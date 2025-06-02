Colin Jerwood, the passionate and uncompromising voice of the anarcho-punk band Conflict, passed away on June 2, 2025, following a short illness. His family and bandmates officially announced his death on MuchLoved, a crowdfunding platform. He was born on May 6th, 1962.

A pivotal figure in the punk rock movement that inspired countless of other Anarcho punks to go and fuck the system, Colin’s fierce lyrics and unwavering commitment to social justice, animal rights, and anarchism inspired generations of fans and activists alike. His death marks the end of an era for the Anarcho punk community, leaving behind a legacy of raw energy, melodic spoken word breakdowns, and relentless power chords.

Born and raised in Eltham, South London, Colin founded Conflict in 1981 amidst the turbulent punk explosion in the UK. With their debut EP, The House That Man Built (1982), and subsequent albums like It’s Time to See Who’s Who (1983), the band carved out a space in the Anarcho-punk scene, distinguished by their radical anti-establishment stance and advocacy for causes such as animal rights and anti-fascism.

Under Colin’s leadership, Conflict released music through their own Mortarhate Records label, supporting other bands like Hagar the Womb and Icons of Filth, and amplifying their message of resistance.

Colin Jerwood. Photo via his MuchLoved page.

Known for his intense performances and unapologetic lyrics, Colin’s influence extended beyond music. His activism included providing addresses of animal vivisectionists in record sleeves and supporting community initiatives like the Eltham Park Project, where he raised funds for local causes.

His commitment to veganism and animal rights resonated deeply with fans, many of whom credit him with shaping their ethical choices. As one fan noted on the crowdfunding platform, “Colin was a major influence on me as a teenager and why I have been vegetarian for over 40 years.”

Conflict inspired successful punk rock bands like The Casualties, who commented, "Absolutely gutted to hear this news. Our hearts go out to Colin’s family, friends, and bandmates. Rest easy, Colin."

Jerwood and Conflict had just released a new album, "This Much Remains,"

in May of this year. He had last played in Los Angeles at Nacho Corrupted's CY Fest 2024 and was set to play again at his festival in 2026, as he was one of the stacked lineup's most beloved bands. He had a major fan base in L.A.'s active underground punk scene.

Despite a lifetime ban from the Rebellion Festival for their provocative presence, Colin remained a figure of conviction, never shying away from challenging the status quo.

Rest in power, Colin—your battle continues.

Fans can donate to the expenses for his funeral on his much-loved crowdfunding platform.