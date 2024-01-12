This Arts District Michelin-Starred Bistro Is Being Sued For Withholding Tips and Other Labor Violations
In their lawsuit, Karla Zavala and Irene Park allege that the owners of Camphor “engaged in a systematic pattern of wage and hour abuse towards Plaintiffs and other current and former” employees.
More from L.A. TACO
Juez en Victorville Dictamina Que La Fiscalía Tiene Evidencia Para Proceder Con Cargos de Conspiración a Siete de Los Ocho Activistas Detenidos
"¿Por qué estas personas están encarceladas sin derecho a fianza? Soy un abogado defensor penal. He representado a personas acusadas de asesinato, abuso de menores y violación. E incluso a ellos se les concedió la libertad bajo fianza”, afirmó uno de los abogados defensores del activista.
What to Eat This Weekend In L.A.: Ice Cream-Fed Pork Katsu, Rabbit Adobada, Vegan Sonoran Tacos, and a New Carnitas In Long Beach
Plus, a new spot to score wagyu steak carne asada, beef testicles, tomahawks, and pollo de rancho butchered on the spot in Bell Gardens, and way more. Another weekend, another opportunity to go out and eat and drink the latest and greatest in our beautiful city.
O.G. Taco Truck in Pacific Palisades Served ‘Cease and Desist’ By Law Firm Representing Ralphs
In their cease and desist letter, Davis Wright Tremaine LLP (DWT), the law firm purporting to represent Ralphs, alleges that Barrientos has “encouraged customers to use the parking lot owned and operated by Ralphs” that Gracias Señor parks adjacent to.
Victorville Judge Rules Prosecutors Have Enough Evidence to Charge Seven of the ‘Justice 8’ With Conspiracy, Denies Bail
"Why are these folks incarcerated with no bail? I’m a criminal defense lawyer. I’ve represented people who are charged with murder, child molestation, and rape. And even they were afforded bail," said one of the activist's defense attorney.