestling ropes. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

The winning birrieros and judges at BirriaMania 2024.

Birriamania judges HungryinLA, Silver Star, and Gab Chabran with the festival's winner, J.C. of Taquería Frontera, standing next to Memo Torres of L.A. Taco.

Birrieria San Marcos vs Birria Pa La Cruda in the wrestling ring. y Birria Pa La Cruda

Torta Ahogada de Birria by The Basket Taco Co. with bread from Gusto Bread. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.