Jumbo’s Clown Room has been a neon-lit pillar of Los Angeles nightlife since it first swung open its doors in 1969, pun absolutely intended. What began as a cozy hangout for Jumbo and his friends evolved into a cultural microcosm. By 1973, a pizza oven appeared in the corner, and Thursday nights meant free slices for anyone lucky enough to squeeze inside. Eventually, the pizza oven disappeared, and the poles showed up, transforming into the Jumbo's we know today.

Over the decades, Jumbo’s has drawn an eclectic crowd: rockers, regulars, food-world royalty, and dancers who double as cookbook authors, like Pantera (Scarlett Kapella), who blessed the world with Wine Me, Dine Me, 69 Me. It’s no wonder the place became a low-key pilgrimage site for culinary insiders. Even Anthony Bourdain paid tribute in 2011, stopping by with Jon & Vinny during an episode of "The Layover" after dinner at Animal. He summed it up the way only Bourdain could: “I think I got L.A. all wrong. Jumbo’s is a fine establishment.”

So, armed with a giant notepad, $100 in ones, and journalistic determination, I braved the one week it rains in L.A. and crawled from the 110 to the 101 to answer a question no one has asked yet, but everyone should: What are the favorite L.A. restaurants of Jumbo’s Clown Room’s reigning royalty?

I grabbed a bar seat—yes, the same bar where David Lynch once nursed a drink and scribbled out "Blue Velvet." Within minutes, I struck up a conversation with a 15-year regular who reminisced about the days Pantera helped take his kids back-to-school shopping. We became instant friends. He waved me over to a reserved table near Sniffer’s Row, and from there, the night turned into a parade of interviews.

One by one, the dancers sat with me, sometimes mid-conversation, they’d hop up, glide onto the stage for their number, and return to continue debating taco trucks, sushi counters, and perfect bowls of pasta. At one point, the table next to me tapped me and said, “What are you writing about?” My eyes widened to see that the group was no other than Padma Lakshmi and Chef Michelle King. I said, “I’m working on a piece for L.A. TACO,” to which she replied, “Well then, this will be a great story for your piece,” a perfect example of Jumbo's intertwining soul with the culinary world.

Here's What I Learned

Scarlett, a loved Jumbo's veteran, poses in all her glory. Photo courtesy of Scarlett Kapella.

Scarlett aka Pantera ~ 17 Years At Jumbo's.

"I’ve been marinating in the goodness of Jumbo’s for most of my L.A. life and it has definitely shaped me both as a performer and as a person. Jumbo’s lets me microdose on main course energy then retreat back to my chore loving hermit life to woodshed projects. I get to enjoy the stimulation of performing live for appreciative and enthusiastic audiences and savor the rush from them paying me to do so. I take a lot of pride in my work there and it brings me real joy to know that Jumbo’s is so well loved. I try to leave a sexy heel print on the hearts of newbies and regulars alike.”

Favorite L.A. dish: “If you’re having a low key affair and wish to remain mostly unseen, request the Orson Welles booth at Musso & Frank. I’d go with the shrimp cocktail, 8 oz. filet mignon and a few dirty martinis with blue cheese olives, then stumble up the street to the Prospect Hotel and book the Marlene Dietrich or Elizabeth Taylor suite. Waking up in a beautifully curated room softens the blow of a hangover or post-party depression.”

Wishlist: Scarlett appreciates contributions to her Roth IRA, or anyone who wants to fund her Jumbo’s‑inspired pizzeria, Yumbo’s. Her cookbook Wine Me, Dine Me, 69 Me and Other Delights is available at bitchyoustrippin.com.

Musso & Frank ~ 6667 Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood, CA 90028

Lola tends to the bar, sorta. Photo courtesy of Scarlett Kapella.

Lola ~ 25+ Years at Jumbo's

“More than half my life. You do the math,” Lola says. “I mean … C’mon, I walked into Jumbo's 28 years ago and knew that I needed to work here. Jumbo's was my destiny.”

Favorite L.A. dish: Tom Kha Kai soup at Sanamluang Café. Lola has been a regular at Sanamluang since she started at Jumbo’s. “The Tom Kha Kai is rich with coconut, lemongrass, and lime, and its nickname “Samalamadingdong” stuck because no one quite knew how to pronounce the real name. No disrespect, it really is the best,” she says.

Wishlist: She prefers gifts via CashApp: $LolaWray.

Sanamluang Café ~ 5176 Hollywood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90027

Photo courtesy of Naomi.

Naomi ~ Eight Years at Jumbo's

“I feel like I was made in a lab to work at Jumbo’s. I love the variety, the spice, and being a freak. It’s the epicenter of Hollywood nightlife, and the happiest place on earth to me,” Naomi says.

Favorite L.A. dish: Naomi's ideal meal includes hama chili, bluefin tataki, almost every piece of nigiri, the Tsurai cocktail, and fried milk dessert from Uchi. Originally from Houston, Texas, where she first fell in love with Uchi. Back home, she’d show up with thirty dollars while “all the homies were working,” and they would take care of her. “They don’t do that here … yet.”

