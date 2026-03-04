Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
News

The 10th Death in ICE Detention in 2026, Dead From a Tooth Infection

Councilwoman Ellis, who is Haitian-American and a registered nurse, tells the Arizona Daily Star that she is outraged, “Nobody should die from a tootache. Something has to be done.”

1:06 PM PST on March 4, 2026

Emmanuel Damas, 56, died at a Scottsdale hospital on Monday due to complications from a tooth infection after being held at the Florence Correctional Center in Arizona. The death was first reported by the Arizona Daily Star

Damas, a Haitian asylum seeker, first reported his toothache to the Florence staff on February 12th and was only given ibuprofen. He dealt with the tooth infection for two weeks before getting septic and collapsing. The family, after learning of Damas's death, informed Chandler City Councilwoman and Vice Mayor Christine Ellis and provided images of Damas unconscious and intubated in an intensive care unit

Councilwoman Ellis, who is Haitian-American and a registered nurse, tells the Arizona Daily Star that she is outraged, “Nobody should die from a toothache. Something has to be done.”

Damas' family members said another detainee reported hearing Florence staff "laughing and saying he was faking," as Damas cried for help, Ellis recounted to the Star.

ICE and DHS have yet to acknowledge or announce the death. 

Damas’ death comes just days after another death in California’s Adelanto detention. Alberto Gutierrez-Reyes, 48, passed away there on February 27th, also from medical neglect after falling ill.

In the DHS press release announcing Gutierrez’s death, the announcement ends with: “This is the best healthcare [that] many aliens have received in their entire lives.”

Share the taco:

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

News

U.S. Troops Raise Alarm After Commanders Frame War on Iran as ‘God’s Plan,’ Claiming Trump is ‘Anointed by Jesus’

The complaints report similar declarations from different commanders, who describe the Iran war as Trump’s bringing of “Armageddon.”

March 4, 2026
News

50 Mutual Aid Groups Demand Repeal of ‘Anti-Homeless’ Zones in Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez’s District

“I have voted against every single 41.18 motion that has come into city council,” Soto-Martinez says in his defense during an interview with L.A. TACO at the protest.

March 4, 2026
News

Supreme Court Blocks California Law That Protects Transgender Students From Being Outed by Their School

The lawsuit was first introduced by Christian teachers in San Diego County, who argue that following the measure violates their First Amendment rights and freedom to exercise religion.

March 4, 2026
Sponsored

L.A. TACO Neighborhood Guides: Westwood

Persian beef tongue tacos, a legendary steak burrito, and King Kong Bundy's final resting place, plus a brief neighborhood history by Adam Villacin. Don't sleep on Westwood!

March 4, 2026
Food

This Egyptian-Mexican Taquería in El Sereno Does Kofta Burritos and Falafel Sopes

After closing their first restaurant in Downtown L.A., Tirsa and Steve Farah opened Tirzah's Mexi-Terranean where they serve fusion dishes inspired by their home cooking.

March 3, 2026
Art

The Smallest Theater in L.A. Is Inside of an Electrical Box

A seemingly ordinary electrical box is home to L.A.'s smallest theater, created by guerilla artist S.c. MeRo.

March 3, 2026
See all posts