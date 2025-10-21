Dia de Los Muertos begins on November 1. Time to set up your ofrendas, commemorate loved ones, and celebrate life that has been lived and life that is still to come.

For its 14th annual year, L.A. TACO is bringing you the most extensive guide to Day of the Dead events around Los Angeles. Whether this is your first introduction to Día de los Muertos or you have long welcomed the spirit of your ancestors back to the material world, this year offers a multitude of options to fit both your preferences and location.

Regardless of how you celebrate, know that as long as you honor and remember your loved ones before you, there’s no wrong way to go about it.

Artist and renowned altarista Ofelia Esparza shares how we all experience three deaths in our lives. The first is the day we take our last breath. The second is when we are buried, never to be seen again. The third, and the worst death anyone can go through, is when we are forgotten.

“We’re only here for a short time, and just like a flower that wilts, all things are temporary, but we live on in the memory and hearts of our ancestors because we are all here for a purpose," Esparza, who currently has a retrospective of her work at the Vincent Price Museum in Monterey Park, says.

Here are our favorite Día de Muertos events for a celebration of life worth remembering.

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS AT OLVERA STREET ~ DTLA

Olvera Street's Dia de Muertos celebration, which has been held for nearly 40 years, lasts nine days, running from Oct. 25 to Nov. 2 in the oldest part of Downtown Los Angeles. It has evolved to include not only Mexican, but pre-Colombian rituals, including Aztec, Mayan, and Catholic rites surrounding death to ensure that more of Mexico’s diverse heritage can be acknowledged.

Their nightly program includes "La Danza de la Muerte" at 6:00 p.m., telling the story of Day of the Dead by Teatro del Barrio. This is followed by a nightly Novenario Procession at the Olvera Street plaza, featuring a colorful parade honoring those who have passed.

Music, performances, and face painting take place throughout the day, with community altars on display for the entirety of the event.

Olvera Street will also host a Los Muertos 5k called "Carrera de Los Muertos" on November 1 that allows runners to tour Olvera Street and enjoy music along the course. At the end of the event, runners will be able to join in the Dia de Los Muertos festivities wearing finisher medals. Registration is required.

845 N. Alameda St. Los Angeles, CA 90012

GLORIA MOLINA GRAND PARK'S DOWNTOWN DIA DE LOS MUERTOS CELEBRATION ~ DOWNTOWN

Gloria Molina Grand Park welcomes the Los Angeles Community back for their annual Downtown Día de Los Muertos Celebration from October 25-November 2.

The event features an exhibition of 19 community ofrendas rooted in Indigenous Mexican tradition that invite reflection, connection, and the celebration of loved ones who have passed. The free, nine-day showcase also comprises of an opening celebration on October 25, followed by a "Noche de Los Muertos" closing celebration on November 2, featuring Grammy-nominated artist Lupita Infante.

Each event will also host activities like a sacred processional and blessings by Ohtli Yollotl, family activities like face painting and sugar skull workshops, cempasuchil dying, a community mercado, and a special dedication to Gloria Molina, whose legacy inspires the park.

Throughout the week, the park will display community ofrendas for anyone who would like to visit. They are welcome to leave a framed photo, memento, or message to remember the one they lost.

This year, the event’s curator adds special value to this celebration, acknowledging those who have disappeared in ICE raids around the country. In honor of them, many of the altars that guests can visit will focus on the legacies of immigrants, decorated in monarch butterflies and images of those who struggled and persevered to give their children better lives.

200 N. Grand Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90012

MERCADO LA PALOMA FESTIVAL ~ HISTORIC SOUTH CENTRAL

Esperanza Community Housing invites guests to a vibrant and heartfelt "Day of the Dead Festival and Concert" at Mercado La Paloma on October 26th. This is a free, family-oriented event meant to honor the rich traditions of Día de Los Muertos and the memories of loved ones.

The event features live music by the renowned Maqueos Music Philharmonic, colorful folk dance performances by Nueva Antequera, Afro Peruvian Experience, Huaxyacac, and Aztec dancers, along with hands-on art workshops and visual art exhibitions.

Guests are also able to view handcrafted altars, take part in crafts like flower-crowns, alebrijes, nichos, and papel picados, get their faces painted, calaca-style, win raffle prizes, eat food from Mercado vendors, and dance the night away with a concert by Los Guajes Oaxacan Ensemble.

Esperanza Community Housing is also inviting local artists to submit their artwork to be exhibited at a Day of the Dead art exhibition, running from October 13 to November 15.

