Early Thursday morning, activist and street vendor advocate Edin Alex Enamorado and his partner, Wendy Lujan, were arrested by The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, along with six other known activists.

The arrest comes hours after Enamorado, and other activists from across Southern California, protested a law enforcement officer from the Seaside Police Department who was caught on camera arresting the wrong person and placing his knee on the neck of a minor.

This morning, posts circulating on social media alerted the public about the possible arrest of these activists at their homes. The Sheriff’s Department confirmed on Facebook that a group of people were arrested.

In the post, they said a press conference would be held where they would speak about the details involving the group's arrest, including activist Enamorado. L.A. TACO could not find a single link to view the press conference.

Civil rights attorney Christian Contreras, who has long defended many of the street vendors that Enamorado has helped, is in contact with Enamorado, Wendy, and David Chavez, who were among the group arrested. He said a copy of a warrant was given to him that showed what some of the charges were.

“Allegedly, it’s for conspiracy, use of gas (pepper spray),” he told L.A. TACO over the phone. “You can also see they are also charging Edin with kidnapping and criminal threat, which are all felonies.”

Contreras said there is currently a no-bail hold, so they can’t be bailed out, but they will have court on Monday. Much like the others arrested, Enamorado’s home was raided in the early morning, and they were served with search warrants before being arrested.

“For me, it’s clear it’s First Amendment retaliation and a violation of their constitutional rights, and it’s just sad how these law enforcement agencies, especially The San Bernardino’s Sheriff’s Department, is treating individuals like Edin,” said Contreras.

Enamorado has long been an activist who has hosted buyouts for street vendors impacted by attacks and robberies and has helped vendors through the grueling permit system. He is also known for calling out racists online and at their doors, as well as keeping police accountable.

Contreras, who will be working closely with Enamorado, is confident that they will be able to get the charges dropped, and as he said, “justice will prevail.” He said although nothing is set in stone, once charges are dropped, they do intend to sue.