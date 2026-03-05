Skip to Content
U.S. Troops Raise Alarm After Commanders Frame War on Iran as ‘God’s Plan,’ Claiming Trump is ‘Anointed by Jesus’

The complaints report similar declarations from different commanders, who describe the Iran war as Trump’s bringing of “Armageddon.”

4:10 PM PST on March 4, 2026

According to independent journalist Jonathan Larsen, who first reported on the incident, 110 complaints spanning more than 40 different units across 30 military sites were submitted to the Military Religious Freedom Foundation. The complaints reported similar declarations from different commanders, who described the Iran war as Trump’s bringing of “Armageddon.” The complaints were also reported on by The Guardian and The New Republic.

The MRFF reports that they have received over 200 calls since Saturday. 

According to an active-duty, non-commissioned officer, their Monday morning began with a combat readiness status briefing from a combat-unit commander, who urged them not to be afraid of what was occurring in their combat operations. 

The NCO officer says the combat-unit commander urged them to tell other troops that the war was “all part of God’s divine plan” and referenced numerous citations from the Bible’s Book of Revelation, specifically about Armageddon and the return of Jesus Christ. They were also told “President Trump has been anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth.”

The NCO emailed their account to the MRFF on behalf of 15 troops, including at least eleven Christian troops, one Muslim service member, and one Jewish service member.

