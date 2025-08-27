People continue to join a building boycott of Home Depot over the company's perceived complicity in L.A.'s ICE raids, as well as its CEO's financial support of a second Trump presidency, among other issues. Companies often struggle to act right, and there's never been a better time than now to support alternative hardware stores.

While many point to an alternative in the Ace franchise or L.A.'s own Harbor Freight chain, noting its billionaire CEO's Democratic party political donations, local disaster support, school funding, and the company's own progressive-leaning foundation, the personal benefits of shopping at an independent local hardware store, paint, electric, tool, lumber, or mower shop, over a big box store are still numerous, even when they're unable to offer the same low prices as the behemoths of retail.

Fortunately, many of L.A.'s oldest hardware stores continue to hang on, bucking buyouts from bigger companies and standing strong against the trend of disappearing local legends.

If you're like us and get hopelessly lost in the aisles in pursuit of a single 5/16" torque washer, begging for someone, anyone, to offer a hand. Shopping at a small store is much more manageable, and the odds of finding a helpful, possibly even contented soul, are much higher. You'll also be more likely to be putting money into the pocket of your community and local economy, rather than towards the candidacy of a traitorous felon hellbent on waging war against the people he was supposedly elected to lead.

Here are nine local, time-honored L.A. hardware stores we like that you can seek out when boycotting Home Depot.

J&J Trading Post. Photo via Google Map/Screenshot.

J&J Trading Post ~ Echo Park

A refreshingly sunny corner store cast in yellow paint, 76-year-old J&J Trading Post holds it down with a wide variety of helpful tools and accessories for your smaller home and gardening needs. Along its walls, you'll find antique tools, sombreros, and lanterns on display, perched over rows of today's crucial hardware, tools, stone, paints, gardening tools, trowels, blades, key making, and drywall, with a mill in the back doing everything from custom screens to wood and iron work. The business is family-owned and a legacy in Echo Park.

354 Glendale Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90026

Baller Hardware, back in the day, when they still made them like this. Photo via Baller Hardware.

Baller Hardware ~ Los Feliz/Highland Park

At 66 years old, Jim James is still in our heads every time we drive by. Baller is owned by veteran contractor Craig Cowie, who represents the fourth generation of the Baller family behind this neighborhood legend, started by his grandparents, Ed and Edith Baller. A Highland Park location was opened in 2021 and remains on York Boulevard. The shop has a bigger selection than J&J, featuring newly built-out electrical, fasteners, and paint departments, along with a selection of time-tested and newer tool and power tool brands, building materials like drywall, concrete, and plywood, plus gardening and cleaning supplies, blinds, kitchen and grilling gear, and lamp restoration. Best of all, the service has always been super friendly and helpful in our experiences.

2505 Hyperion Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90027; 5040 York Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90042

Photo via Brooklyn Hardware.

Brooklyn Hardware ~ East Los Angeles

78 years and still strong, family-owned Brooklyn Hardware was founded by James Chroman, who used the Spanish he mastered during eight years in Mexico to relate to the community he served; a bond his son, Michael, continued to relish through polite, helpful service. The small shop specializes in items serving your plumbing, paint, auto, lighting, and electrical needs, while also offering herbs and plants, and a workshop promising quick turnaround for repairs and projects, including glass panel and screen sizing, cutting, and repairs.

3734 E. César E. Chávez Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90063

Photo by DocterEyeDesign/Instagram.

7th & Union Hardware ~ Westlake

With an intricate mural snaking along its pale yellow side, 7th & Union is eye-grabbing at the age of 69 (dude). Inside the ferretería, the space is more barebones, with a serious focus on its stock of home, plumbing, and gardening tools, as well as buckets of nails and bulbs, and shelves of steel, fixtures, paints, automotive, flooring, household, and cleaning products. A full carpentry workshop is located in the back, offering custom cabinetry, along with screens, cut glass, and mirrors, as well as key services.

1622 W. 7th St. Los Angeles, CA 90017

Lincoln Hardware in Venice. Photo by Hadley Tomicki.

Lincoln Hardware ~ Venice

Lincoln Hardware's legacy dates back to 1930, and we hope never to see the day when its saw-shaped sign is no longer towering over its heavily trafficked stretch of Lincoln. A small shop, it has everything you need for your own home projects, with robust electrical, plumbing, paint, home, and garden sections, as well as all the individual necessities like tools, light bulbs, nuts, bolts, screws, and, you know, spare keys with vivid pink leopard skin motifs.

1609 Lincoln Blvd. Venice, CA 90291

Photo via Emil's Hardware/Facebook.

Emil's Hardware ~ Beverlywood

Still family- and veteran-owned after 78 years, Emil's shelves are teeming with a wide array of tools, paints, fixtures, drywall, and essentially anything you'll need for your home projects, often surpassing the big box stores with its extensive range of supplies. In addition, it offers computer color matching, key reproduction, pipe cutting and threading, screen and glass services, as well as special order services. As a steady presence in the neighborhood, it can also offer referrals to contractors and other helpful services.

2533 S. Robertson Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90034

Photo via Cooper's Hardware/Facebook.

Cooper's Hardware ~ Sylmar

With roots dating back to 1941 and occupying its current location since 1949, Cooper's remains family-owned, offering the old-time vibes and friendly customer service that you expect. Like Lincoln Hardware, you'll probably catch its giant saw-shaped neon sign before setting eyes on its large masonry-stacked backlot, gardening department, glass and mirror pros, cement and stucco supplies, tubing, rod, and wire center, or vast shelves of hardware for your plumbing, electrical, maintenance, and repair needs. As well as your baby chick needs. Yes, they also sell baby chickens.

13871 Foothill Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 91342

Photo via Koontz Hardware/Facebook.

Koontz Hardware ~ West Hollywood

You think you've seen a lot. Koontz has been a Westside hardware destination for 87 years, with an eventual move to its more modern Santa Monica Boulevard space following a devastating fire in 1982. Known for its long lines, large staff, and stock of over 120,000 items among its 16-foot-high shelves, Koontz specializes in plumbing, electrical, paint, hardware, screens, and even patio and grilling gear, such as Big Green Eggs and outdoor heaters. Koontz is part of the Ace Hardware network but remains family-owned. Is that Mila Kunis buying a spud wrench? Could be ...

8914 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood CA 90069

Photo via Billings Paint & Hardware.

Billings Paint & Hardware Inc ~ Long Beach

Billings Paint & Hardware Inc has been a reliable spot for Eastside Long Beach residents to find anything they need to either fix up their homes, buy a new Big Green Egg, or finally splurge and get that miniature model house decked out with Christmas decorations since 1941. They carry all three! Plus, all your last-minute purchases needed for a fun family beach day in Horny Corner or in the serenity of the Peninsula like all kinds of floaties, sandcastle-building kits, and umbrellas. But the best part yet, is that they greet every single person who walks into the door, setting you up to have a good rest of your day.

5004 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803