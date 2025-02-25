Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We want you to become a member!
Music

Mexico City’s Sonidero Cumbia Titan, Ángel Pedraza of Grupo Kual?, Dies at 48

Known for his unabashed and charismatic stage presence and for creating iconic phrases like "Abuelita, soy tu nieto y ya llegué," Pedraza captivated audiences across Mexico, Los Angeles, and beyond with his innovative subgenre of cumbia he dubbed "Musika de Barrios."

4:07 PM PST on February 24, 2025

Ángel Pedraza of Grupo Kual with his arms up performing in downtown Los Angeles with lights in background.

Photo via Grand Performances.

Ángel Pedraza, the unabashed and charismatic leader of Grupo Kual? and a legendary figure in the world of cumbia sonidero, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2025.  

His son confirmed the news of his tragic passing on the cumbia group's Facebook post.

Known for his proudly uncouth stage presence and for creating iconic phrases like "Abuelita, soy tu nieto y ya llegué," Pedraza captivated audiences across Mexico, Los Angeles, and beyond with his innovative subgenre of cumbia he dubbed "Musika de Barrios."

His family was originally from the Oaxacan coast and relocated to Mexico City, where Grupo Kual? was formed in 2002—specifically, the barrio of San Juan de Aragón. Pedraza always shouted out his barrio while performing live and in recorded tracks and was proud to be from there.

Pedraza was a second-generation musician. His family was known as the Dinastía Pedraza. His brothers started Super Grupo Colombia in 1975 and performed live in Grupo Kual? Combined, the Pedraza family and Ángel pioneered the Mexico City barrio-rooted sonidero style of extremely rhythmic cumbia, known for its deep echoes, reverb, repetitive usage of accordion and organ, and a conversational style of giving out shoutouts via echo-ey voiceovers while the rhythm plays in the background.

Ángel Pedraza performing at Grand Performance in 2023. Photo via Grupo Kual? Facebook account.
Photo via Grupo Kual? Facebook account.

In Los Angeles, thanks to DJs like Canyon Cody and Gary "Ganas" Garay, the band played to an at-capacity crowd at downtown's free music series, Grand Performances in 2023. He also performed that year at Besame Mucho and was invited to play again in 2024 because their set had the most people dancing throughout Dodger Stadium's parking lot. Grupo Kual?'s live performances were unrivaled because of the raunchy comments that Pedraza would make in between songs and their commitment to always using two go-go dancers who would dance beside Pedraza throughout the songs.

Pedraza's impact extended far beyond the stage. As sonidero grew in countercultures and vinyl-rooted Latin dancing meetups worldwide, so did the rise of Grupo Kual?

He was a beloved figure within the Latin music community and a true ambassador of street-level Mexican culture. His repertoire of hit after hit will continue to resonate with fans for generations.

His family gave no cause of death. It's unknown whether Grupo Kual? will continue playing at this point.

Share the taco:

Javier Cabral

Professional punk and Editor-In-Chief for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Downtown

Opinion: Why Downtown’s 100-Year-Old Original Pantry Cafe Needs to Stay Open

The Pantry is not a struggling business. There are lines out the door every hour it’s open these days. A lifer there, a dishwasher, has worked there for 45 years. The Riordan Trust has the right to do what it wishes with its property. But maybe the law isn’t all that matters in shaping what makes a city and a culture like Los Angeles what it is.

February 21, 2025
Taco Members Only

Weekend Eats: Sri Lankan Micheladas, Tinga Masala, Iftar Meals, and the ‘Benihana of Tacos’

Here's where to find "cebada curd" Mexican French toast, a promising new Korean tofu stew, and a feast in Hawaiian Gardens to break your Ramadan fasting.

February 21, 2025
We want you to become a member!

Support L.A. TACO

News

‘Uber With Guns:’ You Can Now Hire An Off-Duty LAPD SWAT Officer As a Personal Bodyguard

Are you a high-profile Angeleno, a nervous healthcare executive, or simply worried about running errands in the city and needing your next ride-share to come with a bit of armed protection? Now, there’s an app for that. 

February 19, 2025
Protests

Pasadena Mariscos Restaurant Fights Eviction to Stay Open After Wildfires

Despite working seven days a week as the restaurant’s only employee to pay off back rent going all the way to the pandemic, Mario Velásquez is fighting a court eviction issued just days after the start of nearby wildfires: "How could I just hand over 20 years of my life, a life of hard work and sacrifice?”

February 19, 2025
See all posts