3655 S. Grand Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90007

SAN PEDRO DIA DE LOS MUERTOS ~ SAN PEDRO

On Sunday, Oct. 26, Discover San Pedro will host San Pedro’s 14th Annual Día de Los Muertos Festival from 3:00 to 9:30 p.m.

The event will feature contemporary and traditional Mexican folklore music, a beer garden, delicious food, crafts for kids, an altar contest exhibition, and more.

Visitors are invited to come dressed in Day of the Dead outfits and calaveras for a Catrina Contest and can utilize Downtown San Pedro’s free trolley rides throughout the event.

398 W. 6th St. San Pedro, CA 90731

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS FESTIVAL ~ LONG BEACH

The Museum of Latin American Art will host its annual Day of the Dead Festival, with this year’s theme of "Resilience," on Sunday, Oct. 26. This theme hopes to celebrate community and the Latino community’s capacity to endure and overcome hardship.

This free, family event brings the community together to commemorate loved ones in the museum’s outdoor sculpture garden. This celebration includes live performances from Ballet Folklorico Almitas Mexicanas, La Nueva Ola de Cumbia, and DJ Caveman, food and drinks, arts and crafts, a Catrina/Catrin Contest, lowrider art workshops, and more.

628 Alamitos Ave. Long Beach, CA 90802

LA PLAZA DE CULTURA Y ARTES ~ DOWNTOWN

Downtown's LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes brings back its annual Day of the Dead Family Day on October 26.

The free event features various performances from the likes of Ballet Folklórico Eterna Juventud, Danzas de México, and Grupo Ballet Folklórico Princesa Donaji that pay homage to the dead through music and dance. Visitors are invited to enjoy traditional Oaxacan dances, a procession and community ofrenda, playful Catrina comedy sketches, gardening, art, and culinary workshops, and much more.

Food and beverages are available for purchase from East Los Tacos, El Moro, and Sammy's Elotes y Mas throughout the event and guests are invited to add their own photos of loved ones to the altar by sending them to photos@lapca.org.

They can also take a free tour of the museum with LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes’ Navegantes to learn more about the lasting Latino presence in Los Angeles.

501 N. Main St. Los Angeles, CA 90012

BROKEN SHAKER DIA DE LOS MUERTOS ~ DOWNTOWN

On Saturday, Nov. 1, from 5-11 p.m., Freehand L.A.’s cocktail bar, Broken Shaker LA, will host a rooftop Día de Los Muertos Celebration, where you can can watch the sun set over the skyline to the sounds of live mariachi and DJ Chaco69.

This event intends to blend Broken Shaker’s playful side with the reverence and vibrancy of Día de Los Muertos through themed food and drink specials all evening long.

416 W. 8th St. Los Angeles, CA 90014

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS AT HOLLYWOOD FOREVER ~ HOLLYWOOD

Saturday, Nov. 1 marks Hollywood Forever Cemetery’s 26th Annual Día de Los Muertos celebration.

The event gives guests an authentic venue to visit those who call Hollywood Forever their final resting place, in addition to paying tribute at over 50 handmade ofrendas crafted with great love, artistry, and imagination.

This event is split into three separate segments throughout the day. The family-friendly 4:30 p.m. event features a screening of Disney Pixar’s Coco at 6:45 p.m. and a drone show. Throughout the day, you'll see Aztec rituals and dances, arts and crafts vendors, and a whole ton of food stalls.There will also be an altar competition, where first place will win $5000.

This event is intended to honor and celebrate the Meso-American Indigenous cultures of Mexico while combining some of Hollywood Forever’s iconic legacy of recognizing and celebrating the importance of death for living a meaningful life.

Join Hollywood Forever to celebrate ancestors, eat great food, and dance until the early hours of the morning.

6000 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90038

CATALINA MUSEUM ~ CATALINA ISLAND

The Catalina Museum for Art and History is hosting its 7th Annual Día de Los Muertos Family Festival from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Guests of all ages are invited to immerse themselves in colorful Mexican traditions on the island, where local food vendors, children’s arts and crafts, a tequila tasting, live music, and performances from Mariachi Las Catrinas, and even a Barbie "Día de Los Muertos" doll raffle will be going on.

Artists are also invited to submit any of their artwork to the Día de Los Muertos Family Festival Ofrenda & Art Contest for a chance to win a cash prize. The installation is set for Oct. 27 to Nov. 1.

Catalina Island

MID CITY MERCADO'S ANNUAL DIA DE LOS MUERTOS BLOCK PARTY ~ WEST ADAMS

On Nov. 1st, this block of West Adams closes to traffic and lights up with the sounds of laughter, music, and memory for Mid City Mercado's third annual Day of the Dead Block Party.

