BREAKING: ICE Confirmed Abductions at Taco Truck in East L.A.

"They snatch you like a dog. The streets ain't safe, that's all I gotta say," says the Jason Devora after witnessing it all and still in shock about it.

6:02 PM PDT on June 12, 2025

L.A. TACO has confirmed that ICE has detained two taqueros at Jason's Tacos, a taco truck specializing in al pastor located on Whittier Boulevard and Bradshawe Street in East Los Angeles.

A haunting video showing carne asada still sizzling on the grill and left unattended was posted by the owner, Jason Devora, 30, on their Instagram account, which has more than 40,000 followers. We verified this and received the following statement from the owner over a phone interview.

"This is not a joke. They just took all my employees," Devora says. "This is crazy. They took my customers and my staff. I'm still in shock. I had given everyone a week off, but two of my employees volunteered to work. They don't ask anything. They rope them up, and if you try to run, they run 10 - 15 cars deep, and they cover every corner. They busted my clients who were ordering. I've been working on the truck myself; I was born and raised in East L.A. They snatch you like a dog. The streets ain't safe, that's all I gotta say."

Javier Cabral
@https://bsky.app/profile/theglutster.bsky.social

Professional punk and Editor-In-Chief for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

