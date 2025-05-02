Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We want you to become a member!
Food

Here Are All the Tacos Being Served At TACO MADNESS 2025

This is L.A.’s taco-soul on full display—diverse, delicious, and the best of the best available in one spot only this Saturday.

5:11 PM PDT on May 1, 2025

tacos los cholos tacos

Photos via @tacosloscholos_/Instagram.

Without further delay, we humbly present to you our final taco menu to be served at this year's TACO MADNESS! It's finally happening this Saturday, May 3rd, at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, and the 12 tacos from our city’s finest taquerías are the headliners.

From smoky crocodile al pastor spun on a trompo to #1 rated Tijuana-style adobada that slaps harder than a cumbia beat, these handpicked taquerías are serving up their most iconic tortilla-wrapped offerings. This is L.A.’s taco soul on full display—diverse, delicious, and downright unifying.

In our 16th year, L.A. TACO is hosting up to 3,000 taco fiends, with DJs spinning, live art, and ice-cold micheladas to keep the party going. Every ticket supports our James Beard Award-winning journalism and the taqueros who keep 100% of their profits. Want a front-row seat to this culinary showdown?

Grab your tickets NOW at Eventbrite before they sell out! Early Entry at 4 PM gets you first bites. Join us, from Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley to Pomona, and let’s crown L.A.’s taco champ!

juicy birria tacos topped with red salsa.
The winning taco by Taquería Frontera. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.
al pastor taco with cilantro salsa.
An al pastor taco at Taquería Frontera. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Taquería Frontera

Al Pastor, Asada, Chorizo and Birria

There’s a reason Taqueria Frontera is ranked #1 for serving one of L.A.'s best tacos. Will they win best in show at our live event? We will have to wait and see, but one thing is for sure: This taquería is not messing around, and they are preparing to wow your taste buds this Saturday. Indulge in their tijuana-style tacos made with yellow tortillas imported from El Grano de Oro tortillería in Tijuana. And choose from their al pastor, which has a robust marinade, a classic asada taco, or chorizo. Also available are their Birriamania award-winning birria tacos. 

Mariscos Jalisco Taco served on a white plate with their special sauce poured over it.
Tacos dorados de camarón. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Mariscos Jalisco 

Crispy Shrimp Taco

Mariscos Jalisco will be offering L.A.'s most iconic daut taco: his taco dorado de camarón. It is everything you want in a taco: filling, balanced heat, refreshingly cool, custardy, and buttery, thanks to the thoughtful avocado slices. Speaking from the euphoria-to-bite ratio, no other taco is as purely delicious to inhale as these: crispy, creamy, refreshing, and spicy all at once. This taco is timeless; this taco is perfect. 

Fun fact: They won best in show at our TACO MADNESS event in 2019. 

tacos from A ti Los Angeles.
A couple of tacos at A Tí. Photo by A Tí Los Angeles.

A Tí Los Angeles 

Crispy Duck Mole Taco and Sweet Potato Taco

Someone who is not afraid to get technical with the classics and carry the texolotl along the nixtamal-paved road started by Southern California’s masa stalwarts, like Wes Avila of Guerrilla Tacos and Carlos Salgado of Taco Maria We say A Tí's Andrew Ponce has a fair shot. On Saturday, he will serve two specialty tacos. One is a crispy duck mole taco that consists of date-based mole, stuffed with perfectly cooked duck and topped with lime crema and pickles for an added crunch and flavor profile. And for our vegetarian attendees, they will have a sweet potato taco that is made with Satumaimo sweet potatoes and topped with their signature lime crema, chile morita, and herbs.

A taco de surtido at Carnitas Los Gabrieles. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.
Whole hog carnitas at Los Gabrieles. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Carnitas Los Gabrieles

Cuerito, Mixto, Costilla and Buche

Guadalupe Baez of Los Gabriles is blessing Taco Madness attendees by bringing her cauldrons filled with her Michoacán-style carnitas. Her tender and juicy pork meats, from cueritos to costillas, have earned her loyal patrons and will likely earn your approval with one bite. To top it off, these might be the only carnitas makers in Los Angeles who, after spending hours preparing and cooking pork, still make extra effort to make handmade tortillas for their customers. Carnitas Los Gabrieles isn’t just one of the best tacos in downtown L.A., it’s also one of the best carnitas in the whole county.

