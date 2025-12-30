Skip to Content
L.A. TACO’s Most-Read Culture Stories of 2025

These were L.A. TACO's most-read culture stories of the year.

10:18 AM PST on December 30, 2025

Knuckleheadz show at McDonald's 2

The Knuckleheadz show at the McDonald’s was attended by punks of all ages, including children singing along to their melodic hit, “Glory Daze.” Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

This year, our city mourned punk and sonidero greats, stood up against the uncaring officials governing our lives, and reflected on the community wins that comprise L.A.'s undying soul.

Ángel Pedraza of Grupo Kual with his arms up performing in downtown Los Angeles with lights in background.
Photo via Grand Performances.

1. Mexico City's Sonidero Cumbia Titan, Ángel Pedraza of Grupo Kual?, Dies at 48 by Javier Cabral

Ángel Pedraza, the unabashed and charismatic leader of Grupo Kual? and a legendary figure in the world of cumbia sonidero, died on Sunday, February 23. As sonidero grew in countercultures and vinyl-rooted Latin dancing meetups worldwide, so did the rise of Grupo Kual? He was a beloved figure within the Latin music community and a true ambassador of street-level Mexican culture.

Design by Noe Adame for L.A. TACO.
Design by Noe Adame for L.A. TACO.

2. Why Are My Favorite Punk Bands Playing a Trump Supporter's Festival? Why I'm Boycotting 'Punk in the Park' by Javier Cabral

Professional punk Javier Cabral's opinion piece delves into modern punk politics and what it means for bands to preach pro-anarchy while playing a show funded by a Trump supporter.

"The sheer irony of [Cameron Collins'] festival taking place in San Pedro this weekend where ICE terrorized the workers of a car wash on the same day just two miles away, and abducted one, thanks to Trump’s Gestapo-like enforcement of deporting undocumented immigrants," Cabral writes.

Knuckleheadz playing at a McDonald's in South-Central.
Knuckleheadz playing at a McDonald's in South-Central. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

3. A Street Punk Band From Whittier Played Inside a McDonald’s in South Central L.A. by Javier Cabral

In a performance that will go down as a historic first in L.A.'s long and illustrious punk rock history, a street punk band from Whittier pulled off a show for 100 people inside an unsuspecting McDonald's at 1118 Slauson Avenue.

an alien stands on a roof platform raising his weapon in the air
The Predator standing mighty atop a platform built on the roof of the Eastern Columbia Building. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios.

4. Where 'Predator' Hunted In The 1990 L.A. Sequel . . . And What Those Spots Look Like Today by Jared Cowan

Released on November 21, 1990, "Predator 2" is set in the year 1997, and Los Angeles is a muggy, suffocating sweatbox. These are the iconic filming locations still alive today in L.A., 35 years later.

Colin from Conflict.
Photo published with permission by Mike Steele.

5. Colin Jerwood, Ungovernable Anarcho-Punk Icon and Conflict Frontman, Dies at 63 by Javier Cabral

Colin Jerwood, the passionate and uncompromising voice of the anarcho-punk band Conflict, passed away on June 2, following a short illness. His family and bandmates officially announced his death on MuchLoved, a crowdfunding platform. He had a major fan base in L.A.'s underground punk community. Despite a lifetime ban from the Rebellion Festival for their provocative presence, Colin remained a figure of conviction, never shying away from challenging the status quo.

A woman poses in front of the Hollywood sign, but is blurry
A woman poses in front of the Hollywood sign on July 14. Photo by Erika Taylor for L.A. TACO.

6. With Film Production Down, Is the Sun Setting on the Hollywood Dream? by Nya Manneh, Ashley Shaubzada, Laury Li, Erika Taylor, and Emily Geigh Nichols

In the past five years, the whirlwind effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2008 and 2023 actors’ and writers’ strikes, the advent of AI, and productions filming outside of California and the greater U.S. have meant that the glamorous “Hollywood” industry has become more of an ideal rather than a physical setting.

a sign outside of an adult dance venue
The Jumbo's Clown Room exterior. Photo by Lauren Bethke.

7. Your Favorite Jumbo’s Clown Room Dancer’s Favorite Meal by Lauren Bethke

Jumbo’s Clown Room has been a neon-lit pillar of Los Angeles nightlife since it first swung open its doors in 1969. What began as a cozy hangout for Jumbo and his friends evolved into a cultural microcosm. From Tacos Cinco y Diez to Musso & Frank, let this guide take you on a tour of the Jumbo's dancers' favorite restaurants in L.A.

In a now deleted-post fashion designer Willy Chavarria poses with the huarache collaboration he did with Adidas.
In a now deleted-post fashion designer Willy Chavarría poses with the huarache collaboration he did with Adidas. Photos courtesy of @willycharrianewyork/Instagram.

8. (UPDATE) ‘I’m Deeply Sorry:’ Willy Chavarría Apologizes To Oaxaca After Backlash From Both Sides of The Border by Janette Villafana

In early August, Chicano fashion designer Willy Chavarría debuted a huarache design in collaboration with Adidas. The announcement garnered critiques from experts across Los Angeles and even the governor of Oaxaca.

Governor Salomón Jara Cruz accused Adidas of copying the Yalálag design without permission or crediting the indigenous community in the village of Villa de Hidalgo Yalálag. Chavarría issued an apology on August 10.

Screenshot of Friday via New Line Cinema.
Screenshot via New Line Cinema.

9. Revisiting the Iconic Film Locations from 'Friday,' 30 Years Later by Jared Cowan

Many fans of the classic L.A. film make the pilgrimage to the world-famous house from Friday and equate it to being a tourist destinations as important as visiting the Hollywood Walk of Fame or the Santa Monica Pier. “It’s definitely a life experience coming here,” said one visitor who drove down Normandie boulevard to take photos in the iconic front porch.

The Japanese American National Museum (JANM)
The Japanese American National Museum (JANM). Photo by Marina Watanabe for L.A. TACO.

10. Little Tokyo's Japanese American National Museum Stood Up For DEI, Then Lost Funding by Marina Watanabe

Like many museums across the country, JANM was targeted by the Trump administration earlier this year. After receiving a letter saying that their programs do not align with the current administration’s goals, their funding was cut by $1.7 million (with an additional $5 million still in limbo).

a protestor holds up a sign in front of Dodger stadium that disparage the presiident
Protesters stand outside one of the entrances to Dodger Stadium on June 21. Photo by Lexis-Olivier Ray for L.A. TACO.

Honorable Mention: Is It Okay To Root For The Dodgers? Fans Torn Between Love of Game and Fascism by Erick Galindo

This op-ed digging into the ethics of Dodger fandom sparked controversy on social media as fans grappled with supporting the Dodgers despite their apparent support for ICE.

