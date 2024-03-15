Another year, another royal rumble featuring L.A.'s best taquerías in a battle to see who will be this year's TACO MADNESS champion.

This year will be our 15th annual celebration of TACO Madness, and we are going all out by making it the biggest and best yet, bringing a dozen of the city's best tacos to one Downtown location with DJs, micheladas, cocktails, and an evening party full of passionate Angelenos.

Last year, Tacos La Carreta was unanimously voted the "Best in Show" by our esteemed panel of judges. Who will take the title this year?

This year will also find TACO MADNESS 2023's online tournament champs, Tacos Los Cholos, cooking there for the first time, as well as two-time TACO Madness winner Villa's Tacos, who has made clear they want to take the title back to L.A. and back to Highland Park in 2024.

We can't hardly wait!

Here's who you'll find at our TACO Madness festival on Saturday, April 13 at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes:

TACOS LOS CHOLOS

VILLAS TACOS

SONORATOWN

LA CARRETA

DITROIT

DON CUCO

CARNITAS EL ARTISTA

MACHEEN

EVIL COOKS

ANGEL'S TACOS

TACOS Y QUE

BASKET TACOS

And remember, L.A. TACO members get in FREE! You can join right here.

Our online taco tournament is set to start on Monday. Will Villa's Tacos win the title for the third time? Will a dark horse of a taqueria emerge on the wings of its biggest fans?

Explore the poll below and get ready to support your favorite taquero until the bitter end. After all, there can only be one TACO MADNESS 2024 champion!