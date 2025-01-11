Much like our local taquerías are helping to feed and support those displaced by the horrible fires ripping through L.A., the president of Mexico is sending some of its finest heroes to Southern California to assist with help and relief.

Despite online articles showing photos and videos shared by influencers of the purported firefighters appearing at LAX or on their way to extinguish fires, L.A. TACO has verified that those videos are inaccurate and that firefighters have not arrived in Los Angeles.

However, in her daily morning livestreamed conferences earlier today, Mexican president and upstart Trump-troller Claudia Sheinbaum confirms they will soon be on their way after their paperwork clears with U.S. customs, saying:

"Working with Biden and the Governor of California, we are sending a firefighting team from Mexico City team to stand in solidarity with LAFD in their fight against the wildfires. We are supporting not just because the Mexican republic has always been generous, but also because there are so many Mexicans in these burn sites."

Univision anchor Yarel Ramos chides those who are spreading misinformation and old photos in a post on her Instagram page, clarifying, "It is unacceptable and irresponsible that videos are being shared on social networks of Mexican firefighters in Los Angeles, based on photographs of previous fires or Mexican delegations.

"Failing to verify these details or confirm the information with the appropriate agencies is a serious misconduct," she continues. "There are established processes, such as visas, permits, and immigration regulations, that must be respected and confirmed before disseminating this kind of content."

Ramos concludes, "Tomorrow, the Mexican delegation will leave on a solidarity mission to protect lives and nature. Mexico Stands with the USA. Solidarity has no borders." Newsom confirmed the Mexican firefighter solidarity this afternoon on X.

This crucial assistance is appreciated from Mexico. No less at a time when major league dickbags like Elon Musk and the felonious Donald Trump are throwing everything they have against both their political foes and ideological enemies, including Gavin Newsom, diversity, compassion, and conservation efforts.

L.A. TACO has confirmed that Odilia Romero, Executive Director of CIELO, is working with the Mexican Consulate of Los Angeles to find housing for these brave firefighters flying in from Mexico. She is currently asking for people to send her a DM to her Instagram account if they are willing to host the firefighters. They are set to arrive on Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday to help with the fires.

Read the official press release from the Mexican government below.