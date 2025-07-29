Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: We’re Still Finding Abandoned Trucks and Vendor Carts While ICE Rips Men From Their Families and More

While ICE is busy ripping fathers away from their families, the feds are losing in court for making false claims. Legal experts also warn against trusting the feds self-deportation apps and more.

8:43 PM PDT on July 28, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

It’s day 53.

ICE ACTIVITIES

Over the weekend:

Today, Monday, the 28th of July:

OTHER NEWS: 

  • Nurses at an Ontario clinic are charged with allegedly obstructing ICE during a no-warrant arrest where they chased a man into their clinic. 
  • Cases against protesters are being dropped based on false claims by the feds. At least 7 out of 9 cases have been dismissed. One DHS agent accused a protester of shoving an officer, when footage appeared to show the opposite: the officer forcefully pushed the protester. One indictment named the wrong defendant, a stunning error that has jeopardized one of the government's most high-profile cases.
  • Can landlords give your information to ICE? L.A. Public Press says no. 

L.A. TACO: 

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

