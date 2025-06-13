L.A. TACO has confirmed that ICE has detained two taqueros at Jason's Tacos, a taco truck specializing in al pastor located on Whittier Boulevard and Bradshawe Street in East Los Angeles.

A haunting video showing carne asada still sizzling on the grill and left unattended was posted by the owner, Jason Devora, 30, on their Instagram account, which has more than 40,000 followers. We verified this and received the following statement from the owner over a phone interview.

"This is not a joke. They just took all my employees," Devora says. "This is crazy. They took my customers and my staff. I'm still in shock. I had given everyone a week off, but two of my employees volunteered to work. They don't ask anything. They rope them up, and if you try to run, they run 10 - 15 cars deep, and they cover every corner. They busted my clients who were ordering. I've been working on the truck myself; I was born and raised in East L.A. They snatch you like a dog. The streets ain't safe, that's all I gotta say."