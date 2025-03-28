Los Angeles wouldn’t be the great city it is without the local mom-and-pop shops, long-standing restaurants, and businesses that fuel the community with culture, delicious food, inviting smiles, and resources.

Yet, with rising rents and the cost of almost everything going up, the local businesses that many of us love and have frequented for years are now more than ever in danger of closing. It feels like almost every other month, we hear about a business closing its doors or attempting to stay open.

Last year, L.A. TACO reported on businesses that were on the brink of closing like La Serenata and X’Tiosu Kitchen, which the community loves. Both rang the alarm last year due to economic struggles, adapting to social media, and not having enough customers. Luckily, they are still open, but many other businesses in the area are starting to express their struggle to stay open.

Here at L.A. TACO, we are committed to uplifting and supporting local businesses in L.A. by covering their stories, eating at their establishments, collaborating with them for our events, and more. To help these businesses stay open rather than report on them once they’ve closed, we created this ongoing list of restaurants and businesses in Los Angeles that need the most support.

Start those group chats, plan your outing, and enjoy some of the mouth-watering food and fun activities these places offer so they can thrive for years to come.

The owners of La Pupusa Urban Eatery stand next to council member Eunisses Hernandez as the city recognizes them for their work. Photo via LaPupusaDTLA/Instagram.

La Pupusa Urban Eatery's iconic heart-shaped pupusa. Photo via @LaPupusaDTLA/Instagram.

La Pupusa Urban Eatery in Downtown Los Angeles has been operating their business for years, feeding Angelenos its famous pupusas with many fillings like cheese, chicharrón, calabaza, and more. And now they need the community's help and support. Last week, the owners of La Pupusa, Juan and Stephanie, announced via a heartfelt social media post that they are in danger of closing. The restaurant, home to La Mamasota, a 10-pound pupusa, and overall authentic Salvadoran dishes opened up to their followers, letting them know how hard the last five years have been for them.

“​​Maybe we ran our course. Maybe it’s just been an extremely slow. We don’t really know, but we do know that we appreciate every single one of you,” the owners said online.

In the post, they talked about their journey and how they want to continue serving their community. After all, their customers come first; they actively listen to them. For example, they delivered when they asked for a bigger space, restrooms, and art reflecting its roots on the wall. And they want to continue to do that. While their post may have sounded like they feel a little disheartened, they are far from giving up.

“We’re not giving up just yet,” they said. “We know that we have made a true impact in our SALVI community. Making sure Salvies of all generations and different backgrounds felt seen.”

For business hours and special events, follow them on Instagram.

1051 W. Washington Blvd. Ste. G, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Locals who often attend BYO Games pose for a photo inside lounge. Photo via BYO Games/Instagram.

In early March, BYO Games, the first video game lounge in East Los Angeles, announced that after three years of providing a safe space for gamers and their families, they need help staying open. The lounge is run by Chuck Solis and Joannalyn Villanueva, a born-and-raised couple in Boyle Heights who provide East L.A. youth with an outlet that can help them stay away from “the streets,” a place where online gaming and Super Smash Bros tournaments take place.

They host affordable tournaments and events for both kids and adults, sponsor youth eSports teams, offer birthday parties and gatherings, and have created a space for the youth to have a creative outlet. They also provide two arcade-like gaming consoles in the front of their shop that are free for children who live nearby.

As they stated in their GoFundMe account, B.Y.O. Games is more than just a game lounge—it’s a homegrown community hub.

Solis and Villanueva shared via their GoFundMe that their struggles began after both of them fell ill for almost a month in February. Due to being out, they fell behind on bills and rent, and while they are doing everything they can to catch up on overdue bills, they urge the community to support them. After all, they are doing this on their own, having poured everything into this community space, emptying their life savings for this venture, with no help from investors.

“We’ve done everything possible to catch up, but without your support, we may have to shut down this community space we've worked so hard to build.”

They need $15,000, which they are raising through GoFundMe donations. So far, they have raised only 7% of their goal. They hope that by raising the amount they are asking for, they will not only be able to pay off their past-due bills but also provide more resources to the community they love.

Support them by joining their online raffles, attending their upcoming fundraiser on April 12, visiting their location, and donating to their GoFundMe.

3555 E 1st St. Los Angeles, CA 90063

Chili John's restaurant is on the corner of Keystone Street in Burbank. Photo via @ChiliJohnsCA/Instagram.

Fries covered in Chili John's chili cheese. Photo via @ChiliJohnsCA/Instagram.

A local landmark and one of the oldest restaurants in Burbank, Chili John’s, is among the many restaurants that have been hit hard by declining sales and a lack of customers, which is impacting their ability to stay open. The restaurant, which is known for its classic chili cheese dogs and beef chili bowls kept it straightforward with their customers, they created a GoFundMe in which they are hoping to raise $30,000 that will be used to make mortgage payments, their supply costs, and renovations that the restaurant needs as well as supporting their staff who make every dining experience memorable.

The restaurant, which has existed since the late 1940s, has reached 43% of its goal but still has a long way to go. So what are you waiting for enjoy some chili and L.A. history at Chili John’s?

Donate to their GoFundMe here.

2018 W Burbank Blvd. Burbank, CA 91506

Photo via Un Solo Sol/Instagram.

A table filled with Un Solo Sol's colorful vegetarian menu. Photo via Un Solo Sol/Instagram.

Across the street from El Mariachi Plaza stands Un Solo Sol Kitchen. The vegetarian restaurant, which has been open for a little over a decade, has a Latin-American menu (there are also some Asian and Middle Eastern influences). It features vegan tacos de mushroom and a Persian herb stew. It is also home to the anti-chilaquiles, which replace the tortilla with potatoes. For years, they have continued to serve their hungry Eastside community, but as of this month, the restaurant is in danger of closing.

Like other businesses, the owner, Carlos Ortez, took to social media to plead with his followers and customers to support Un Solo Sol. He disclosed that if the restaurant didn’t see a rise in sales by the end of March, it would have to close its doors.

“Due to the ongoing economic crisis, the vulnerability of small businesses, and the lack of government aid, it’s up to you, the people, to save the small businesses in your community!”

1818 E. 1st Street. Los Angeles, California 90033