Long Beach Elotero Shot And Killed Yesterday In Broad Daylight
Although police have yet to release the vendor's name, community members have identified him as 37-year-old Yener Ramirez, the "corn guy." He is survived by his wife, 17-year-old son, and one-year-old daughter. One community member has now created a GoFundMe account to help the vendor's family lay him to rest.
