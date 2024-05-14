Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We need your help to keep L.A. TACO going
Events

All the Tacos and Taquerías Confirmed For TACO MADNESS 2024 Event on June 15th at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes!

2:42 PM PDT on May 14, 2024

We are officially a month away from our flagship taco event, which also raises funds for our street-level journalism. To this day, TACO MADNESS remains the best one-stop shop to try L.A.'s (and the country's, if we are being honest) heaviest-hitting taquerías in one extremely fun Michelada-fueled evening.

You all already have the details!

Saturday, June 15th, 6 PM until the wheels fall off, LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes 501 North Main Street Los Angeles, CA 90012.

BUY TICKETS HERE

But now, onto the moment everyone has been waiting for! The taquería lineup!

A taco covered in salsas, guacamole, and pickled onions from Villa's Tacos
A taco covered in salsas, guacamole, and pickled onions from Villa's Tacos. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Villa's Tacos (2021, 2022, and 2024 Online TACO Madness winner) ~ Ranchera asada queso taco and papa (potato) queso taco chorizo and black bean on Kernel of Truth Organics nixtamalized blue corn tortillas pressed to order

Trio of evil cooks tacos. Photo via @evil_cooks/Instagram.
A trio of Evil cooks tacos. Photo via @evil_cooks/Instagram.

Evil Cooks (2023 Vegan TACO MADNESS Winner) ~ The green chorizo taco and The McSatan cheeseburger trompo on handmade nixtamalized heirloom Mexican corn tortilla

A suadero taco at Ditroit. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

Ditroit ~ Suadero with guacachile on a house-nixtamalized heirloom Mexican corn handmade corn tortilla

Tacos La Carreta. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A.TACO.

Tacos La Carreta (2023 TACO MADNESS "BEST IN SHOW" Winner) ~ Torito Taco: mesquite top sirloin asada, flour tortilla with melted Monterrey Jack cheese, Anaheim roasted chile, minced cabbage, red onion, and salsa de guacamole and Sinaloa-style tomato salsa on a flour tortilla (available veggie- style)

Tacos Don Cuco. Photo from the L.A. TACO archives.

Tacos Don Cuco ~ Asada adobada, pollo adobado, cilantro, cebolla, Tijuana-style guacamole, salsa de molcajete

Juarez-style burritos.
Juárez-style burritos at Los De Juarez Burritos. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

Los De Juárez Burritos ~ burrito de deshebrada on a handmade hybrid (lard and butter) flour tortilla

Taco Gobernador de Simon L.A.
Taco Gobernador from Simón L.A.. Photo via @simonfoodLA/Instagram.

Simon L.A. ~ Taco gobernador (shrimp) with crispy cheese and pickled onions on a buttered flour tortilla

Carnitas El Artista. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.
Carnitas El Artista. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Carnitas El Artista ~ Carnitas Michoacánas, chopped cilantro, diced red onion, Artista salsa, picked red onion with habanero

Macheen tacos
Jonathan Perez of Macheen in action. Photo via their Instagram account.

Macheen ~ Steak Banh Mi Taco with pate, pickeled vegetables, Mexican ponzu, marinated steak on a handmade flour tortilla.

Photo via Angel's Tijuana Tacos/Instagram

Angel's Tijuana Tacos ~ Trompo al pastor taco with handmade tortillas, onion, cilantro, salsa de molcajete, and guacamole

bulgogi taco
Bulgogi taco from Tacos y Que. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Tacos y Que ~ The Bulgogi Taco with marinated Korean-style bulgogi beef, golden brown cheese, and their signature slaw on a custom-made Sonoran flour tortilla.

The Basket Taco Co.
The Basket Taco Co.

Basket Tacos ~ Chicharrón with minced cabbage, crema, and salsa de jalapeño, lobster mash with minced chipotle aioli, and cotija, and Fettuccine Alfredo topped with Alfredo sauce, parmesan, parsley.

Photo via @sandiablochurros/Instagram.

San Diablo Artisan Churros ~ Handmade stuffed churros

Photo via @BoomtownBrewery/Instagram.

Boomtown Brewery's Bad Hombre Mexican Lager and a select hazy IPA will be poured all night.

Photo via I Love Michelada.
Photo via @ILoveMicheladas/Instagram.

I Love Micheladas will also be there for all your michelada needs!

Photo via Trujillo.Tequila/Instagram.

Tequila cocktails featuring Trujillo Tequila will also be poured all night

Lastly, a very special collaboration between L.A. TACO and Vin de California will also be poured!

We will see you all then!

Share the taco:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Video

Meet The Underground Chorizero Making Handmade Zacatecas-Style Chorizo That’s ‘Too Spicy,’ According to Other Mexicans 

The chorizo is made with coarse ground pork butt, shoulder, and dried chiles. No adobo, paste, or nitrates are used for it compared to other chorizos that will add those elements for flavor and coloring. This emerging chorizo master is so proud of his Zacatecano roots that he even sources the string to tie the links from Zacatecas, too.

May 14, 2024
Weed

Nug Report: Three Infused Pre-Rolls for the Cannabis Connoisseur 

These infused pre-rolls are a great way to take cannabis consumption to a level that borders on a psychedelic experience. One of these puffs like a cigar and another is inspired by the 90s, and the other one is a reminder of how hashish is forever.

May 10, 2024
We need your help to keep L.A. TACO going

Save L.A. TACO

Food

What to Eat This Weekend In L.A.: Puerto Rican Plantain Sandwiches, King Oyster Mushroom French Dips, Baja Abalone Fritto Misto, and Lamb Mandi In Westwood

Plus fancy French soft serve Magic Shell sundaes, Yemeni whole fish, "fish fries," and a South Korean coffee shop giving Quentin Tarantino a run for his money.

May 10, 2024
Video

Is This Westside Shop the Future of Neighborhood Markets?

Inspired by Los Angeles's diverse food cultures, the Mar Vista corner market offers a wide variety of multicultural snacks, pantry staples, and prepared food, in addition to an impressive breakfast and deli menu by Chef David Kuo.

May 9, 2024
See all posts