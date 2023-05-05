Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
Log In
Featured

Meet The Taquero From Mazatlán Bringing His Sinaloan-Style Carne Asada to TACO MADNESS This Saturday

L.A.'s best Sinaloan-style asada specialist out of the Long Beach and Bellflower area will bring his juicy, crispy, and umami-packed carne asada vampiros, cachetadas, and roasted chile toritos to our event tomorrow. Plus, a regional Sinaloa-style refreshing agua de cebada. (Like a horchata but made with toasted barley instead of rice).

1:42 PM PDT on May 5, 2023

Photo: Memo Torres

    TACO MADNESS, Presented by Bud Light Chelada, is L.A.'s first and biggest taco festival. All of L.A.'s heaviest hitting taquerías will be in one place for one day only! The 21 + event is happening this Saturday, May 6, at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in downtown Los Angeles. Ticket sales proceeds will support L.A. TACO's award-winning street-level journalism.

    Announcing a first-time entrant to our live event and competition: Tacos La Carreta! The Mazatleco family behind this taco truck, on the edge of Long Beach and Paramount, will be slanging their 100% Sinaloense tacos de asada grilled over mesquite.

    The taco truck is known for hyper-focusing on one meat and one meat only, juicy, succulent, and mesquite grilled carne asada. Its heavenly smell will surely attract those who know what’s up to come from all corners of the County and straight to TACO MADNESS. 

    José Manuel Morales Bernal, the owner of Tacos La Carreta, has been selling his famous tacos throughout Compton, Paramount, Bellflower, and Long Beach for the past seven years.

    “A great taco really is all about the quality of meat and the salsa,” Morales told L.A. TACO last year, and the sentiment hasn't changed. “I still believe that a good taco lets the meat shine; sometimes simple is good.”

    While the assembly of a Carreta taco is simple, the taco itself is far from it. Every little element, from his runny Sinaloan-style tomato salsa to his salsa Mexicana (what they call "Pico de Gallo" in Sinaloa and Jalisco) is packed with flavor. 

    An ideal order at La Carreta is a chorreada, two crisped-up tortillas layered with delicious asiento (toasted lard drippings that taste like browned butter and carnitas, combined), cheese, and that magnificent juicy asada. Then a vampiro, which are similar, but with no asiento, and instead dressed with a creamy dressing, and lastly, a Torito, which is an absolutely beautiful charred Anaheim chile that is sliced open and layered with a scant amount of cheese and asada. 

    When it comes to his talents as a taquero, those gifts were passed down from his family, who resides in El Verde Concordia, a municipality of about 1,000 people about an hour away from Mazatlán, known for being an incubator of working-class taqueros and taqueras. The small town is known for holding the record for making the “largest carne asada taco” in Sinaloa. Morales is continuing the lineage of taqueros and following in his father’s footsteps who was also a taquero.

    Photo: Memo Torres
    Photo: Memo Torres

    La Carreta uses only sirloin steak for his asada. He sources his tortillas from family-owned Diana’s Tortillas.

    The tiny details Morales puts into his tacos don’t get enough love. Like the fact that instead of dipping his tortillas in oil to toast them, he instead uses a fatty piece of beef like a paintbrush to gently brush every tortilla, boosting each tortilla with an added dose of beefy umami as they crisp up. And although we’re often used to topping tacos with cilantro and onions, Morales instead uses super finely shredded, snow-like cabbage, as it is done in Sinaloa. 

    To quench your thirst, La Carreta serves up agua de cebada. It’s toasty and sweet (like horchata, but made with toasted ground barley flour instead of rice, a Sinaloan specialty).

    “Be ready to try 100% quality tacos. We are serving something different that I am certain everyone will enjoy,” said Morales. 

    Join us for all the tacos, music, and fun at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes starting at 4 PM this Saturday. Tickets are still available here.

    Janette Villafana

    Janette Villafana is a multimedia journalist from Santa Ana, CA who often covers stories that highlight diverse communities, their issues, success, and personal stories.

    Javier Cabral@theglutster

    Editor for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-Author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico."

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Tacos

    Meet the East L.A. Taqueros Serving Some of L.A.’s Best Mesquite-Grilled Tijuana-Style Meats At Saturday’s TACO MADNESS

    Lexis-Olivier Ray
    May 5, 2023
    Featured

    Viral Mexican Regional Artist DannyLux Playing His Sierreño Hits at TACO MADNESS, Fresh From Coachella

    The 19-year-old Desert Hot Springs-raised native behind the breakout hit with Eslabon Armado, "Jugaste y Sufri," is set to play his heart out to TACO MADNESS' festivalgoers tomorrow night, fresh after playing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival.

    May 5, 2023
    Featured

    L.A.’s Best Sonoran-Style Taquería to Serve Rare Mesquite-Grilled ‘Tacos de Aguja’ Straight From Mexico At Our Live Event This Saturday

    The unique cut of beef is insanely delicious and bacon-like, with pearls of fat that get rendered over mesquite fire. It is impossible to find anywhere in the States. But for one night only, Sonoratown will be serving it at our live event, from a stash they brought from Mexico themselves.

    May 4, 2023
    Taco Madness

    Meet The Puerto Rican Dub Master Out to Roots-Rock TACO MADNESS This Saturday

    The journey of L.A.-based Pachyman, born Pachy Garcia, starts in the Caribbean. Using the reggae en Español sound as a blueprint, he's created his own sound inspired by his punk and reggae upbringing.

    May 4, 2023
    Los Angeles

    Meet the Taquera Bringing Their Off-Menu Fish-and-Shrimp Ceviche Taco Dorado to Our Live Event This Saturday

    Lexis-Olivier Ray
    May 3, 2023
    See all posts