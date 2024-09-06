Welcome back to L.A. TACO's weekly roundup of food and event finds! For members' eyes only...

PASADENA

The "Basic Bae-con" at Breakfast Burritos All Day, photo via BBAD/Instagram

Breakfast Burritos All Day (aka BBAD) is now open in Pasadena from Jason Hobbs, a Salinas local and music industry veteran who has been popping up at L.A. farmers markets since 2016. A short menu of three breakfast burritos is served from 7:30 A.M. until 2 P.M. each day and includes a Salinas-style chile verde with slow-roasted pork shoulder, eggs, and potatoes pavé; the "Basic Bae-con" with confit pork belly, chipotle aioli, potatoes, eggs, cheese, and salsa habanero; and a meat-free, mushroom-based chorizo with vegan eggs and cheese, spuds, and salsa picante. Flat whites, espresso tonics, cold brew, and such are also available.

928 E. Colorado Blvd. Ste. 101 Pasadena, CA 91106

UNIVERSITY PARK

Pipian at El Churrasco, photo via El Churrasco/Instagram

El Churrasco is now open in the Downtown-adjacent University Park neighborhood. The menu mostly skews Guatemalan, offering a selection of garnachas, caldo de gallina or res, a shrimp ceviche, pipian stew, and tacos de asada, pollo, and birria. The opening menu centers on a churrasco plate, loaded with carne asada and longaniza, avocado, salsa chirmol, potatoes, beans, onion, and tortillas. In addition, you'll find a house bacon burger with fries.

2202 S. Hoover St. Los Angeles, CA 90007

SANTA MONICA

Scallop Lay's and spicy hotpot chips branded for Street Fighter character Zangief at Miniso, photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO

Chinese variety store Miniso just opened on Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade. In addition to an eclectic range of toys, household goods, beauty products, and electronics, often branded with familiar, cartoony IP, the store flaunts an impressive array of crazy snacks not often seen in this country. Goodies such as Lays potato chips in flavors like creamy lobster, cucumber, and scallop; spicy hotpot Street Fighter chips; Goku sodas; street corn-inspired Cheetos; instant tteokbokki in a cup; churro and chile-lime-flavored four-layer Turtle Chips; canned boba; Hello Kitty ramen; and canned horchata from Pocasville, among many other surprises.

1418 3rd Street Promenade. Santa Monica, CA 90401

ATWATER VILLAGE

Chef Susan Yoon's Korean "mom food," photo via L.A. TACO

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Momed is bringing its "Immigrant Chef Series" back to Los Feliz every Monday in September, celebrating L.A. chefs with immigrant parentage or backgrounds.

Every Monday there will be a different, seven-course, family-style menu prepared by each guest chef, who will collaborate with Momed's own chefs. Each menu is priced at $80 per person.

Kicking things off this Monday, September 9, will be chef Susan Yoon, whose Korean "mom food" was covered by L.A. TACO in 2020. Subsequent Mondays will feature chef Nakul Mahendro of Badmaash, L.A.-born chef Wesley Avila of Ka'teen and the forthcoming MXO Steakhouse, and to finish off the series, Pine & Crane and Joy chef Vivian Ku on September 30.

Reservations here.

3245 Casitas Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90039

DOG HAUS

Oktoberfest Breakfast Burritos at Dog Haus, photo via Dog Haus

The Dog Haus chain is celebrating the season with a special menu that features an Oktoberfest breakfast burrito, made with beer cheese sausage, crispy tater tots, spicy mayo, cheese, and three eggs, built by the brand's Bad Ass Breakfast Burritos arm. Starting in October, there will also be King's Hawaiian pretzel bites filled with Paulaner’s Oktoberfestbier cheese sauce and others filled with cinnamon -and-sugar, plus a big ol' bratwurst served with grilled sauerkraut and caramelized onions on a King's Hawaiian roll. Available through November 3.

All, we imagine, go great with a shot of Jägermeister.

See locations here.