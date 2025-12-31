This year, L.A. TACO compiled unique lists and guides for our readers to deepen their appreciation for L.A. and the people in it.

We shared our top picks for local independent businesses, ways to get involved within your community, and strategies for resisting ICE in Los Angeles.

Fake AI-generated image of a firefighter petting a cougar. Image via Facebook.

1. Debunking Six Videos and Images Spreading Gross Disinformation During L.A.’s Fires by Hadley Tomicki

The AI-generated videos spread during January's wildfires were dangerous, causing mass panic, outrage, danger, and enmity where it didn't need to be. It’s more urgent than ever that we learn to question what we see and avoid sharing things we cannot confirm or just outright created by AI.

Art by Karina Esparza (Instagram/@finx.fox.)

2. Ten Expert Tips For Talking To Kids About ICE Terrorizing Their Friends and Family by Erick Galindo

Here are 10 practical tips, based on Retana’s advice, for talking to kids about ICE raids and helping them cope with fear and uncertainty. Each point is presented in English y Español.

CHIRLA advocates in Downtown L.A.

3. Seven Non-Profit Organizations That Support and Defend Our Nation’s Immigrants by Hadley Tomicki

If you have the means to financially support those who are digging in to fight, here are seven non-profit organizations that support the rights, dignity, and well-being of immigrants and the undocumented.

Lincoln Hardware in Venice. Photo by Hadley Tomicki.

4. Nine of L.A.'s Oldest Family-Owned Hardware Stores to Support Instead Of the Home Depot by Hadley Tomicki

From live baby chicks and Big Green Eggs to keys painted with pink leopard print, these old-timers have things the big box stores don't. And are much friendlier, too, so you won't be left to wander aimlessly and helplessly down the aisles looking for that single 5/16" torque washer by yourself.

Photo via Amoeba Records.

5. Forget Spotify, Here Are L.A.’s 27 Best Record Shops by Hadley Tomicki

Whether you’re a dedicated digger of crates, a touring name in turntablism, or merely a tocadisco-dilettante hoping to start your collection, we can promise you, you’re in the right town.

Fried chicken with plantains, toppings and a special sauce. Photo via Honduras Restaurant.

6. A Running List of Mom N' Pop Businesses In Danger Of Closing That Need Community Support Right Now by Janette Villafana

It feels like almost every other month, we hear about a business closing its doors or attempting to stay open. To help these businesses stay open rather than report on them once they’ve closed, we created this ongoing list of restaurants and businesses in Los Angeles that need the most support. Did we miss any? Let us know which ones also need love in the comments.

A “federal agent” holds their phone up to record a person recording them at the home depot parking lot in Playa Del Rey.

This guide posted on July 14 breaks down how to navigate "consensual encounters" with ICE agents and other federal immigration officers. In a truly consensual encounter, the person being approached by law enforcement has a choice, said César Cuauhtémoc García Hernández, a law professor at Ohio State University. He added that agents often engage in “deceptive practices” during questioning meant to persuade someone to talk.

Images courtesy of AIPAC.

8. These Are L.A.’s Politicians Who Are Financially Benefiting From the Genocide In Gaza by Abraham Marquez

Whether through indifference, incompetence, or political calculation, these leaders have allowed atrocities to unfold slowly, often being paid by the Israeli lobby to provide political cover for Israel’s war crimes.

Two attendees celebrate at a past Calavera LGBTQ Festival. Photo courtesy of somoslea.org.

9. L.A. TACO's Ultimate Guide to Día de Muertos Events in Los Angeles by Nya Manneh

Day of the Dead lowrider cruises, arts workshops, ofrenda contests, Indigenous dancing, and a brand-new festival in Downtown mark this big year in remembrance and community perseverance.

Photo via Get Fresh Photography.

10. The 4/20 Guide to Underground Parties and Events to Celebrate Cannabis Culture In L.A. by L.A. TACO Staff and Janette Villafana

A free music festival, workshops on how to grow your own herb, and other underground things happening around town to celebrate this year's 4/20!