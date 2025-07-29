Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
It’s day 53.
ICE ACTIVITIES
Over the weekend:
- Las Vegas: Father taken from family in front of his children.
- El Segundo & Vermont: Witness reports two people were abducted.
- Oso & Saticoy: Abandoned street cart sitting for a couple of days.
- Santa Ana by Walnut & Ross: One confirmed ICE arrest.
- Downtown Federal Building: The Protest continues every day, with music in the day over the weekend and agents attacking protesters every night. LAPD came out and tackled an unhoused man, slamming his head on the ground and knocking him unconscious, believing he was part of the protest.
- Ontario: A man was taken leaving his pickup truck abandoned.
Today, Monday, the 28th of July:
- Vermont and Wilshire: 2nd View.
- Manchester and Main: Border Patrol Agents seen forcibly taking two men.
- Downtown Metro Center on 7th: Homeland Security spotted hanging around the station. They are not there for immigration activities. They are regularly seen there as part of TSA monitoring all public transportation.
OTHER NEWS:
- Nurses at an Ontario clinic are charged with allegedly obstructing ICE during a no-warrant arrest where they chased a man into their clinic.
- Cases against protesters are being dropped based on false claims by the feds. At least 7 out of 9 cases have been dismissed. One DHS agent accused a protester of shoving an officer, when footage appeared to show the opposite: the officer forcefully pushed the protester. One indictment named the wrong defendant, a stunning error that has jeopardized one of the government's most high-profile cases.
- Can landlords give your information to ICE? L.A. Public Press says no.
L.A. TACO:
- Why Legal Experts Are Warning Against The Government’s Self-Deportation Apps
- All our crucial ICE resources are now in Spanish. Head over to LATACO.COM/ICE