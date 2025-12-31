Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Memo Torres will be on vacation until the new year. Izzy Ramirez will be compiling and sharing information in The Daily Memo until then.
Tuesday. December 30th. It’s day 207.
TODAY’S RAIDS
- Hemet: Near a 7-11 on Sanderson and Stetson, around 6:00 a.m. Community watch teams confirmed that ICE agents stopped and took a man in the parking lot.
- Hemet: Near a McDonald’s off State and Stetson. Community watch teams confirmed a sighting after speaking with the daughter of a man after ICE agents kidnapped him. They were later seen on Devonshire and Columbia.
- San Miguel: On Catala Way, around 7:11 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area.
- Paso Robles: On 32nd and Spring, around 7:39 a.m. ICE agents were seen driving around the area.
- Mecca: On Lincoln St, around 7:57 a.m. ICE agents were seen on the road. No confirmed kidnappings were reported.
- Mecca: At Leon’s Meat Market on 65770 Hammond Rd, around 7:15 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the parking lot with a transport van.
- Thermal: On Pierce and Grapefruit, around 8:15 a.m. ICE agents were seen stopping a vehicle. We are unsure if anyone was taken away.
- Thermal: On CA-86 and 66th Ave. A car was found abandoned after a witness stated ICE agents took away the driver. A man later confirmed online that the driver was his wife.
- Santa Maria: At the North Branch Jail on 2301 Black Rd, around 8:15 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the parking lot and near the front of the entrance as they waited to question people being released.
- Santa Ana: On Edinger, between Standard and Grand around 8:52 a.m. ICE agents were seen taking three individuals. Two men were seen handcuffed on the ground beside ICE vehicles.
- Santa Maria: On Cook and Russell, around 9:15 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area. They confronted a legal observer who stated they could be arrested for impeding while they were documenting raids.
- Santa Maria: On Sheila and Newlove, around 9:45 a.m. ICE agents were seen taking at least one person.
- Santa Maria: On Blosser, around 10:40 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area.
- Santa Maria: On Taylor and Broadway, around 11:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area. Rapid responders confirmed that at the time of this article, at least 40 people had been taken in the city and surrounding areas of Santa Maria.
- San Diego: In Scripps Pomerado. Video footage shows ICE agents stopping a car. Community watchers confirmed with a family member that the individual was questioned, but released after showing their documents.
- Oceanside: At Moody’s Corazon Compost on 3210 Oceanside Blvd, around 10:55 a.m. Masked ICE and DEA agents were seen at the compost facility where it is stated that one person may have been taken, although it has not been confirmed as of now.
- San Marcos: At the Home Depot on 550 W San Marcos Blvd, around 12:20 p.m. Masked ICE and DEA agents were seen questioning and chasing someone from the McDonald’s parking lot. Community watchers confirmed one person was taken. One of the agents involved was wearing a bright yellow shirt and khaki pants.
- Escondido: At the North County Mall on 272 E Via Rancho Pkwy, around 1:15 p.m. The team seen in San Marcos were documented staging in the parking lot of the mall.