Wishlist: Bikinis, shoes, and cash: $naomidrome.

Uchi West Hollywood ~ 9001 Santa Monica Blvd. Ste. 101. West Hollywood, CA 90069

Photo of Ashley courtesy of Scarlett Kapella.

Ashley ~ Seven years at Jumbo's

“Working at a place so entwined with L.A. nightlife feels powerful,” Ashley says. “Nightlife is the pulse of any city, and to be a part of creating that is magic. It means a lot to me.”

Favorite L.A. dish: Ashley is a fan of Jones's grilled ahi tuna: “It comes with these wasabi mashed potatoes that are just delicious and green breans because we always need a green. Jones is rock 'n' roll, baby. Always a vibe, and you can’t beat a late night happy hour.” LaSorted's in Chinatown. “Classic pizzeria. Great music. Even better people. Everything’s great, but I do get the kale caeser every time. I’m a sucker for a kale caeser.”

Wishlist: Ashley isn’t interested in gifts from strangers, but she welcomes financial appreciation through Venmo (@ashleyhayward). Or you can “come make it rain” at Jumbo’s.

Jones ~ 7205 Santa Monica Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90046

LaSorted's ~ 984 N. Broadway. Los Angeles, CA 90012

Photo of Delilah courtesy of Scarlett Kapella.

Delilah ~ 70 Dog Years at Jumbo's

"It’s an honor to be a clown gal, and nothing makes me happier than dancing on the JCR stage! There is no place like Jumbo’s, you have to experience it for yourself!"

Favorite L.A. Dish: Delilah loves Pace off of Laurel Canyon underneath the mini mart. "I get the salmon, and I generally hate salmon at restaurants—it’s that good! The way they cook it is phenomenal. I think oak wood is involved. Also, the atmosphere is super intimate and cozy."

Wishlist: "I’d love for people to come check out Jumbos, get a drink, participate (tip) in the show, and have a great time. Your joy is my gift!!"

Pace ~ 2100 Laurel Canyon Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90046

Photo of Valentina courtesy of Scarlett Kapella.

Valentina ~ Nearly Two Years at Jumbo's

Valentina loved Jumbo’s before she even started. “Jumbo’s feels so cozy, and that’s because so much of the original self has stayed,” she says.

Favorite L.A. dish: Carne asada tacos from Tacos Cinco y Diez—smoky, marinated, topped with fresh salsa.

Wishlist: The best gift you can give Valentina? Show up at Jumbo’s and drop some cash.

Tacos Cinco y Diez ~ 2426 Hauser Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90019

Photo of Lux courtesy of Scarlett Kapella.

Lux ~ Been at Jumbo's Since the Obama Presidency

Naturally shy, Lux says working here has helped her flourish. “It rarely feels like work,” she says, noting how she’s met some of her favorite people.

Favorite L.A. dish: Vegan Italian from Pura Vita, full of comforting flavors and fresh ingredients. “It’s just vegan Italian done really well.”

Wishlist: Lux welcomes good vibes, but also cash or gift cards to Headline Records.

Pura Vita ~ 8274 Santa Monica Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90046

Photo courtesy of Caroline.

Caroline ~ 11 Years at Jumbo's

"It’s the women who work there that make the place magical,” Caroline says. “Getting to work with some of the most talented, kind, confident women in L.A. brings the crowds every weekend.”

Favorite L.A. dish: Bibimbap from Evergreen Restaurant, crisped rice in the hot stone bowl, a medley of textures and flavors in every bite. Caroline admires how the chef prepares the dish personally, with heart and precision. Every side dish is included, creating a complex, soulful experience.

Wishlist: Caroline enjoys wooden builds, tiny trinkets—and she’s always grateful for gift cards.

Evergreen Restaurant ~ 17621 Sherman Way. Van Nuys, CA 91406

Photo courtesy of Tony.

Tony ~ Three Years at Jumbo's

“Honestly, being paid to be hot and good at what I do—which is dancing pretty—is amazing,” Tony says.

Favorite L.A. Dish: Chilean sea bass at Perch LA, and shrimp pasta at JOEY DTLA, both dishes bursting with flavor and finesse. “The Chilean sea bass is pretty damn good, and the shrimp pasta is straight‑up gas,” Tony says.

Wishlist: Tony loves anything pink—but money is always the ideal gift.

Perch ~ 448 S Hill St. Los Angeles, CA 90013

JOEY DTLA ~ 700 W 7th St., Ste. S430. Los Angeles, CA 90017

Photo courtesy of Gabrielle.

Gabrielle ~ "Too Long" Years at Jumbo's

“Working at Jumbo’s is a dream. It’s so fun to entertain and connect with the coolest people ever,” she says.

Favorite L.A. dish: Gabrielle enjoys dishes at Sugarfish, known for warm rice topped with ultra-fresh fish, or quick bites from Whole Foods or Mendocino Farms. But Sugarfish remains her go-to for its simplicity and delicate flavors.

Wishlist: Thoughtful gifts, especially money, always make her day.

Sugarfish ~ 6115 Sunset Blvd. #170. Los Angeles, CA 90028