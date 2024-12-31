Skip to Content
L.A. TACO’s 12 Most-Read News Stories Of 2024

Our haters consistently tell us to “stick to tacos.” And yet, every year our analytics tell us that some of our most clicked on stories are actually straight forward news and culture pieces that sometimes have nothing to do with meat and tortillas.

8:00 AM PST on December 31, 2024

Onion tartine from Camphor, via Instagram.

Our haters consistently tell us to “stick to tacos.” And yet, every year our analytics tell us that some of our most clicked on stories are actually straight forward news and culture pieces that sometimes have nothing to do with meat and tortillas. We think we’ll continue to listen to the number one driver of traffic to our site (Google), and our loyal members who support us for our news content.

Here are our 12 most-read news stories that we published in 2024:

Photo via GoFundMe

Long Beach Elotero Shot And Killed In Broad Daylight 

By Janette Villafana

A tragic story that highlights the physical dangers that street vendors face, even in broad daylight when they’re seemingly not being targeted. 

Rudy Barrientos at Gracias Señor
Rudy Barrientos at Gracias Señor. Credit: Gracias Señor Taqueria

O.G. Taco Truck Served 'Cease and Desist' By Ralphs

By Lexis-Olivier Ray

Earlier this year, Rudy Barrientos, the owner of Gracias Señor in the Palisades, was served a cease and desist order for allegedly encouraging customers to park in the neighboring Ralphs parking lot where he parks his food truck. If you think that sounds wild, you should read about what happened next

Screenshot from Entre Nous French Bistro/Instagram

‘No Tipping’ Restaurant Sued By Feds For Allegedly Stealing Tips From Workers

By Lexis-Olivier Ray

Ironically, a restaurant in Pasadena that doesn’t allow customers to tip was sued by the feds for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in tips from their workers. 

Oysters at a seafood festival
Oysters at an L.A. seafood festival.

Oysters at These L.A. Restaurants Made People Sick

By Lexis-Olivier Ray

In case you didn’t know, eating raw oysters can make you very sick. Like, once-in-a-lifetime-food-poisoning kind of sick. Unfortunately, there is no way to tell if an oyster is infected with norovirus based on taste, smell or appearance.

Jered Standing portrait via Instagram

Pioneering Ethical Meat Butcher Jered Standing Dies at 44

By Lexis-Olivier Ray

The L.A. food scene lost several notable chefs and personalities this year, including Jered Standing, the founder of the whole animal butcher shop, Standing’s Butchery, on Melrose Avenue. 

A portrait of Jason Maccani.

‘It Was Madness,’ Says Brother of Man Killed By LAPD ‘For Holding a Plastic Fork’

By Lexis-Olivier Ray

We were the first publication to speak to the family of a man who was fatally shot by police while holding a plastic fork.

Photo via LAPD.
Photo via LAPD.

LAPD Officer Driving On Wrong Side Of The Road T-Bones Driver, Leaving Them in a Medically Induced Coma

By Lexis-Olivier Ray

Here’s one example of an innocent person being seriously injured during a police chase in Los Angeles. Sadly, there are plenty more.

Fires In Oaxaca Have Claimed 5 Farmers’ Lives

By Javier Cabral

After parts of Oaxaca went up in flames earlier this year, locals questioned where all the celebrities and tourists who exploit the land went running off to. In the new year, expect more international coverage from L.A. TACO.

York Boulevard Cruise Night, Highland Park, 2021, photo: Erwin Recions

California’s Ban on Cruising Has Been Lifted

By Hadley Tomicki

It only took 25 years, but California finally did away with its ban on cruising.

An LAPD officer stands with a bean bag shotgun in front of a line of President Trump supporters. (Brian Feinzimer)

Protester Whose Testicle Exploded After LAPD Officer Shot Him with ‘Less Lethal’ Firearm Receives $1.5 Million Settlement

By Lexis-Olivier Ray

The city has been held liable for millions of dollars in claims associated with police misconduct during the George Floyd protests. 

Onion tartine from Camphor, via Instagram.

Arts District Michelin-Starred Bistro Sued For Withholding Tips

By Lexis-Olivier Ray

Another fancy restaurant sued for allegedly stealing from their employees. At what point do we consider this a “crime wave?”

Photo by: Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

‘Justice 8’ Series

By Janette Villafana

A year ago, eight street vendor advocates, including Edin Enamorado, were abruptly thrown in jail on various charges linked to protests held in Riverside County. L.A. TACO’s Janette Villafana is one of only a few reporters that has followed this story since day one and will continue to as Enamorado faces a jury trial next year.