This one-of-a-kind block party has free carnival rides and games, an immersive community altar gallery, mercadito shopping, food trucks, and live entertainment. This year, they added a second stage to allow guests to enjoy live music and dance performances throughout the night. There's also going to be a Ferris wheel and traditional food.

Free and open to all, this event brings community together to celebrate those who have passed on while highlighting the beauty of traditional Mexican culture.

5640 W. Adams Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90016

SELF HELP GRAPHICS & ART'S DIA DE LOS MUERTOS CELEBRATION ~ EAST L.A.

Self Help Graphics (SHG) is proud to present its Annual Día de Los Muertos Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 1, from 3-8:00 p.m.

The event, now held at the East L.A. Civic Center, is one of the nation’s longest-standing Día de Los Muertos public commemorations in the country, celebrating its 52nd year by honoring the tradition of remembering one’s ancestors while embracing SHG’s commitment to the arts and social justice.

The main celebration will feature traditional altars honoring local community members, including late activists and those lost by systemic violence and the recent L.A. wildfires. It will also incorporate a welcome danza blessing to honor the ancestors, live music and dance, a "muertos market" featuring local artists and artisans, local food vendors, and Self Help Graphics prints for sale.

The celebration will be preceded and followed by a series of related events across Los Angeles, including craft workshops to help support mental health and a 2:00 p.m. procession organized by Mujeres de Maiz that highlights local dancers, poets, and musicians.

4801 E. 3rd St. East Los Angeles, CA, 90022

DTLA DIA DE LOS MUERTOS ~ DOWNTOWN

On November 2, Downtown L.A.’s Broadway strip (stretching between 3rd and 5th Streets) will close to traffic and be reborn as a living altar to Angeleno culture for its first DTLA Día de Los Muertos celebration.

This year’s theme is the Monarch butterfly, believed to carry the souls of our loved ones back to earth on this day. The butterfly is intended to symbolize and commemorate migration, remembrance, and L.A.’s revived Latino traditions and artistry.

This free, all-afternoon event features live music, film screenings, a mezcal and beer garden, large-scale art installations, traditional Aztec dance performances, local vendors, and community ofrendas to celebrate the ancestors who helped make Los Angeles what it is today. Guests can add family photos to the public altar and even participate in a Catrina contest with a $500 prize.

Broadway between 3rd and 5th Streets.

DAY OF THE DEAD EVENT AT UCLA'S FOWLER MUSEUM ~ WESTWOOD

Artist and educator Maria Elena Cruz hosts a four-hour Day of the Dead event at the Fowler Museum at UCLA on Nov. 2nd that allows guests to celebrate their deceased loved ones through hands-on arts and crafts.

At this event, guests are able to make their own mini ofrendas, experience newly installed interpretive kiosks showcasing devotional practices in Haiti, Guatemala, and Mexico, indulge in light refreshments, and decorate colorful sugar skull piñatas.

The event concludes with live music by Mariachi Alta California at the museum amphitheater.

However, if you are unable to make this event, they will also host an annual concert under the stars with Mariachi de Uclatlán on Wednesday, Oct. 29th, led by Grammy-winning musical director Jesús “Chuy” Guzmán.

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS AT VIDIOTS ~ EAGLE ROCK

Vidiots is celebrating Día de Los Muertos with a day of spirited programming, activities, food and drink specials, and more.

Their second annual celebration allows guests to remember their loved ones with face painting, arts and crafts, Lotería, and iconic film screenings throughout the day.

There will also be Día de Los Muertos-inspired treats, a community ofrenda in the lobby all week long, and prizes to be won throughout the celebration.

Film screenings will feature:

Coco en Español at 1:00 p.m. and Macario at 4:30 p.m.

4884 Eagle Rock Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90041

25TH ANNUAL DIA DE LOS MUERTOS FAMILY FESTIVAL ~ CANOGA PARK

Historic Main Street Canoga Park invites visitors to its 25th annual Day of the Dead family festival on the first Sunday of November.

With the theme of “remembering together," Canoga Park features a unique array of activities from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning with a Día de Los Muertos motorcade and car show featuring classic lowriders and vintage vehicles as they drive from Jordan Avenue to Sherman Way. The motor vehicles are on display for the entirety of the event for people to view and learn more about Chicano culture.

Additionally, the festival will host free art activities, Folklórico and Aztec dances, food trucks, chalk art, a cultural procession, live music, community altars, a Catrina contest, and various local vendors.

The free event is open to all and invites you to remember those before us, knowing an entire community is standing behind you.

Sherman Way between Canoga Ave. and Topanga Canyon Blvd.