Taco de carnitas on a bright yellow plate.
Taco de carnitas at Ditroit. Photo via @ditroitdtla/ Instagram.

Ditroit

Taco de Carnitas Surtido

Could this critically acclaimed taquería double up and win best in show at Saturday’s live event for the second year? At last year’s event, they took home the trophy for serving what could arguably be one of the best suadero tacos we have tried. And this year, they are coming in strong, offering tacos de carnitas surtidas. You get all that carnitas has to offer, like the belly, shoulder, ear, crunchy chicharron, and more, all bundled up in a tortilla and topped with a salsa verde cruda. The salsa is made with tomatillo, onion, garlic, mint, serrano peppers, cilantro, and pickled shishito peppers. Our mouths are already watering.

prok belly taco.
Macheen's tacos on handmade blue corn tortillas. Photo via @_macheen_/ Instagram.

Macheen

Beet Taco, Pork Belly Chicharron, and Duck Carnitas

Macheen is giving us a nice break from all the meaty tacos being served at Taco Madness. He will be cooking a beet taco with lemon cream requesón and topped with salsa macha for an added kick. Also on the menu are two other tacos for our meat lovers: a pork belly chicharrón, one topped with Thai chili salsa and avocado mousse, and a duck carnitas taco that includes frijoles puercos topped with salsa tatemada and pickled onions.

Trio of Evil Cooks tacos. Photo via @evil_cooks/Instagram.
crocodile trompo
Crocodile al pastor. Photo via @evil_cooks/Instagram.

Evil Cooks

Crocodile Trompo and Black Cochinita Pibil

No one else does TACO MADNESS quite like Evil Cooks, who, year after year, continues to show up at our live event with the wildest trompos seen to man. From an ice cream trompo in 2023, to L.A.'s first-ever octopus trompo dubbed the Poseidon, and their unforgettable eight-stacked beef tongues trompo, and yes, they bring the darkness, innovation, and flavor. 

If those one-of-a-kind trompos don’t pique your interest or make you bat an eye, we assure you that this year's trompo might be the craziest one of them all. You ready? Prepare to try L.A.’s first-ever crocodile trompo! The "crocotrompo," a fully intact crocodile slathered in their black al pastor sauce, will rotate and roast at this year's event. And for those who aren’t feeling adventurous enough to try some juicy croc, they will also be serving their black cochinita pibil. 

tacos los cholos tacos
Tacos de ribeye. Photos via @tacosloscholos_/Instagram.

Tacos Los Cholos

Asada Quesataco, Tripa Asada Taco, and Ribeye Taco

Tacos Los Cholos won our coveted online taco tournament in 2023, knocking out two-time champion Villas Tacos with their grilled meat and high socks. This year, the Anaheim natives have been fighting hard to regain their title and take home the trophy. At our live event, they hope to wow your taste buds with three different meats: the classic carne asada served as a quesataco (with cheese), grilled tripa taco, and famous ribeye taco. 

Tacos de guisados in a white plate.
Tacos de guisados at Asadero Chikali. Photo via @asaderochikali/Instagram.

Asadero Chikali

Chikali Taco and Chikali Quesataco

This Mexicali-style food truck and stand, Asadero Chikali, brings its famous guisados to TACO MADNESS. Expect their Mexicali-style tacos filled with your choice of guisado from asada al carbon, al pastor, bistec con papa, chicharrón en salsa verde, carne con chile, and Carne Deshebrada. All their tacos are simple: a perfectly cooked flour tortilla, a smear of their creamy refried beans, and a spoonful of a steamy guisado that packs all the proper levels of punch. 

