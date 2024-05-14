We are officially a month away from our flagship taco event, which also raises funds for our street-level journalism. To this day, TACO MADNESS remains the best one-stop shop to try L.A.'s (and the country's, if we are being honest) heaviest-hitting taquerías in one extremely fun Michelada-fueled evening.
You all already have the details!
Saturday, June 15th, 6 PM until the wheels fall off, LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes 501 North Main Street Los Angeles, CA 90012.
But now, onto the moment everyone has been waiting for! The taquería lineup!
Villa's Tacos (2021, 2022, and 2024 Online TACO Madness winner) ~ Ranchera asada queso taco and papa (potato) queso taco chorizo and black bean on Kernel of Truth Organics nixtamalized blue corn tortillas pressed to order
Evil Cooks (2023 Vegan TACO MADNESS Winner) ~ The green chorizo taco and The McSatan cheeseburger trompo on handmade nixtamalized heirloom Mexican corn tortilla
Ditroit ~ Suadero with guacachile on a house-nixtamalized heirloom Mexican corn handmade corn tortilla
Tacos La Carreta (2023 TACO MADNESS "BEST IN SHOW" Winner) ~ Torito Taco: mesquite top sirloin asada, flour tortilla with melted Monterrey Jack cheese, Anaheim roasted chile, minced cabbage, red onion, and salsa de guacamole and Sinaloa-style tomato salsa on a flour tortilla (available veggie- style)
Tacos Don Cuco ~ Asada adobada, pollo adobado, cilantro, cebolla, Tijuana-style guacamole, salsa de molcajete
Los De Juárez Burritos ~ burrito de deshebrada on a handmade hybrid (lard and butter) flour tortilla
Simon L.A. ~ Taco gobernador (shrimp) with crispy cheese and pickled onions on a buttered flour tortilla
Carnitas El Artista ~ Carnitas Michoacánas, chopped cilantro, diced red onion, Artista salsa, picked red onion with habanero
Macheen ~ Steak Banh Mi Taco with pate, pickeled vegetables, Mexican ponzu, marinated steak on a handmade flour tortilla.
Angel's Tijuana Tacos ~ Trompo al pastor taco with handmade tortillas, onion, cilantro, salsa de molcajete, and guacamole
Tacos y Que ~ The Bulgogi Taco with marinated Korean-style bulgogi beef, golden brown cheese, and their signature slaw on a custom-made Sonoran flour tortilla.
Basket Tacos ~ Chicharrón with minced cabbage, crema, and salsa de jalapeño, lobster mash with minced chipotle aioli, and cotija, and Fettuccine Alfredo topped with Alfredo sauce, parmesan, parsley.
San Diablo Artisan Churros ~ Handmade stuffed churros
Boomtown Brewery's Bad Hombre Mexican Lager and a select hazy IPA will be poured all night.
I Love Micheladas will also be there for all your michelada needs!
Tequila cocktails featuring Trujillo Tequila will also be poured all night
Lastly, a very special collaboration between L.A. TACO and Vin de California will also be poured!
We will see you all then!