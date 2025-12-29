This year, our team didn't only become watchdogs for injustice inflicted by masked federa agents, showcasing the inhumanity rampant throughout the Trump administration. We also documented the plights of January's wildfires and exploited farmworkers. Our reporters were on the ground this past year conducting that street-level reporting necessary for showing what's really happening in our city.

These were L.A. TACO's most-read news investigations of the year.

Kavanaugh stop. Photo courtesy of Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

After the removal of a temporary restraining order in the Noem v. Vasquez Perdomo case meant to pause federal immigration raids based on racial profiling, Justice Kavanaugh has advocated that these cases of racial profiling are actually permissible. Posted on December 8, this article explains that 15 U.S. citizens have been illegally detained in these Kavanaugh stops, demonstrating that "legal" indeed does not necessarily equate to "moral."

2. BREAKING: ICE Confirmed Abductions at Taco Truck in East L.A. by Javier Cabral

Published on June 12, this article marks the start of the federal administration's siege on Los Angeles targeting our immigrant communities—primarily Latino families, workers, and vendors. Two taqueros and four customers were detained during this first documented taquero raid at Jason's Tacos in East Los Angeles.

Screenshot of Isaiah Anthony Hodgson via Instagram.

3. Facing Charges Over Long Beach Assault, Border Patrol Agent Confirmed Dead by Lexis-Olivier Ray

On August 26, L.A. TACO published that Isaiah Anthony Hodgson, a Border Patrol agent known for drunkenly approaching a woman with a firearm in a women’s restroom and arresting two American citizens on separate occasions, was pronounced dead by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Photo via @harborareapeacepatrols/Instagram.

Amidst debates of whether or not federal immigration agents should be allowed to conceal their identity using facial coverings, feds wore costume masks while terrorizing Los Angeles on Halloween.

5. DAILY MEMO: ICE Brutalizes and Sends High-Profile Female TikToker Who Documents Raids to Hospital by Memo Torres

In Downtown L.A. on August 15, Tatiana Martinez, a Colombian TikToker reporting on ICE raids was violently dragged out of her car. She was leaving the parking garage from her home and pinned to the ground with a knee over her head and neck. She ultimately passed out, needing medical attention, and she was sent to White Memorial Hospital for treatment before being sent to a detention center.

6. Here Are the Facts About Mexico Sending Firefighters to Help with L.A.’s Wildfires by Hadley Tomicki and Javier Cabral

Both of L.A. TACO's editors teamed up to debunk all the bogus posts saying that firefighters from Mexico had arrived in California before January 10, substantiating facts with the Mexican government's official press release and information from the Mexican Consulate of Los Angeles via CIELO.

Screenshot via realmelaninn/TikTok.

7. UPDATE: Toddler Detained In Chaotic Border Patrol Raid At Home Depot In Cypress Park This Morning by Aisha Wallace-Palomares

On November 4, L.A. TACO reported that a toddler was injured after a federal immigration agent recklessly threw a ball in the child's direction before being temporarily detained. This occurred during a raid at the Cypress Park Home Depot where six adults were also detained by federal agents.

Screenshot of Isaiah Anthony Hodgson via Instagram.

8. Border Patrol Agent Who Arrested U.S. Citizen In Pico Rivera Charged With Drunkenly Assaulting L.B. Cop by Lexis-Olivier Ray and Aisha Wallace-Palomares

In July, Border Patrol agent Isaiah Anthony Hodgson was accused of entering the women’s restroom and approaching a female while intoxicated and armed with a handgun and a firearm magazine. He was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

Screenshot via @UFWUpdates/Instagram.

9. Everything We Know About the Possible California Farm Workers Strike by Aisha Wallace-Palomares

On July 11, L.A. TACO reported both sides of the alleged planned strike on the heels of massive raids on two cannabis farms—where the Department of Homeland Security says they detained 200 farm workers.

Federal agent Gerardo Rodriguez. Photo courtesy of Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Greg Kirakosian, a Los Angeles-based civil rights attorney representing the 17-year-old, shared details with L.A. TACO about the events leading up to the arrest. He explained that a house party was underway down the street from the home of federal agent Gerardo Rodriguez. Just before the altercation involving his client, two cars had driven slowly in front of Rodriguez's residence. This prompted the off-duty agent to step outside, armed with a firearm. The article was posted on November 16.