Tacos al vapor at Tacos El Toro.
Tacos al vapor at Tacos El Toro.
While you can't go wrong ordering El Toro's cachete, cabeza, labio, and asada tacos, their steamy and butter-soft lengua taco is one you must try. Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

Tacos El Toro

Cabeza, Cachete, Labio, Lengua

To find tacos El Toro at TACO MADNESS, you won’t have to do much; just follow the smell of melt-in-your-mouth steamed beef. That’s right, the Padilla family is bringing their at-home vaporera, the Mexican cooking vessel that keeps the meat hot and tender, to downtown—just for one night. They will be slanging tacos al vapor, offering cachete, steamed lip, cabeza, and our favorite, tacos de lengua en trozo (sliced).

While it offers a version where the lengua is finely chopped, it tastes better by the slice. Expect the taquero to pull a hot and steamy piece of lengua out of la vaporera before slicing it into a thick, meaty piece and placing it on top of the steamed tortillas. One glance and you might think the slab of tongue is too thick, but it’s not; the tongue is cooked so well, it is melt-in-your-mouth tender. No matter the meat choice, you will be guaranteed a good taco. 

Surf and turf taco on a blue plate.
Photo via @mariscoscorona/Instagram.

Mariscos Corona

Surf and Turf Taco & Cali Taco

While the hype mostly surrounds Mariscos Corona's unique take on mariscos, their tacos are also worthy, and they are bringing them to TACO MADNESS. They will offer two different types: a Surf and Turf Taco that includes a perfectly crispy and gooey cheese skirt, carne asada, and grilled shrimp, as well as guacamole. Their Cali Taco is similar to their surf and turf but excludes the grilled shrimp. 

A plate of vegan tacos at La Borreguita.
A plate of vegan tacos at La Borreguita. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Borreguitas

Vegan Street Tacos & "En el Asador" Tacos

Borreguitas are fierce newcomers dominating the competition. They've eliminated heavy hitters in the game with their plant-based tacos. From the start, they have been documenting their journey in the competition on social media, hoping to be your favorite taco, and while they didn’t make it to the finals of our online competition, they are great contenders for our best in show trophy. Expect to try their vegan street tacos with non-meat fillings like asada, al pastor, papa con chorizo, and birria, which debut at TACO MADNESS this year. They will also serve a jackfruit quesabirria and a Mexican classic, tacos de frijoles, which are simple but filling.

Share the taco:

Janette Villafana

Janette Villafana is a multimedia journalist from Santa Ana, CA who often covers stories that highlight diverse communities, their issues, success, and personal stories.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Art

Revisiting ‘Mi Familia’ and the Main Filming Location In Boyle Heights 30 Years Later

Boyle Heights has changed since Gregory Nava filmed 'Mi Familia' 30 years ago, and gentrification threatens the neighborhood’s very essence. Unchangeable, however, is the commanding presence of the concrete viaduct at 4th and Lorena where he shot most of the iconic film.

May 1, 2025
Food

This Brazilian Barbecue On Wheels Makes The Best Picanha Sandwiches In L.A.

These slider-sized sandwiches are served five to an order for $16. Built on a split bun of pão de queijo, each contains a single wedge of picanha sliced perfectly to fit inside, slicked with a garlicky aioli and churrasco’s chunky longtime companion, the salsa known as molho a campanha.

May 1, 2025
We want you to become a member!

Support L.A. TACO

Tacos

People Drive Five Hours For These Brain Tacos In California

“No customer of mine leaves hungry,” says the taquero behind the very popular shop specializing in beef head tacos. “All my employees have the authority and approval to gift a free taco to new customers, even if they don’t buy anything. We want you to try it before you say no.”

April 30, 2025
Taco Madness

Two Taquerías Left In Final Round of TACO MADNESS 2025! Winner Announced at Live Festival This Saturday!

It's all happening this Saturday, May 3rd, at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 12 of L.A.’s fiercest taquerías are bringing their A-game—think crocodile trompo, guacamole-slicked al pastor, and asada so juicy and smokey it’ll haunt your dreams. From Eastside legends to Inland Empire Cinderella stories, these tortilla titans are battling for the Best in Show crown and the online tournament trophy. Who’s taking it home? You decide and join us on Saturday to taste it all!

April 30, 2025
See all posts