Ángel Pedraza, the unabashed and charismatic leader of Grupo Kual? and a legendary figure in the world of cumbia sonidero, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

His son confirmed the news of his tragic passing on the cumbia group's Facebook post.

Known for his proudly uncouth stage presence and for creating iconic phrases like "Abuelita, soy tu nieto y ya llegué," Pedraza captivated audiences across Mexico, Los Angeles, and beyond with his innovative subgenre of cumbia he dubbed "Musika de Barrios."

His family was originally from the Oaxacan coast and relocated to Mexico City, where Grupo Kual? was formed in 2002—specifically, the barrio of San Juan de Aragón. Pedraza always shouted out his barrio while performing live and in recorded tracks and was proud to be from there.

Pedraza was a second-generation musician. His family was known as the Dinastía Pedraza. His brothers started Super Grupo Colombia in 1975 and performed live in Grupo Kual? Combined, the Pedraza family and Ángel pioneered the Mexico City barrio-rooted sonidero style of extremely rhythmic cumbia, known for its deep echoes, reverb, repetitive usage of accordion and organ, and a conversational style of giving out shoutouts via echo-ey voiceovers while the rhythm plays in the background.

Ángel Pedraza performing at Grand Performance in 2023. Photo via Grupo Kual? Facebook account.

Photo via Grupo Kual? Facebook account.

In Los Angeles, thanks to DJs like Canyon Cody and Gary "Ganas" Garay, the band played to an at-capacity crowd at downtown's free music series, Grand Performances in 2023. He also performed that year at Besame Mucho and was invited to play again in 2024 because their set had the most people dancing throughout Dodger Stadium's parking lot. Grupo Kual?'s live performances were unrivaled because of the raunchy comments that Pedraza would make in between songs and their commitment to always using two go-go dancers who would dance beside Pedraza throughout the songs.

Pedraza's impact extended far beyond the stage. As sonidero grew in countercultures and vinyl-rooted Latin dancing meetups worldwide, so did the rise of Grupo Kual?

He was a beloved figure within the Latin music community and a true ambassador of street-level Mexican culture. His repertoire of hit after hit will continue to resonate with fans for generations.

His family gave no cause of death. It's unknown whether Grupo Kual? will continue playing at this point.