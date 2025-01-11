Skip to Content
Here Are the Facts About Mexico Sending Firefighters to Help with L.A.’s Wildfires

4:51 PM PST on January 10, 2025

Much like our local taquerías are helping to feed and support those displaced by the horrible fires ripping through L.A., the president of Mexico is sending some of its finest heroes to Southern California to assist with help and relief.

Despite online articles showing photos and videos shared by influencers of the purported firefighters appearing at LAX or on their way to extinguish fires, L.A. TACO has verified that those videos are inaccurate and that firefighters have not arrived in Los Angeles.

However, in her daily morning livestreamed conferences earlier today, Mexican president and upstart Trump-troller Claudia Sheinbaum confirms they will soon be on their way after their paperwork clears with U.S. customs, saying:

"Working with Biden and the Governor of California, we are sending a firefighting team from Mexico City team to stand in solidarity with LAFD in their fight against the wildfires. We are supporting not just because the Mexican republic has always been generous, but also because there are so many Mexicans in these burn sites."

Univision anchor Yarel Ramos chides those who are spreading misinformation and old photos in a post on her Instagram page, clarifying, "It is unacceptable and irresponsible that videos are being shared on social networks of Mexican firefighters in Los Angeles, based on photographs of previous fires or Mexican delegations.

"Failing to verify these details or confirm the information with the appropriate agencies is a serious misconduct," she continues. "There are established processes, such as visas, permits, and immigration regulations, that must be respected and confirmed before disseminating this kind of content."

Ramos concludes, "Tomorrow, the Mexican delegation will leave on a solidarity mission to protect lives and nature. Mexico Stands with the USA. Solidarity has no borders." Newsom confirmed the Mexican firefighter solidarity this afternoon on X.

This crucial assistance is appreciated from Mexico. No less at a time when major league dickbags like Elon Musk and the felonious Donald Trump are throwing everything they have against both their political foes and ideological enemies, including Gavin Newsom, diversity, compassion, and conservation efforts.

L.A. TACO has confirmed that Odilia Romero, Executive Director of CIELO, is working with the Mexican Consulate of Los Angeles to find housing for these brave firefighters flying in from Mexico. She is currently asking for people to send her a DM to her Instagram account if they are willing to host the firefighters. They are set to arrive on Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday to help with the fires.

Read the official press release from the Mexican government below.

Hadley Tomicki

One of L.A. TACO's co-founders, Hadley Tomicki is a critic and journalist whose work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine, and many other places.

Javier Cabral

Professional punk and Editor-In-Chief for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

News

‘This Is Not Human Driven,’ Officials Investigate Cause of Erroneous Evacuation Warnings

Kevin McGowan, Director of L.A.'s Office of Emergency Management, encouraged people not to disable emergency messages on their phones. “These alert tools have saved lives during this emergency. Not receiving an alert can be a consequence of life and death,” McGowan said. You can verify to see if you’re in an evacuation zone through alertla.org, lacounty.gov/emergency, or by dialing 211 for assistance.

January 10, 2025
Altadena

The Ashes of Altadena, In Photos

Horrendous fires have tragically ravaged Altadena, the mountainside city of 42,000 residents, leaving more than 5,000 structures burned and lost, including neighbors' homes, businesses, cars, RVs, homes, and sheds. Entire blocks have been obliterated in this devastating, unbelievable tragedy, leaving multiple generations of families of all backgrounds without homes. Local photographers Maks Ksenjak and Suitcase Joe ventured into its streets in the aftermath.

Maks Ksenjak and Suitcase Joe
January 10, 2025
We want you to become a member!

Support L.A. TACO

Tacos

13 Taquerías Offering Free Tacos to First Responders

Not only are these among L.A.'s best when it comes to serving great food, they're run by some of L.A.'s best people who are kindly offering famous tacos, mariscos, pozole, and more to those doing their best to help the city.

January 10, 2025
News

Mayor Karen Bass Flies Back From Ghana As L.A. Faces Historic Wild Fires

“L.A. County and all 29 fire departments in our county are not prepared for this kind of widespread disaster,” said the L.A. County Fire Chief Marrone. The County was prepared to respond to one or two brush fires, but not four. “There are not enough firefighters to address four separate fires of this magnitude," he said.

January 8, 2025
See all posts