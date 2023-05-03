Featured
Meet L.A.’s Alta California-Inspired Taquero Making Incredible Oyster Tacos and More At Our Live Event This Saturday
Oyster tacos with a yuzu aguachile slaw, a fried chicken taco with guajillo ranch, and a beef cheek taco with bone marrow salsa. Macheen will be bringing it this Saturday.
Los Angeles
Meet the Taquera Bringing Their Off-Menu Fish-and-Shrimp Ceviche Taco Dorado to Our Live Event This Saturday
Tacos
Meet the Taquero Behind the Nayarit-Style, Crispy-Skin Suckling Pig and Mustard Salsa Competing at TACO MADNESS
Los Sabrosos al Horno stands out in L.A.'s highly competitive taco scene. Why? For their extremely unique mustard salsa that will astound you as soon as you take that first big bite. After all, a taco is only as good as its salsa.
Los Angeles
Meet L.A.’s O.G. Birria King Competing At Our Live Event This Saturday
From driving Uber with a trunk full of birria de res. To his humble beginnings at the “inoperable rails on Slauson off Central.” To now, more than a half dozen trucks and brick and mortars with his name. Teddy Vasquez of Teddy’s Red Tacos has built a birria empire.