Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Featured

DAILY MEMO: ICE Returns to Santa Maria for Fourth Day in a Row; At Least 40 Taken

ICE agents were active in Santa Maria in the early morning, plus multiple sightings in Hemet, Thermal and Mecca.

8:44 PM PST on December 30, 2025

Masked agents detain, kick a man in Santa Maria

|Courtesy of 805respuestarapida

Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Memo Torres will be on vacation until the new year. Izzy Ramirez will be compiling and sharing information in The Daily Memo until then.

Tuesday. December 30th. It’s day 207.

TODAY’S RAIDS

  • Hemet: Near a 7-11 on Sanderson and Stetson, around 6:00 a.m. Community watch teams confirmed that ICE agents stopped and took a man in the parking lot.
  • Hemet: Near a McDonald’s off State and Stetson. Community watch teams confirmed a sighting after speaking with the daughter of a man after ICE agents kidnapped him. They were later seen on Devonshire and Columbia.
  • San Miguel: On Catala Way, around 7:11 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area.
  • Paso Robles: On 32nd and Spring, around 7:39 a.m. ICE agents were seen driving around the area.
  • Mecca: On Lincoln St, around 7:57 a.m. ICE agents were seen on the road. No confirmed kidnappings were reported.
  • Mecca: At Leon’s Meat Market on 65770 Hammond Rd, around 7:15 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the parking lot with a transport van.
  • Thermal: On Pierce and Grapefruit, around 8:15 a.m. ICE agents were seen stopping a vehicle. We are unsure if anyone was taken away.
  • Thermal: On CA-86 and 66th Ave. A car was found abandoned after a witness stated ICE agents took away the driver. A man later confirmed online that the driver was his wife.
  • Santa Maria: At the North Branch Jail on 2301 Black Rd, around 8:15 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the parking lot and near the front of the entrance as they waited to question people being released.
  • Santa Ana: On Edinger, between Standard and Grand around 8:52 a.m. ICE agents were seen taking three individuals. Two men were seen handcuffed on the ground beside ICE vehicles.
  • Santa Maria: On Cook and Russell, around 9:15 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area. They confronted a legal observer who stated they could be arrested for impeding while they were documenting raids.
  • Santa Maria: On Sheila and Newlove, around 9:45 a.m. ICE agents were seen taking at least one person.
  • Santa Maria: On Blosser, around 10:40 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area.
  • Santa Maria: On Taylor and Broadway, around 11:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area. Rapid responders confirmed that at the time of this article, at least 40 people had been taken in the city and surrounding areas of Santa Maria.
  • San Diego: In Scripps Pomerado. Video footage shows ICE agents stopping a car. Community watchers confirmed with a family member that the individual was questioned, but released after showing their documents.
  • Oceanside: At Moody’s Corazon Compost on 3210 Oceanside Blvd, around 10:55 a.m. Masked ICE and DEA agents were seen at the compost facility where it is stated that one person may have been taken, although it has not been confirmed as of now.
  • San Marcos: At the Home Depot on 550 W San Marcos Blvd, around 12:20 p.m. Masked ICE and DEA agents were seen questioning and chasing someone from the McDonald’s parking lot. Community watchers confirmed one person was taken. One of the agents involved was wearing a bright yellow shirt and khaki pants.
  • Escondido: At the North County Mall on 272 E Via Rancho Pkwy, around 1:15 p.m. The team seen in San Marcos were documented staging in the parking lot of the mall.

If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

Share the taco:

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

L.A. Taco Guides

L.A. TACO’s Most-Read Lists and Guides of 2025

This year, L.A. TACO compiled unique lists and guides for our readers to deepen their appreciation for L.A. and the people in it. We shared our top picks for local independent businesses, ways to get involved within your community, and strategies for resisting ICE in Los Angeles.

December 30, 2025
Featured

L.A. TACO’s Most-Read Daily Memos of 2025

Most federal agents and officials would prefer for their actions to go unnoticed, but Memo Torres has dedicated nearly every single day of the past six months to documenting and exposing the often heinous and violent abductions taking place across Southern California.

December 30, 2025

Support L.A. TACO

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

L.A. Taco Guides

L.A. TACO’s Most-Read Culture Stories of 2025

These were L.A. TACO's most-read culture stories of the year.

December 30, 2025
Books

The 25 Best L.A.-Centric Books Of 2025

While a book cannot stop evil forces, it can educate us, warn us, and prepare us for what’s coming. The books listed here not only meditate on current events like the Los Angeles wildfires, late stage capitalism, and rising xenophobia, they also reflect our vibrant local literary culture.

December 30, 2025
News

L.A. TACO’s Most-Read Investigations and News Stories of 2025

Our reporters were on the ground this past year conducting that street-level reporting necessary for showing what's really happening in our city.

December 29, 2025
Comix

Sunday Taquitos #8: Never Wrong

You know WHO ELSE never admits to being wrong? Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.

December 28, 2025
See all posts