To be blunt, we’ve already started celebrating 4/20 at the L.A. TACO studio.

We took our handy L.A. TACO 420 rolling tray and ground our finest flower for an honorable toke.

And because we know we aren’t the only ones celebrating this weekend, we’ve rounded up some fun events filled with good food, music, and, of course, all the greenery you could ask for.

We’re talking about nug hunts that will send you on a chase through West Hollywood, a highly elevated carnival in Hawthorne, and Kushstock. Get ready to get lit.

Photo via Kushstock.

Move over, Woodstock, because Kushstock is here for all who enjoy the greener things in life. Enjoy this cannabliss experience at The BEE HIVE for a day of celebration, education, and community. While artists have not been announced yet, past performers include E-40, Baby Bash, and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Did we mention it’s FREE?

Photo via @Theartisttree/Instagram.

420 Carnival ~ Hawthorne

For those looking to attend a festival-like event, Hawthorne's "420 Carnival" will take place on Sunday at the Artist Tree Weed Dispensary & Lounge. Expect to enjoy giveaways, sweet treats, food, live entertainment, and prepare for endless puff sessions.

For details about the 420 Carnival, click here

Photo via @shoptansyla/Instagram.

Growing Cannabis Workshop ~ Magnolia Park

Whether you call it hemp or marijuana, or enjoy THC and or CBD, many always wonder what the process would look like if they grew their own herb.

Lucky for you, you can learn the pot-tential for growth in your garden at this “growing cannabis” workshop, set to take place on Saturday in Magnolia Park. Emily, the workshop's host, will help you get gardening with practical advice and resources for growing at home. The instructor will also show you items demonstrating a successful bloom throughout the process.

This workshop will cover the how and why of growing, your starting material (clones, seeds, plants) outdoors on a patio or backyard, and provide step-by-step instructions and more.

RSVP Here.

Photo via @meccamidcity/Instagram.

WeedleJuice ~ Mid City

For fans of Beetlejuice, this weed-venture takes you to WeedleJuice at Mecca’s in Mid City. Enjoy 20% off the entire store, including BOGO deals, and enter to win incredible prizes like a $5,000 cash raffle and a Gram a Day for a Year raffle.

More information here.

5738 Washington Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90016.

Photo via @puffdao/Instagram.

Buds & Bites ~ West Hollywood

This highly immersive market offers interactive experiences, including photo ops, tastings, giveaways, food and drinks by IRIE and Hind, live DJ sets, and surprise guest appearances.

The idea is to create a farmers market for your greenery shopping needs.

More information here.

Photo via The Nug Hunt.

Nug Hunt ~ West Hollywood

What’s dubbed as the great 420 Easter Nug Hunt is returning this year to West Hollywood, and just in time for easter egg hunting. This adult egg hunt comes with high-quality surprises. Through an app, you can walk, bike, scoot, or drive to over 20 participating shops, Lounges, and stores along Santa Monica Blvd.

Complete fun games and challenges and fill your Easter basket with sweet goodies, deals, and more. The ultimate price is reportedly $500.



Get your tickets here.

Photo via @underground420festival/Instagram.

Underground 420 Festival ~ DTLA

Underground 420 Festival celebrates the vibrant culture surrounding cannabis. According to the festival, since its inception, it has become a cornerstone event for cannabis enthusiasts, attracting over 5,000 attendees across multiple years. The festival features live music and performances, as well as unique vendors showcasing the best in cannabis, including edible cupcakes, fire herbs, and mouthwatering food, along with plenty of fun games.



For more details, click here.