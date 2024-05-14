We are officially a month away from our flagship taco event, which also raises funds for our street-level journalism. To this day, TACO MADNESS remains the best one-stop shop to try L.A.'s (and the country's, if we are being honest) heaviest-hitting taquerías in one extremely fun Michelada-fueled evening.

You all already have the details!

Saturday, June 15th, 6 PM until the wheels fall off, LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes 501 North Main Street Los Angeles, CA 90012.

But now, onto the moment everyone has been waiting for! The taquería lineup!

A taco covered in salsas, guacamole, and pickled onions from Villa's Tacos. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Villa's Tacos (2021, 2022, and 2024 Online TACO Madness winner) ~ Ranchera asada queso taco and papa (potato) queso taco chorizo and black bean on Kernel of Truth Organics nixtamalized blue corn tortillas pressed to order

A trio of Evil cooks tacos. Photo via @evil_cooks/Instagram.

Evil Cooks (2023 Vegan TACO MADNESS Winner) ~ The green chorizo taco and The McSatan cheeseburger trompo on handmade nixtamalized heirloom Mexican corn tortilla

A suadero taco at Ditroit. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

Ditroit ~ Suadero with guacachile on a house-nixtamalized heirloom Mexican corn handmade corn tortilla

Tacos La Carreta. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A.TACO.

Tacos La Carreta (2023 TACO MADNESS "BEST IN SHOW" Winner) ~ Torito Taco: mesquite top sirloin asada, flour tortilla with melted Monterrey Jack cheese, Anaheim roasted chile, minced cabbage, red onion, and salsa de guacamole and Sinaloa-style tomato salsa on a flour tortilla (available veggie- style)

Tacos Don Cuco. Photo from the L.A. TACO archives.

Tacos Don Cuco ~ Asada adobada, pollo adobado, cilantro, cebolla, Tijuana-style guacamole, salsa de molcajete

Juárez-style burritos at Los De Juarez Burritos. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

Los De Juárez Burritos ~ burrito de deshebrada on a handmade hybrid (lard and butter) flour tortilla

Taco Gobernador from Simón L.A.. Photo via @simonfoodLA/Instagram.

Simon L.A. ~ Taco gobernador (shrimp) with crispy cheese and pickled onions on a buttered flour tortilla

Carnitas El Artista. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Carnitas El Artista ~ Carnitas Michoacánas, chopped cilantro, diced red onion, Artista salsa, picked red onion with habanero

Jonathan Perez of Macheen in action. Photo via their Instagram account.

Macheen ~ Steak Banh Mi Taco with pate, pickeled vegetables, Mexican ponzu, marinated steak on a handmade flour tortilla.

Photo via Angel's Tijuana Tacos/Instagram

Angel's Tijuana Tacos ~ Trompo al pastor taco with handmade tortillas, onion, cilantro, salsa de molcajete, and guacamole

Bulgogi taco from Tacos y Que. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Tacos y Que ~ The Bulgogi Taco with marinated Korean-style bulgogi beef, golden brown cheese, and their signature slaw on a custom-made Sonoran flour tortilla.

The Basket Taco Co.

Basket Tacos ~ Chicharrón with minced cabbage, crema, and salsa de jalapeño, lobster mash with minced chipotle aioli, and cotija, and Fettuccine Alfredo topped with Alfredo sauce, parmesan, parsley.

Photo via @sandiablochurros/Instagram.

San Diablo Artisan Churros ~ Handmade stuffed churros

Photo via @BoomtownBrewery/Instagram.

Boomtown Brewery's Bad Hombre Mexican Lager and a select hazy IPA will be poured all night.

Photo via @ILoveMicheladas/Instagram.

I Love Micheladas will also be there for all your michelada needs!

Photo via Trujillo.Tequila/Instagram.

Tequila cocktails featuring Trujillo Tequila will also be poured all night

Lastly, a very special collaboration between L.A. TACO and Vin de California will also be poured!

We will see you all then!