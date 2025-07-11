Welcome to Friday's "Weekend Eats" column, a look at some of the newest and most unusual food finds in L.A., made just for members of L.A. TACO. To see some of our past recommendations, look right here.

Churros at Tacos El Unico. Photo via Tacos El Unico.

CHURROS FOR CHIRLA ~ TACOS EL UNICO

From now until August 10, Tacos El Unico is donating 100% of its churro sales to CHIRLA. The taqueria has six locations, spread around South Gate, Compton, Bell, and South L.A. So what are you waiting for? Go get some churros!

Photo via Tortas Ahogadas El Fifo.

TORTAS AHOGADAS EL FIFO ~ SAN FERNANDO

Tortas Ahogadas El Fifo is offering takeout tacos dorados, salchipapas, and its eponymous Guadalajara-style sandwiches via DM every Saturday and Sunday in San Fernando. The owner takes orders over DM and text, and tells L.A. TACO they're "just a kid from the valley, excited to bring you the authentic flavors of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Zapopan."

Sat-Sun, 10 AM-4 PM, Order via DM or text 818-392-0062

Ostrich eggs at K'arsi Lavash. Photo via K'arsi Lavash/Instagram.

OSTRICH EGGS AT K'ARSI LAVASH ~ GLENDALE

Armenian bakery K'arsi Lavash is offering something we've long been curious to try but are yet to see: Ostrich eggs! The Glendale bakery, which sells lavash cooked to order, along with savory pies, torte Napolean, pakhlava, mikado, and ekler from its pastry cases, offers the eggs still in shell for you to take home and prepare however you like your eggs. Ostrich eggs are said to be 20 times the size of chicken eggs, so maybe just do one for breakfast.

222 N. Verdugo Rd. Glendale, CA 91206

Filipino tacos at Pork & Spoon. Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.

FILIPINO TACOS AT SPOON & PORK ~ SAWTELLE

Michelin-recognized Spoon & Pork is now offering three distinct tacos and burritos filled with its modern Filipino recipes. You can get them only at the Sawtelle location, with chicken adobo, sirloin bistek and Fresno chile aioli, or crispy pork belly lechon and pickled onions on 50/50 corn-and-flour tortillas.

2121 Sawtelle Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90025

CUMBIA Y VINO ~ LONG BEACH

There's a party going on this Sunday night. Cumbia y Vino promises wine and vinyl DJs playing on a dope sound system, airbrushing, and good wine, with a portion of proceeds going to Órale Long Beach's "liberation fund for immigrant families affected by the ICE raids."

6-9 PM, free, first-come, first-served, 2105 E. 4th St. Long Beach, CA 90814

Chorizo and canellini bean salad at Malbec. Photo via Malbec.

MALBEC ~ DOWNTOWN ARTS DISTRICT

Argentine restaurant Malbec, which has a Pasadena location and closed a Santa Monica location amid the pandemic, is now open in a big, beautiful space in the Downtown Arts District. Perfect roost to enjoy some provoleta, platters of grilled sweetbreads, carpaccio de lomo, morcilla, lamb ribs, three-pound tomahawk steaks, and pears poached in Malbec syrup.

899 Traction Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90013

Skewers, Greek salad, fries, and more at Kassi. Photos via Kassi.

KASSI ~ VENICE

Just in time for the July heat, Kassi is now open on the rooftop of Venice's Hotel Erwin for Greek food with California twists, served all day, from the team behind Élephante and Belle’s Beach House.

Chef Thomas Lim's menu includes spanakopita quesadillas, saganaki with Fresno chile jam, hand-pulled flatbreads, taramasalata, harissa honey chicken, and beef tenderloin with red chermoula.

A large selection of drinks includes six on-tap cocktails like the honeydew thyme paloma, plus sections for both "shaken" and "stirred" cocktails, five non-alcoholic cocktails, and beer and wine.

1697 Pacific Ave. Venice, CA 90291