A street vendor was shot and killed yesterday while working in Long Beach.

Officers responded after multiple reports of gunshots in the area were heard. They arrived at the 100 block of East Eagle Street at approximately 4:05 P.M., where, upon arrival, officers located what they described as a male adult victim who had a gunshot wound on his upper body.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, officers attempted life-saving measures until being relieved by Long Beach Fire Department personnel.

The street vendor, whose identity was not initially shared, was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The vendor’s cart, modified with a bicycle attachment to make long treks easier, was still filled with ice cream at the scene while the ground it stood on was scrubbed and cleaned.

Now, homicide detectives are investigating the case as a murder.



In their initial investigation, detectives disclosed that multiple unknown suspects were in the area when at least one of the suspects fired multiple gunshots. The street vendor had been working down the block when he was struck by gunfire.

The suspects are said to have fled the scene before the officers’ arrival.

Photo via: Street Vendor, Eliu Ramírez.

Detectives said they do not believe the vendor had any interactions with any of the suspects at the time of the shooting. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Although police have yet to release the vendor's name, community members have identified him as 37-year-old Yener Ramirez, the "corn guy." He is survived by his wife,17-year-old son, and one-year-old daughter.

Community members have now created a GoFundMe account to help the vendor's family lay him to rest.

Detectives are now asking the public to report any information regarding the incident to LA Crimes Stoppers.

GoFundMe's to donate here.