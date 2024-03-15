TACO MADNESS 2024: The Showdown Is Coming
Save the date! Our 15th annual taco tournament is taking place on April 13th at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes near Olvera Street. Pre-sale tickets are now available. Our online tournament starts on Monday. Check out this year's contenders!
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from L.A. TACO
Why So Many People Are Still Skeptical About Mount Waterman, the Closest Ski Lifts to Los Angeles, Opening Again for the First Time Since 2020 This Weekend
Their business page on Facebook is home to more than 6,000 of the most passionate powder enthusiasts in Southern California. Over the last four years, it's received thousands of negative comments, primarily for not opening the lifts no matter how much snow fell on the resort
Membership Has Its Perks! Here’s What You Receive When You Join L.A. TACO
Free tacos, free merch, free entry to TACO MADNESS! Membership with L.A. TACO pays for itself.
Google’s Robotaxis Can Now Operate in Los Angeles. Here’s Why Some Angelenos Are Concerned.
The driverless ride-hailing service Waymo received approval from California regulators to launch in Los Angeles County in coming months.