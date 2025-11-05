Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
News

Toddler Detained In Chaotic Border Patrol Raid At Home Depot In Cypress Park This Morning

After an agent hit the child in the face with a ball, the youth was driven away from the scene by Border Patrol. The child was later reunited with its mother in the afternoon.

5:55 PM PST on November 4, 2025

A man is taken into Border Patrol custody while a child looks on from the backseat of a car

Screenshot via realmelaninn/TikTok.

The Home Depot in Cypress Park was raided by U.S. Border Patrol agents this morning at around 9:12 a.m, according to eyewitnesses who spoke with L.A. TACO. Six people and one toddler were detained in the parking lot, according to rapid responders. The raid lasted around 30 minutes.

A U.S. Citizen was also temporarily detained by Border Patrol agents, before being released and taken to the hospital to receive medical attention for injuries sustained during his detention. 

In addition, the young detained child was hit in the face by a ball that one of the agents threw into the back of a vehicle.

At 4:40 p.m., rapid responders confirmed that the toddler was safe and reunited with its mother. 

A toddler looks from the backseat of a car
Screenshot from realmelaninn/TikTok.

Between roughly 20 to 50 U.S. Border Patrol Agents were involved in the raid in the Home Depot parking lot. There were at least 10 unmarked vehicles, as well, according to a rapid responder named Cloodcat, who is also a member of L.A. Tenants Union and NELA Community Defense Hub.

At least one agent was also spotted inside the Home Depot, according to a social media post by Highland Park 90042.

In video footage reviewed by L.A. TACO, a toddler was sitting in a front facing carseat placed on the car’s center backseat. The vehicle's front doors were ajar, as masked agents donning tactical vests–some with helmets on–surrounded the vehicle. The person who appears to be the child's father was handcuffed by agents. 

“I’m gonna arrest you for impeding,” an agent is heard saying to a bystander.

In footage L.A. TACO reviewed, a border patrol agent gets into the driver's seat. Another agent, on the passenger side of the vehicle, grabs what appears to be a soccer ball or a volleyball from the bottom of the passenger seat floor. 

Screenshot from realmelaninn/TikTok.

That agent then threw the ball into the vehicle, to the right of the toddler. It rebounded off the seat and hit the toddler on the head, and then seems to rest on the child’s face. After a few seconds, the agent in the driver's seat moves the ball away from the toddler's face. 

A U.S. citizen named Jorge, who is a staff member of the day laborer center, which has been located on the Home Depot parking lot for 20 years, was among those detained by Border Patrol agents as they “breached” the private property of the Cypress Community Job Center, according to Megan Ortiz, executive director of the Institute of Instituto de Educacion Popular del Sur de California. 

Agents actually took the chain off the gate to the center and threw it to the side so they could enter. They threw the coordinator on the ground and put their knees on his shoulders, detaining him then driving away with him inside of the vehicle, Ortiz also says.

Jorge told them that he works at the job center and asked them why they took him. The agents told him they were going to go back to the center and claimed they took him because he looked suspicious.

Jorge sustained a fractured wrist due to the brutal detainment.

“They photographed him, videotaped him, were asking him questions, interrogating him about what the organization does, and they said, if he did not give them information, that they were going to process him and put him through the immigration detention system,” Ortiz tells L.A. TACO. “The only information he did give was his name, and he was subsequently released, and now he's actually in the emergency room getting his injuries checked out.”

We reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol for comment on these incidents and they referred us to the Department of Homeland Security. We will update this article if we hear back. 

In video footage we reviewed, a man named Cesar, wearing a yellow hoodie, is pinned to the ground by four agents.

“Give me your hands,” said one of the agents.

He lay on his stomach, with one of the agents bending his leg back and holding it down. One of the agents then pepper-sprayed him, only a few inches away from his face, before he was handcuffed. 

In additional video footage of the raid on Figueroa Street filmed by Cloodcat, agents put a man named Luis in an unmarked vehicle near a group of fruit vendors with rainbow umbrellas. Agents also took another man, named Francisco, in a different area of the parking lot.

Dozens of federal Immigration agents were seen staging in the parking lot of Dodgers Stadium this morning, as well, one day after championship celebrations were held to celebrate the team’s World Series victory. 

Additional reporting by Memo Torres.

Share the taco:

Aisha Wallace-Palomares
Aisha is a multimedia reporter specializing in audio, covering Southern California. She recently graduated from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. Her reporting has taken her from protests in the streets of LA to corrido concerts, and beyond.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

News

Federal Immigration Agents Spotted In Dodgers Parking Lot, Day After Championship Parade

A firefighter told L.A. TACO that they got a call saying that “some unwelcome people” had driven onto a parking lot that the fire department rented from the Dodgers for a seminar that they’re hosting today.

November 4, 2025
News

Ten Days After Adelanto Internment, This Beloved Grandfather Died In Custody

Leaving his grieving family with a lot of unanswered questions.

November 4, 2025

Support L.A. TACO

Sports

Our Favorite Moments From the Dodgers World Series Parade In DTLA

The peaceful celebration made a dramatic contrast to this weekend's World Series celebrations in Echo Park, where bar-goers were attacked with clubs by mounted police and clouds of tear gas wafted towards families.

November 4, 2025
Music

On His New Album “CAOS,” Miguel Mixes His Mexican Heritage With His R&B Roots

"Every version of the industry is a reflection of culture ... Every artist has to adjust to the times,” Miguel told the crowd at the intimate listening party for his new release.

November 4, 2025
News

DAILY MEMO: As L.A. Celebrates World Series Win, Feds Target Our Street Vendors

ICE raids do not stop for World Series wins, at least not while the Dodger's main owner, Mark Walter, has money to be made in ICE detention centers and civilian surveillance technologies for the DHS. While all eyes were on game 7 and the following parade, there were at least 25 raids in the span of 3 days with an increased attention on street vendors including those on Vermont's treasured Salvadoran corridor.

November 4, 2025
Sports

World Series Celebrations In Downtown L.A. End With Fire, Graffiti, and LAPD Aggression

Sideshows, fireworks, “Fuck Drake” chants, and jubilant madness ensued. LAPD eventually appeared and fired less-lethals at the fans, striking several individuals.

November 3, 2025
See all posts